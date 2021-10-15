Providence names Hoda Asmar as Chief Medical Officer

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence, one of the largest health systems in the nation, announced that Hoda Asmar, MD, MBA, will serve as the organization's new chief medical officer (CMO), effective October 13, 2021. Dr. Asmar will be a key member of the clinical executive leadership team, ensuring a patient-focused approach to clinical strategy. Her role will include partnering with physicians and clinicians, supporting provider engagement and development, strategy, and operational optimization across the care continuum.

Providence St. Joseph Health (PRNewsfoto/Providence St. Joseph Health)

"As we strive to reimagine the future of health care, we are pioneering innovative ways to keep people healthy in mind, body and spirit," said Providence Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips. "It is essential that we transform the traditional model of care to provide services where and how our communities want them. As an experienced physician leader, Dr. Asmar will accelerate our care transformation efforts."

Dr. Asmar will work closely with physician leaders across Providence's acute care settings, physician enterprise, ambulatory care network and population health. She was selected for the role due in large part to her diverse cultural and educational background. She will facilitate our CMO community to advance best practices across the system and develop future leaders in the organization. She will also have responsibility for pharmacy and laboratory services across the system.

"Providence's singular commitment to create better experiences and better outcomes offers the chance to transform care delivery in diverse environments," said Dr. Asmar. "I am excited to make sustainable and scalable, clinical, operational and financial outcomes that will ease the way for millions."

Dr. Asmar most recently served as chief clinical officer for Adventist Health in Roseville, CA, where she was responsible for leading population health initiatives, maximizing the efficiency of clinical operations, and improving patient engagement and quality and safety outcomes.

Having previously held senior leadership roles with integrated hospital systems, public health and a pharmacy management solutions company, Dr. Asmar established a substantial track record with designing and innovating clinical care delivery for large, diverse health systems,

Dr. Asmar earned her Doctor of Medicine at Saint Joseph University Medical School in Beirut, Lebanon and holds an MBA in integrative management from Michigan State University. Her compassion, business acumen and intimate knowledge of technology, data, clinical practice, quality and patient safety will be pivotal to our family of organizations.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org .

