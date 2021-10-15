Work Anywhere -- Work Everywhere -- Work With Everyone With Zultys MX System Release 17 and ZAC 8 UC Client

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zultys today announced that Release 17 for all Zultys deployments is available to download for all customers with active subscriptions.

Zultys also introduces version 8.0 of the ZAC (Zultys Advanced Communicator) application and WebZAC browser-based, unified communications client that combines business phone functionality and cutting-edge collaboration features.

"With Release 17, we are expanding the ability to collaborate with anyone and eliminate the pain points of juggling multiple applications and accounts while potentially compromising security," said John Osgood, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zultys. "Zultys wants to make it as easy as possible for our users to chat, video call, and share a screen with both their coworkers and their clients—all from a single pane of glass our application ZAC or its browser-equivalent WebZAC."

Zultys Leap Frogs Past Traditional and Cross-Company "Teams" With All the Collaboration Tools You Need to Collaborate with Your Customers

Zultys users can now access more collaborative features with external contacts invited as guests in ZAC. Business employees frequently work closely with people outside the company, so Zultys is giving guests more options:

Guest teammates or customers can join a secure chat group or one-on-one chat via a browser link without downloading any software

Zultys users and their guests can easily collaborate via screen share and exchange files

Guests can join calls via softphone through their browser or bind to an external phone number

Turn a one-on-one softphone call into a video call for a more personal experience

Zultys phone system can be your collaboration hub, not only for internal teams but also for cross-company projects and enriched customer communication.

Zultys Brings Expanded Functionality to All Devices Using Web-WebRTC Functionality

WebZAC Eliminates Need for Software Downloads

With Release 17, Zultys expanded the capabilities of browser-based WebZAC. WebZAC users can access UC features on any device: Windows, Mac, Linux, Chromebook, or a tablet.

The same visual interface as application ZAC for a fluid user experience

Call, IM, video, file transfer, and screen share without downloading any software

Use a softphone to communicate via your device's speakers and mic

And much more!

With access to all the major collaboration features, WebZAC is easy to use on any device.

MXoutbound Dialer Is Now Web-Based

Web-based applications require no software download and are available from any device that supports a browser regardless of the operating system.

Generate outbound dialer campaigns on the fly from any device both in and outside the office; no time wasted downloading an application or worrying about OS requirements

Create elaborate automated campaigns, including appointment confirmation and surveys

You can import, and export campaign results anywhere and anytime

You can also access the call recording archive, SuperView real-time call center statistics, wallboard, and more via a browser

[Beta Version] Multiparty Video Functionality Adds Faces to Group Calls

Zultys incorporated multiparty video capability into group chats and conferences to make it even easier to work with colleagues across a single pane of glass. No need to switch to a different program or even move to another part of the application. Everything the teammates need is in the same place. Available in both client and web versions of ZAC.

Download MX Release 17.0 is available immediately.

About Zultys:

Zultys delivers an easy to use, secure, and reliable platform that is designed to streamline all forms of communications and increases productivity for any size business.

Learn more at www.zultys.com.

