New premium home appliance brand, CYETUS enters Global Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kunchi Group, a new brand under Starship Electronic Commerce Company, has introduced their newest brand CYETUS to the small kitchen appliance space. Founded in Hong Kong with offices in California, the brand seeks to empower and elevate the current customer's kitchen experience with high-quality, high-performing products ranging from toasters to coffee appliances.

With over 20 years of experience in innovation and original design manufacturing, the mission for the brand is to support new designers in actualizing products based on consumer insights and emerging trends.

"The first collection from CYETUS will focus on entry level appliances. In collaboration with leading industrial design firms and the best designers in the industry who have worked with world-renowned brands such as General Electric and Philips, we are excited to share our new brand with the world," says Ralph Chen, Chief Marketing Officer, Kunchi Group.

The brand will be launching their first collection of premium home appliances to the global market on October 25, 2021 (pre-order begins, October 18, 2021).

About CYETUS:

Cetus, a constellation in Greek mythology, is a sea monster, which sparked the idea for creating CYETUS. The brand transformed the spelling and brand image from sea monster to a whale to inspire strong, calm and cozy feelings. CYETUS is rooted in and led by a team who are passionate about coffee and food and want to provide superior quality, design, and function at competitive costs. To learn more about CYETUS, visit www.cyetus.com

