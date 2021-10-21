The Vendavo Sales Optimizer Harnesses AI to Recommend the Products Each Customer is Most Likely to Buy

Vendavo® Launches Sales Optimizer for B2B Sellers The Vendavo Sales Optimizer Harnesses AI to Recommend the Products Each Customer is Most Likely to Buy

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in price management and commercial excellence solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the Vendavo Sales Optimizer.

Vendavo Sales Optimizer is an AI-enabled SaaS solution that leverages a company's existing transaction history to recommend products that each customer is most likely to buy. The Sales Optimizer is a standalone sales intelligence solution that delivers its intelligent recommendations directly to any CRM, CPQ, or ecommerce solution, creating a more personalized customer experience while helping sales to grow top-line revenue through low-risk conversations with their customers.

"Our customers' sales teams sell an increasingly large number of product categories across a large customer portfolio. Even the best salesperson can't possibly know which products that every other similar customer buys across the country, region, or globe," said Bruno Slosse, CEO, Vendavo. "With our new Vendavo Sales Optimizer, we are making it simple for B2B companies to provide their sales teams with high-probability recommendations to accelerate sales growth."

The Vendavo Sales Optimizer solution was developed in collaboration with Vendavo enterprise customers as part of Vendavo's Lighthouse Customer Program. Early analyses indicate customers can see a 5% to 15% lift in sales by equipping sales teams with the right products customers are most likely to buy.

Vendavo Sales Optimizer was designed for B2B use cases and their nuanced differences. The SaaS solution is completely configurable through its user interface in a clicks-not-code manner, making it simple to set up. By utilizing their transactional data, organizations can leverage sophisticated AI without the need for data scientists or custom solutions. A typical business analyst can create, train, validate, and benchmark multiple models before selecting the most suitable model.

It can be combined with Vendavo's Intelligent CPQ solution, or used as a stand-alone solution to identify the right products at the right time for each and every customer.

About Vendavo:

Vendavo's AI-embedded Pricing and Sales solutions power the shift to digital commerce for the world's most demanding B2B companies, unlocking value, growing margin, and accelerating revenue. With the Vendavo SaaS Commercial Excellence platform and our best-in-class CPQ and price optimization solutions, they develop dynamic customer insights and optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness and improve customer experience.

Learn more at www.Vendavo.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Vendavo