How to Communicate with Your Deceased Loved Ones Contacting the Dead During the Thinning of the Veil

BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The best time to communicate with your deceased loved ones is when the Veil – the time and space between the physical and spirit worlds – is at its thinnest. These are the days surrounding Halloween and All Soul's Day/Día de los Muertos.

Professional Psychic Mediums have the skills to navigate the Veil and translate messages from the other side. California Psychics can help bridge the connection with your deceased loved ones. Here's what you need to know about getting a Psychic Medium Reading.

1. How does a psychic communicate with deceased loved ones during a reading?

Everything is made of energy and vibrates at a specific frequency. When a Psychic Medium connects with your deceased loved one, they raise their vibration while Spirit lowers theirs just enough to align frequencies.

2. What should I expect during a Deceased Loved Ones Reading?

A Deceased Loved Ones Psychic, or Psychic Medium, will take a moment of silence to connect with the other side and then relay whatever information they get from the spirit: names or initials, personality traits, physical descriptors, etc.

3. My family member just passed recently. How long should I wait before I call?

While there really is no set time limit, the bereaved must be in a stable emotional state when seeking a reading. If you are not yet able to remain composed during the reading, it can impact the connection.

Experience the Thinning Veil

Whether you explore the spaces in time where your own personal veil is lifted, you visit a specific haunted location, or you choose to have a reading done with a Deceased Loved Ones Psychic, this is the optimum time to connect with Spirit and speak to those who have crossed over. Everything in the observable universe is made of energy and

