The Box by Dr Ava Announces Fabulous Fall Skincare Line-up

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Box by Dr Ava, the only dermatologist-curated, subscription skincare box, today announces its highly anticipated Fall 2021 Skincare Box. Professionally-developed and approved, The Box by Dr Ava Fall Skincare offerings are tried and tested by Beverly Hills celebrity dermatologist Dr Shamban, passing her extremely high standards for efficacy, results and professional grade ingredients.

The Box by Dr Ava Announces Fabulous Fall Skincare Offerings

Built upon her '5 Beauty Pillars' philosophy, The Box by Dr Ava features products and treatments that fulfill Dr Ava's foundations for true beauty.Those include skincare, nutrition, fitness, spirituality and connection. Each quarter, subscribers are surprised with items that help them live this lifestyle.

What sets The Box by Dr Ava apart, is the expert behind it. This 'derm in a box' is curated seasonally helping skin transition seamlessly from spring to fall. The fall installment is full of beauty goodies for skincare enthusiasts to keep skin healthy, hydrated, protected and on-trend as we head into cooler weather.

"I came up with the idea for The Box by Dr Ava during the height of the pandemic when I wanted to be able to treat and reach more patients beyond the Los Angeles area," shares Dr Ava. "With concerns about the Delta variant rising, I'm happy that I'm now able to deliver dermatologist-approved skincare and advice to the entire The Box by Dr Ava Community, even those in 'derm deserts'."

The Box by Dr Ava Fall Skincare Box includes:

Alastin HydraTint ProMineral Sunscreen SPF 36 - "I include a SPF in every single box. It's that important." says Dr Ava. HydraTint is a lightweight, all-mineral, broad-spectrum tinted sunscreen that hydrates and protects the skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays while providing a soft, glowing appearance. - "I include a SPF in every single box. It's that important." says Dr Ava. HydraTint is a lightweight, all-mineral, broad-spectrum tinted sunscreen that hydrates and protects the skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays while providing a soft, glowing appearance.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner & Universal C Eye Perfector - Named Best Vitamin C Serum by Allure and Harper's Bazaar and Best Dark Spot Corrector by Cosmo, Universal C Skin Refiner from BeautyStat is an age-defying treatment for brighter, firmer, more even-looking skin. Formulated with 20% pure vitamin C and three patents, this serum offers a stable full-strength formula with no color change or loss of effectiveness from the first pump to last. The NEW Universal C Eye Perfector uses Vitamin C to brighten, soften lines and fade dark circles around the delicate eye area while hemp oil provides the strongest anti-inflammatory protection - fighting pollution, irritation and minimizing redness. Named Best Vitamin C Serum by Allure and Harper's Bazaar and Best Dark Spot Corrector by Cosmo, Universal C Skin Refiner from BeautyStat is an age-defying treatment for brighter, firmer, more even-looking skin. Formulated with 20% pure vitamin C and three patents, this serum offers a stable full-strength formula with no color change or loss of effectiveness from the first pump to last. The NEW Universal C Eye Perfector uses Vitamin C to brighten, soften lines and fade dark circles around the delicate eye area while hemp oil provides the strongest anti-inflammatory protection - fighting pollution, irritation and minimizing redness.

5 Star Hippie Ebony Mala - A mala is a set of 108 beads used as a meditation tool or as a simple reminder to stay present throughout the day. Ebony is a dense wood bead that acts as a magnet for attracting whatever you may want or need, yet it will also act like armor and protect you. Made from sustainably sourced materials and ethically manufactured by women in the Himalayas. A mala is a set of 108 beads used as a meditation tool or as a simple reminder to stay present throughout the day. Ebony is a dense wood bead that acts as a magnet for attracting whatever you may want or need, yet it will also act like armor and protect you. Made from sustainably sourced materials and ethically manufactured by women in the Himalayas.

Innersense Beauty Pure Harmony Hairbath , Pure Inspiration Daily Conditioner & Detox Hair Mask - Innersense Organic Beauty uses organic chemistry to raise the bar on clean, luxurious formulas with professional performance to care for your hair, health and planet. Build body and enhance vibrancy with this weightless, silicone-free trio that leaves hair healthy and voluminous. - Innersense Organic Beauty uses organic chemistry to raise the bar on clean, luxurious formulas with professional performance to care for your hair, health and planet. Build body and enhance vibrancy with this weightless, silicone-free trio that leaves hair healthy and voluminous.

Sarah Maxwell Beauty The Brow Mask Hydrogel Treatment Mask - The Brow Mask is designed to support healthy brows with age-defying ingredients that give a lifting effect to the brow area. Infused with active ingredients including Collagen to restore hair and skin texture by building protein, Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate the brows and skin around them by retaining moisture at the cellular level, and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to fortify the hair follicle and promote skin elasticity. The Brow Mask is designed to support healthy brows with age-defying ingredients that give a lifting effect to the brow area. Infused with active ingredients including Collagen to restore hair and skin texture by building protein, Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate the brows and skin around them by retaining moisture at the cellular level, and Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to fortify the hair follicle and promote skin elasticity.

Upneeq ® Eye Drops - Imagine an EYE-OPENING lift with a daily drop of Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution). Upneeq is the only FDA-approved prescription eyedrop for acquired ptosis (low-lying lids) that lifts your upper eyelids to open your eyes. Imagine an EYE-OPENING lift with a daily drop of Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution). Upneeq is the only FDA-approved prescription eyedrop for acquired ptosis (low-lying lids) that lifts your upper eyelids to open your eyes.

The Box by Dr Ava includes only full-size products and is valued at over $550, making it an exceptional value. The Box by Dr Ava offers two membership options:

Skin Enthusiast - Quarterly Subscription $250

Skin Obsessed - Annual Subscription $850 (Save $150 )

A percentage of all sales support the Susan G. Komen® Foundation, the world's leading breast cancer organization.

When you subscribe, you enjoy access not only to derm-approved products, but to her professional team as well. The Box by Dr Ava Community is a digital forum where members can discuss and ask questions about specific products and get advice for all skin concerns. There's also the option of having real-time tele-aesthetic consultations with Dr Ava's team.

Join our Affiliate Program: https://www.theboxbydrava.com/affiliate-area/

About The Box by Dr Ava

Dr Ava is a celebrity dermatologist, reality TV veteran, author, avid contributor, and now, the mind behind the first ever dermatologist-curated skincare subscription box. The Box by Dr Ava introduces consumers to top of the line dermatologist-selected skincare and wellness products. Subscribers gain access to experts through real-time Tele-Aesthetic consultations with Dr Ava's aestheticians, live Q&As and Dr Ava's private Facebook group. Membership options make The Box by Dr Ava perfect for everyone who wants (or is obsessed with) having beautiful skin.

@theboxbydrava

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Box by Dr Ava