Forrester Announces Full Conference Agenda For Data Strategy & Insights 2021 Live Virtual Experience

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its Data Strategy & Insights 2021 live virtual experience to be held November 18–19, 2021. The event explores how data, analytics, and insights leaders can create an AI-ready future, deepen customer understanding to create better customer experiences, and inspire confidence in their teams to drive change within their organizations. According to Forrester, putting customers at the center of leadership, strategy, and operations is fast gaining traction with data and analytics decision-makers — four out of five senior leaders say their firms perform insights-driven activities to achieve customer obsession.

Data Strategy & Insights will feature noteworthy industry speakers, including TIAA Chief Data and AI Officer Wendy Harrington and Humana SVP, Chief Data and Analytics Officer Slawek Kierner, who will both discuss how they are applying the latest insights-driven business practices at their organizations. Attendees will be able to access several keynotes and in-depth track sessions, network with like-minded peers, uncover insights on diversity and inclusion practices, gain access to Forrester Certification course content on customer obsession and customer experience, and schedule exclusive 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. The event also offers the Executive Leadership Exchange, an executive program for senior data and analytics executives that expands on Forrester thought leadership presented at the conference.

Noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

Go To The Business Edge With Connected Intelligence . Connected intelligence is fast becoming the next phase of AI. This session reviews how partners, practices, and platforms are shifting to change the way leaders engage with customers, shape the future of work, and create new value propositions as people, machines, and value get more tightly connected.

Making Confident Decisions In The Age Of Uncertainty . The uncertainty of today's world has rattled companies' abilities to make insights-driven decisions with confidence. This keynote breaks down how companies can adopt best practices to ensure confidence in their decisions.

The CDO Role: It's Not New And Different Anymore — What's Next? While the chief data officer's role as strategic differentiator was once front-page news, this is no longer the case. In this session, attendees will learn about the evolution of the CDO role and the changes it will experience over the next five years.



Data Ethics Meets Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion. Attendees will learn how to bring data ethics to the diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) table, as well as how DEI practices can improve overall organizational approaches to data strategy.

"Data and analytics professionals are the connective tissue that enables businesses to maximize their potential, eliminate redundancies, and accelerate growth," said Srividya Sridharan, event host and VP, senior research director at Forrester. "To achieve this, however, they must know how to capture, transform, and deliver insights at scale and take the lead to make clear, connected, and confident decisions. Forrester's Data Strategy & Insights Forum is an opportunity for leaders to gain the tools and skills to use those insights effectively to drive transformations and meaningful business impact."

As previously announced, multi-platinum recording artist Jewel will headline as music performer for Data Strategy & Insights attendees. The creator of 12 studio albums and nearly two dozen hit singles, Jewel is also a noted actress and best-selling author. Her Never Broken program within the Inspiring Children Foundation has helped at-risk youth and families with free mental health online, in-person counseling, mentoring, housing, food, academics and athletics, and family assistance for 18 years.

