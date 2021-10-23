John Cena announces the "Time is Now" to visit Abu Dhabi Actor stars in new tourism film for the UAE capital

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Cena has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) for its new tourism campaign, encouraging travelers to book a trip to the capital – "stat."

The Time is Now - John Cena x DCT Abu Dhabi (PRNewsfoto/Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi)

Following the teaser video launched last week, the full film released today sees Cena abandoning his travel plans after reading about Abu Dhabi on his flight – highlighting exactly why the Time is Now to visit. Literally diving into everything the destination has to offer, Cena parachutes out of a plane and lands on the roof of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi. The video showcases the birds-eye view of Cena's journey through Abu Dhabi's beautiful landscapes, world class attractions and legendary entertainment scene.

A haven of year-round sunshine and a perfect place for winter sun, Abu Dhabi offers a world in one place – ideal for travellers looking to channel their wanderlust and create new memories. From dune bashing in the desert to unwinding on its pristine beaches, taking in its vibrant and contemporary art and culture scene, or exploring an array of family fun attractions and theme parks – there is a world of possibility to discover during a trip to Abu Dhabi.



The film has been released following the announcement that Abu Dhabi is welcoming all international vaccinated travellers and those travelling from Green List countries back to the Emirate, without the need to quarantine.

To view the film in full, please follow the below links:

A Highlight of What's Coming Up in Abu Dhabi:

With a calendar full of exhilarating experiences, events, concerts and shows taking place across Abu Dhabi, there's something for everyone to enjoy. A whole world of discovery awaits those that explore Abu Dhabi Calendar, with a few key highlights including:



International sporting events such as the UFC Fight Island™ series, the Spartan World Championship , which leaves the US for the first time to be hosted at Liwa Oasis, the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix , Mubadala World Tennis Championship, T20 World Cup Abu Dhabi and the annual Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Events that are ideal for the culture vultures, such as Abu Dhabi Art, Sheikh Zayed Festival and Abu Dhabi Classics , which brings some of the world's best classical musicians to Abu Dhabi

Perfect for foodies and culinary aficionados, Abu Dhabi is presenting a new iteration of Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, the Emirate's annual celebration of innovative and mouth-watering food experiences, from international chef masterclasses to exclusive chef table events and offers at top restaurants across the capital

Another offering for gastronomads, Abu Dhabi will host the debut MENA's 50 Best Restaurants event in February 2022 , a critical step in 50 Best's continuous drive to inspire people to travel and explore, seeking out new culinary adventures and putting the spotlight on up-and-coming chefs and food trends

Whether you are looking for a short or extended visit, there are incredible comedy gigs and concerts such as An Evening with Michael McIntrye, which will see the UK's leading comedian performing in Abu Dhabi for the very first time

Beloved family-friendly event the Mother of the Nation Festival will return for its 5th edition, celebrating the innovation, creativity and the traditions of the UAE while honouring the legacy of HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. There will also be a range of entertainment events including The World of Nickelodeon – ideal for families to explore – and the Middle East Film & Comic Con, which will take place in Abu Dhabi for the first time with comics fans and cosplayers sure to be thrilled with the three-day event

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the Emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the Emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

