Community Access National Network Releases Policy Report on 340 Drug Pricing Program

Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1992, Congress struck a deal with pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand access to care and medication for more patients: If pharmaceutical manufacturers wanted to be included in Medicaid's coverage, they'd have to offer their products to outpatient entities serving low-income patients at a discount. The idea was brilliantly simple; drug manufacturers could have a guaranteed income from participation in the Medicaid program, and "covered entities" could have guaranteed access to discounted medications. Congress set-up a payment system by way of rebates, affording healthcare providers a way to fund much-needed care to patients who could not otherwise afford it.

This payment program is little known but, now it is significantly large. It is the 340B Drug Pricing Program.

Read more on the Community Access National Network Website: https://www.hiv-hcv-watch.com/blog/340b-1

