ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators Report Identifies AVEVA and Telit Among 10 Key Vendors Delivering at the Industrial Edge Industrial Edge is quickly becoming a critical way for manufacturers to utilize data

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Edge continues to be a hot topic for industrial and manufacturing firms when it comes to understanding the performance of their equipment and production line overall. In its latest report, global technology intelligence firm, ABI Research highlights the top vendors working with customers to deliver insights on-premises for data utilization.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

"The Industrial Edge will help to avoid unplanned downtime and prolonging asset life by collecting data from sensors close to a piece of equipment (Edge Connectivity), processing and analyzing the information locally (Edge Computing/Intelligence), and managing the deployment of IoT devices, data collection, analysis, and transfer (Edge Orchestration)," explains Michael Larner, Principal Analyst, Industrial & Manufacturing at ABI Research.

Suppliers in this space either focus on delivering one aspect of the Industrial Edge such as ADLINK for edge connectivity, the computing and intelligence (Altizon, Cognex, Emerson, FogHorn, IOTech, or Telit), or look to orchestrate the entire process (AVEVA, Siemens).

"For time sensitive use cases such as condition-based monitoring, organizations want the low latency provided by an Industrial Edge architecture. They also want to save on the transfer and data storage costs when using cloud infrastructure," Larner points out.

Companies looking to deliver an Industrial Edge architecture vary from industrial automation providers (AVEVA, Emerson), companies already monitoring the production line (Cognex), and analytics specialists such as Litmus and FogHorn.

"Industrial Edge shouldn't be considered in isolation, rather the tip of the sword for collecting sensitive equipment information that forms part of a production line's digital twin. To maximize investments, buyers need to understand the protocols that suppliers' solutions utilize to ensure smooth data transfer, the industrial applications to which the data can be transferred, and the partnerships a vendor has to foster innovation," Larner concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators: Industrial Edge report. This report is part of the company's Industrial & Manufacturing research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Hot Tech Innovators reports focus on companies at the forefront of transformational innovation, particularly those that are younger and less well-known than the incumbents, at the technological forefront of their markets, developing new business models, destabilizing the current market and prime acquisition targets.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABI Research