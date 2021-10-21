Base Beauty Extends Its Wellness Expertise to Women's Healthcare and Announces FemiClear As Its First Client

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 15 years of cosmetics and wellness industry experience, Base Beauty Creative Agency just announced it has expanded its services to now also support brands within the healthcare space. FemiClear , an all-natural women's healthcare brand, just signed on to be the agency's official first client within the healthcare industry.

Base Beauty is a creative marketing agency known for its holistic 360 marketing approach to all touchpoints in a consumer’s journey when interacting with a brand. Base Beauty breaks down traditional marketing silos to create efficient and optimized growth for clients. The agency’s areas of expertise include brand strategy, creative direction, digital marketing, social media, public relations, influencer marketing and strategic partnerships. Visit www.basebeauty.com to learn more.

"We are thrilled to be working with FemiClear," says Jodi Katz, founder and creative director, Base Beauty Creative Agency. "Expanding our capabilities and services to support healthcare brands is something we've wanted to do for a long time. It's a dream come true to work in this industry, and what better way to start than with FemiClear, a brand that provides proven-effective all-natural solutions that are game-changing for women's health."

As part of its partnership with FemiClear, Base Beauty will be tasked with refreshing brand fundamentals as well as developing original creative assets for a variety of campaigns to help fuel the brand's exciting growth.

FemiClear, an award-winning brand, is part of the OrganiCare family. Besides products for yeast infections, FemiClear recently launched a breakthrough over-the-counter solution for genital herpes symptoms – an infection experienced by 1 in 6 women. Founded in 2016 in Austin, Texas, OrganiCare is a leader in transforming the natural healthcare products industry, establishing a new benchmark in scientific rigor to prove efficacy in all its products, a unique proposition in natural healthcare. FemiClear products are distributed across national and regional drug, mass, food and e-commerce retailers.

"We're committed to developing highly-effective and all-natural women's healthcare products," says Caroline Goodner, CEO and co-founder, OrganiCare, parent company to FemiClear. "We see many parallels between trends in women's healthcare and the beauty industry. Women want to make informed decisions about what they put in and on their bodies. They also want to know the products are grounded in science. We're excited about the fresh thinking Base Beauty will bring to FemiClear."

