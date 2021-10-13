WSGF - Vaycaychella Steps Up Revenue Growth Potential In $100 Billion Short-Term Rental Market

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF") today published a management update sharing new information on initiatives underway to accelerate revenue growth and add assets to the balance sheet, all of which will further enhance the company's ability to empower entrepreneurs to enter and compete in the short-term rental market, at the same time lowering barriers to entry for smaller investors to enter the short-term rental market.

Statista

"Vaycaychella is much more than a P2P real estate purchase application," said CEO William "Bill" Justice. "The update here is intended to demonstrate a glimpse of how much more."

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. A corresponding corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella serves entrepreneurs looking to acquire and operate short-term vacation rental properties and businesses, and investors looking to make investments in short-term vacation rental properties and businesses.

Vaycaychella Management Update

Vaycaychella is dedicated to empowering the entrepreneurial pursuit of establishing and scaling a short-term rental business.

The short-term vacation rental business market overall all is projected to exceed $85 billion in revenue this year and reach over $100 billion in revenue by 2025 (Statista)

Airbnb now has 5 million listings out numbering the combined rooms available from the top five hotel chains.

Vaycaychella's purpose is to empower the entrepreneur to enter and compete within this short-term rental market by giving the entrepreneur tools not previously available.

Vaycaychella understands the short-term rental market and its entrepreneurial challenges firsthand. Vaycaychella has grown from a business that entered the short-term rental market directly by acquiring and managing short-term rental properties. Vaycaychella is taking from its own firsthand experiences to build a tool set to help entrepreneurs enter and compete in the short-term vacation rental market.

Vaycaychella started with the introduction of an application to help entrepreneurs source purchase financing. Vaycaychella, earlier this year launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short Term Rental Property Purchase Application.

Vaycaychella P2P Real Estate Property Purchase App 2.0

A version 2.0 of the App is underway with a targeted release expected before year end. Version 2.0 is being coordinated with the creation of a Vaycaychella cryptocurrency solution designed to further empower the short-term rental entrepreneur.

Vaycaychella Cryptocurrency Exchange For Short-Term Rental Backed Cryptocurrencies

Vaycaychella is building a cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to the listing of cryptocurrencies that back short-term rental properties. Vaycaychella will provide entrepreneurs with the tools to easily create a cryptocurrency they can sell to raise funds for purchasing short-term rental properties. The newly created cryptocurrency can be listed on Vaycaychella's exchange. Those purchasing the cryptocurrencies will be stakeholders in the short-term rental business.

Vaycaychella's version 2.0 App combined with Vaycaychella's cryptocurrency solution will lower the barrier to entry in the real estate market for both the entrepreneurs looking to gain access to the short-term rental industry and small investors that can now make fractional investments in short-term rental real estate ventures.

Short-Term Rental Business Tools Beyond Purchase Financing

Vaycaychella is also working to introduce tools for the entrepreneur beyond purchase financing.

Vaycaychella has already announced work underway to add online banking and credit card services that it can extend to entrepreneurs as additional tools in the management of their short-term rental businesses.

Adding Short-Term Rental Tools Through M&A

Vaycaychella is also in negotiations to acquire an existing travel booking technology that would enable short-term rental property managers to seamlessly enter the travel booking business and generate revenues from booking air travel and car rentals. The travel booking technology would let entrepreneurs add travel booking services to their own property website under their own brand name.

The travel booking technology negotiations represents the most developed business initiative at this time of an overall effort to add additional tools through merger and acquisition for entrepreneurs looking to enter and compete in the short-term rental business. Similar additional efforts are in the works and the company will release more information as initiatives further develop.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.