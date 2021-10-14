Grow Space New England announces targeted strategy at next week's MJBizCon event in Las Vegas.

MILFORD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grow Space New England will be showcasing its latest cultivation sites planned for development starting this spring in Massachusetts with two immediate opportunities for investors and cultivators. The Company's latest "outdoor grow" site in Orange, MA is now being made available for investors through a special crowd fund platform hosted by KoreConX and RIALTO, a FINRA registered broker-dealer. Grow Space Orange will be hosting two licensed cannabis cultivators who will lease their facilities from Grow Space. Potential investors will be encouraged to sign-up and "register" to be connected with the crowd fund program after the Las Vegas show. In addition, Grow Space will be showcasing its greenhouse projects available for accredited investors starting with the Company's 33,000 square-foot Westfield, MA greenhouse facility being built for Sun Grown alternatives, a Springfield, MA cultivator. Both the Orange and Westfield projects are "shovel-ready" and considered by the Company to be excellent investment opportunities.

Grow Space Outdoor Cultivation Project in Orange, Massachusetts

For cultivators, Grow Space is actively seeking a tenant or tenants for its 30,000 square foot indoor facility building in Templeton, MA that is perfectly positioned for indoor cultivation, processing and perhaps more with local approvals. The Company will have material on-hand that fully describes this project and building attributes and will be accepting reservation agreements with a retainer deposit that gives a cultivator an option on assuming a lease on this property. Grow Space believes this is an exceptional opportunity for a commercial cultivator to quickly get to market with an existing building facility that is virtually ready for immediate development and production. In addition, that tenant will have the first option on Grow Space's planned 30,000 sf greenhouse facility on an adjacent 16 acres, creating a potent cultivation site for one or more cannabis cultivators.

Forward Looking Statements

Grow Space New England

