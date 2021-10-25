NeuroTrauma Sciences Supports University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix Neurotrauma Research with Challenge Grant Award Preclinical research to focus on sleep, inflammation and efficacy of the NTS compound NTS-104 in TBI

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroTrauma Sciences, LLC (NTS), a private biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of disease-modifying therapeutic candidates to treat the devastating effects of acquired brain injury, today announced that it has awarded a grant to Jonathan Lifshitz, PhD, professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix who leads the Neurotrauma & Social Impact research team, to conduct preclinical research on its novel neuroprotective compound NTS-104 in mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), with a focus on addressing clinically-relevant outcome measures such as anxiety, depression, cognitive dysfunction, and sleep-wake disturbances.

"The relationship between mild TBI or concussion, sleep disturbances and poor clinical outcomes is well documented and suggests that disturbed sleep may be a relevant treatment target to improve TBI outcomes," said Carl Long, chief executive officer of NeuroTrauma Sciences. "We look forward to working with Dr. Lifshitz and his research group as we continue to advance our lead compound NTS-104 into the clinic for mild TBI."

"Neuroactive steroids have been shown to regulate GABA A receptors and appear to play a critical role in sleep modulation," said Dr. Lifshitz. "We will evaluate what effect NTS-104 has on renormalizing disrupted sleep after injury, which is a major clinical unmet need. We are pleased to receive this grant from NeuroTrauma Sciences and thank them for their support."

"This challenge grant award from NeuroTrauma Sciences will enable the exploration of the novel neuroprotective compound NTS-104 by Dr. Lifshitz and his research team," said Christopher Glembotski, PhD, director, Translational Cardiovascular Research Center, associate dean, Research and professor, Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix. "Translating this research into a viable treatment shows promise of improving outcomes for patients who experience mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). We are grateful to NeuroTrauma Sciences for their support of this important project."

About NTS-104

NTS-104, is a novel neuroactive steroid that has demonstrated efficacy in preclinical models of acute ischemic stroke and TBI. NTS-104, a pro-drug, is soluble in plasma, where it is converted to NTS-105. NTS-105 has shown substantial brain penetrance and is able to achieve concentrations in the brain sufficient to modulate key target receptors protecting neurons from inflammation, ischemia, and hypoxia.

About NeuroTrauma Sciences

NeuroTrauma Sciences (NTS) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing its mission to develop therapies that address the full complexities of acquired brain injuries including traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, and other neurologic conditions. Acquired brain injuries remain areas of high unmet need with limited therapeutic options to alleviate the cognitive, functional, and neurobehavioral effects for the millions of patients worldwide. By following the science and leveraging insights into the biology of acquired brain injury, NTS is advancing a pipeline of candidates targeting TBI and stroke. For additional information, please visit www.neurotraumasciences.com.

