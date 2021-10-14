Disco Learning Media Supports the Launch of the "What is Energy?" Pop-Up Exhibit at The DoSeum, San Antonio Museum for Kids

New Interactive Experience Includes Activities Based on the Popular Watt Watchers of Texas STEM Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Disco Learning Media, a subsidiary of Upstryve Inc, formerly ProBility Media Corp. ("ProBility") (OTCPK: PBYA), has supported the development of a new, interactive energy literacy experience in collaboration with The DoSeum, San Antonio's Museum for Kids.

The "What is Energy?" passport is a booklet that will help children become energy-savers and provide fun activities for families to learn about sustainability and conservation. Several lessons and actives from the beloved Watt Watchers of Texas energy-saving STEM program were adapted for use in the passport, which was co-authored by members of The DoSeum and Disco. Disco created the refreshed curriculum for Watt Watchers, and currently manages the program on behalf of The University of Texas at Austin. The passport and pop-up experience is sponsored by CPS Energy.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with The DoSeum and CPS Energy on this unique opportunity to bring energy literacy to children and their families. The Watt Watchers of Texas program has a wealth of energy-saving activities for children of all ages, so when it was time to bring these lessons to life, we welcomed the chance to work with a world-class organization such as The DoSeum," stated Juan Garcia, President of Disco Learning Media and Chief Learning Officer for Upstryve. "This partnership represents the next chapter in how we're bringing Watt Watchers to a new generation of students, and hopefully will spark students' interest in energy and energy careers."

The "What is Energy?" experience launches on November 6 at the DoSeum. The museum will host a conservation-themed scavenger hunt inside the building and families can pose with life-sized versions of the Watt Watchers Lil' Tex and Ann.

Watt Watchers of Texas is sponsored by the State Energy Conservation Office (SECO), Itron, Inc., and CPS Energy in distributed partnership with The University of Texas at Austin, the Webber Energy Group, and KLRN Public Television.

About Disco Learning Media

Disco Learning Media specializes in eCourse development, program management, and consulting. The company also offers instructional design and media production services. Their mission is to enhance learning experiences through integrated design and data. With over 20 years of media production and educational design experience, their vision is to create a fundamental shift in teaching and learning through innovative, high quality educational products.

About Upstryve Inc., formerly ProBility Media Corp

Upstryve is an international education, training, and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades headquartered in southern Florida. Upstryve owns four brands including Upstryve, One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau Group and Disco Learning Media.

Upstryve is the only tutoring platform dedicated to providing aspiring trade professionals an affordable all-encompassing learning experience. Upstryve provides 1 on 1 contractor license exam preparation for professionals to confidently pass their state or national exams and obtain their contractor license. One Exam Prep provides licensing assistance and online test preparation for contractors throughout the United States. North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB) conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world for safety, rigging and crane training. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several states entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training. Disco Learning Media specializes in eCourse development, program management, and consulting for learning experiences. For more information, visit www.upstryve.com/investors

