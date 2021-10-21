CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Recognizes 2021 Sponsors for Virtual Diversity Summit & Career Fair

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") today announced the sponsors for its fourth annual Diversity Summit and Career Fair, which will take place virtually from November 17-19, 2021. This year's Summit will focus on the theme "Metrics that Matter," highlighting qualitative and quantitative metrics financial services firms can use to evaluate and improve diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in their workforce and culture.

"CFP Board is grateful to our sponsors for their generous support of this year's Diversity Summit and Career Fair," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We are encouraged when financial services firms demonstrate their shared commitment to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession. Their valuable contributions have helped us develop an extensive program and allowed us to offer registration to attendees at no cost."

The 2021 Diversity Summit and Career Fair sponsors are:

Merrill, Premier Sponsor

Ballentine Partners, Major Sponsor

Capital Group, Major Sponsor

Vanguard, Major Sponsor

Financial Alliance for Racial Equity (FARE), Benefactor Sponsor

JP Morgan Chase, Benefactor Sponsor

Morgan Stanley, Benefactor Sponsor

Wealthspire, Champion Sponsor

Equitable, Supporting Sponsor

Facet Wealth, Supporting Sponsor

LPL, Supporting Sponsor

Wilmington Trust, Supporting Sponsor

Edward Jones , Patron Sponsor

Fidelity, Patron Sponsor

Northern Trust/Flex Shares, Contributor Sponsor

Center Founding Sponsors

Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services

Envestnet

Northwestern Mutual

The Summit programming will be conducted virtually on November 17 and 18 from 12-4pm ET. The Virtual Career Fair will take place on November 19 between 12-4pm ET.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

