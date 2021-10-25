Washington Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced third quarter 2021 net income of $18.8 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.
"Washington Trust's third quarter results reflect the strength and stability of our balance sheet and solid contributions from all business lines," stated Edward O. Handy III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We posted increased quarterly earnings, reported a record $6 billion in assets, and reached an all-time high $5 billion in deposits. We recently announced our intent to open a new branch in Cumberland, RI in 2022, as we believe the key to future growth is providing customers with convenient in-person service and digital banking solutions."
Selected financial highlights for the third quarter of 2021 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the third quarter were 13.37% and 1.26%, respectively, compared to 12.92% and 1.20%, respectively, in the preceding quarter.
- For both the third quarter and the second quarter of 2021, there was no provision for credit losses recognized in earnings.
- Wealth management revenues were $10.5 million for the third quarter, up by $27 thousand, from the preceding quarter, as higher quarterly asset-based revenues were partially offset by seasonal declines in transaction-based revenues.
- Mortgage banking revenues were $6.4 million for the third quarter, up by $379 thousand, or 6%, from the preceding quarter.
- Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion, down by $13 million, or 0.3%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $4 million, or 0.1%, from a year ago. Total loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans amounted to $4.2 billion, up by $56 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter and up by $144 million, or 4%, from a year ago.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less out-of-market wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to a record $4.3 billion at September 30, 2021, up by $310 million, or 8%, from the end of the preceding quarter, and up by $602 million, or 16%, from a year ago.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $36.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, up by $1.3 million, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2021. The net interest margin was 2.58% for the third quarter, up by 3 basis points from the preceding quarter. Both net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from accelerated net deferred fee amortization associated with PPP loans that were forgiven by the Small Business Administration. In the third quarter of 2021, accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans amounted to $2.0 million, or 13 basis points, compared to $1.0 million, or 7 basis points, in the preceding quarter. Additionally, there was no commercial loan prepayment fee income in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $717 thousand, or 5 basis points, of commercial prepayment fee income in the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of these items for both periods, the net interest margin was 2.45% in the third quarter of 2021, up from 2.42% in the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $69 million, with an increase of $42 million in average loans and an increase in average investment securities of $16 million. The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 2.85%, unchanged from the preceding quarter. Excluding the impact of accelerated net deferred fee amortization on PPP loans and commercial loan prepayment fee income for both periods, the yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter was 2.57%, down by 2 basis points from 2.59% in the preceding quarter, mainly due to a lower yield on the average balances of residential real estate loans.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $29 million, with an increase of $108 million in average in-market deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $79 million in average wholesale funding balances. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.35%, down by 3 basis points from the preceding quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market interest rates.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $20.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, down by $73 thousand, or 0.4%, from the second quarter of 2021. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2021, up by $27 thousand, or 0.3%, on a linked quarter basis. This included an increase in asset-based revenues of $233 thousand, or 2%, and a decrease in transaction-based revenues of $206 thousand, or 47%, from the preceding quarter. The linked quarter decline in transaction-based revenues was mainly due to tax reporting and preparation fees, which are generally concentrated in the first half of the year.
Wealth management assets under administration ("AUA") amounted to $7.4 billion at September 30, 2021, up by $2 million from June 30, 2021. The increase reflected net client asset inflows of $7 million in the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by net investment depreciation of $5 million. The average balance of AUA for the third quarter of 2021 increased by approximately $249 million, or 3%, from the average balance for the preceding quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, up by $379 thousand, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2021, as changes in fair value of mortgage loan commitments were partially offset by a $2.8 million, or 33%, decrease in realized gains on sales of loans. The decrease in realized gains on sales of loans reflected a lower volume of loans sold to the secondary market, which was partially offset by a higher sales yield. Mortgage loans sold to the secondary market amounted to $174 million in the third quarter of 2021, down by $117 million, or 40%, from the preceding quarter.
- Loan related derivative income was $728 thousand in the third quarter of 2021, down by $447 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting a lower volume of commercial borrower interest rate swap transactions.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $32.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, down by $492 thousand, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, debt prepayment penalty expense of $895 thousand was recognized associated with paying off higher-yielding FHLB advances. There was no such debt prepayment penalty expense recognized in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of debt prepayment penalty expense, noninterest expense was up by $403 thousand, or 1%, including an increase of $108 thousand in FDIC deposit insurance costs and modest increases across a variety of expense categories. Salaries and employee benefits expense, our largest component of noninterest expense, amounted to $22.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, up by $80 thousand, or 0.4%, from the preceding quarter as increases in performance-based compensation accruals were partially offset by volume-related decreases in mortgage originator compensation expense.
Income Tax
Income tax expense totaled $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, up by $444 thousand from the preceding quarter, reflecting a higher level of pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 22.1%, compared to 21.8% in the preceding quarter. Based on current federal and applicable state income statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 22.0%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at September 30, 2021, down by $7 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2021, reflecting routine pay-downs on mortgage-backed securities and calls of debt securities, partially offset by purchases of U.S. government agency and U.S. government-sponsored debt securities, including mortgage-backed securities. Purchases of debt securities in the third quarter 2021 totaled $117 million, with a weighted average yield of 1.58%. Securities represented 17% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 18% of total assets at June 30, 2021.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $4.3 billion at September 30, 2021, down by $13 million, from the end of the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Commercial loans decreased by $90 million, or 3.7%, from June 30, 2021, which included a net reduction in PPP loans of $70 million. Excluding PPP loans, commercial loans decreased by $20 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2021, reflecting payoffs and pay-downs of $103 million and lower line utilization of $17 million, partially offset by commercial loan originations and advances totaling $100 million.
- Residential real estate loans increased by $82 million, or 5%, from June 30, 2021, reflecting a higher proportion of loans originated for portfolio.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $6 million, or 2% from the balance at June 30, 2021.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2021, up by $332 million, or 7%, from the end of the preceding quarter. Included in total deposits are out-of-market wholesale brokered time deposits, which increased by $23 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2021. Excluding wholesale brokered time deposits, in-market deposits at September 30, 2021 were up by $310 million, or 8%, from the end of the preceding quarter. This increase included seasonal inflows of various institutional and governmental depositors based on their underlying business cycles, as well as growth in promotional time certificates of deposit.
FHLB advances totaled $223 million at September 30, 2021, down by $186 million from June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality
Total nonaccrual loans amounted to $11.0 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.5 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.
Total past due loans amounted to $9.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $8.5 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.
Total troubled debt restructured loans ("TDR") amounted to $9.7 million as of September 30, 2021, down by $1.1 million from June 30, 2021.
As of September 30, 2021, active loan payment deferral modifications, or "deferments", in response to the COVID-19 pandemic remain on 5 loans totaling $38.0 million, or 1% of the outstanding balance of total loans excluding PPP loan balances. This is down from active deferments on 22 loans totaling $93.4 million, or 2% of the outstanding balance of total loans excluding PPP loan balances, as of June 30, 2021.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, compared to $41.9 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $2.3 million at September 30, 2021, unchanged from the balance at June 30, 2021.
For both the third quarter and the second quarter of 2021, there was no provision for credit losses recognized in earnings. The provision for credit losses and the related ACL reflected our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions and continued stable asset quality metrics. In the third quarter of 2021, net charge-offs of $168 thousand were recognized, compared to $258 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $555.3 million at September 30, 2021, up by $7.5 million from June 30, 2021. This increase included net income of $18.8 million, partially offset by $9.1 million in dividend declarations, as well as a decrease of $3.0 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income component of shareholders' equity, largely due to a temporary decrease in the fair value of available for sale debt securities.
Capital levels at September 30, 2021 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.83% at September 30, 2021, compared to 13.65% at June 30, 2021.
Book value per share was $32.06 at September 30, 2021, compared to $31.63 at June 30, 2021.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The dividend was paid on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.
Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results, business highlights and outlook on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-844-378-6480. An audio replay of the call will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the Replay PIN Number 10161085; the audio replay will be available through November 9, 2021. Also, a webcast of the call will be posted in the Investor Relations section of Washington Trust's web site, http://ir.washtrust.com, and will be available through December 31, 2021.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at http://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements". We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the SEC, in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following: the negative impacts and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to contain its spread on our employees, customers, business operations, credit quality, financial position, liquidity and results of operations; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration; decreases in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, increases in defaults and charge-off rates; changes related to the discontinuation and replacement of LIBOR; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters and future pandemics; reputational risk relating to our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic-related legislative and regulatory initiatives and programs; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$297,039
$127,743
$166,960
$194,143
$204,113
Short-term investments
3,349
4,463
3,783
8,125
7,902
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
48,705
31,492
77,450
61,614
68,095
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
1,045,833
1,052,577
948,094
894,571
913,850
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
15,094
22,757
24,772
30,285
37,469
Loans:
Total loans
4,286,404
4,299,800
4,194,666
4,195,990
4,282,047
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
41,711
41,879
42,137
44,106
42,645
Net loans
4,244,693
4,257,921
4,152,529
4,151,884
4,239,402
Premises and equipment, net
28,488
29,031
28,953
28,870
27,711
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,518
28,329
28,761
29,521
29,861
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
92,974
92,355
84,749
84,193
83,623
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,631
5,853
6,079
6,305
6,530
Other assets
129,410
135,550
133,350
159,749
167,327
Total assets
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
$5,713,169
$5,849,792
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$950,974
$901,801
$932,999
$832,287
$840,444
Interest-bearing deposits
4,107,168
3,823,858
3,616,143
3,546,066
3,445,249
Total deposits
5,058,142
4,725,659
4,549,142
4,378,353
4,285,693
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
222,592
408,592
466,912
593,859
713,868
Payment Protection Program Lending Facility
—
—
—
—
105,746
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
29,810
30,558
30,974
31,717
32,012
Other liabilities
114,100
116,634
116,081
152,364
162,099
Total liabilities
5,447,325
5,304,124
5,185,790
5,178,974
5,322,099
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
126,265
125,442
124,882
125,610
124,768
Retained earnings
447,566
437,927
429,598
418,246
408,773
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(18,128)
(15,128)
(20,006)
(7,391)
(3,403)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,470)
(1,470)
(1,960)
(3,355)
(3,530)
Total shareholders' equity
555,318
547,856
533,599
534,195
527,693
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
$5,713,169
$5,849,792
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$35,691
$34,820
$34,159
$34,487
$34,925
$104,670
$110,938
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
298
405
441
569
468
1,144
1,193
Taxable interest on debt securities
3,683
3,441
3,242
3,869
4,870
10,366
16,181
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
95
110
133
414
532
338
1,826
Other interest income
56
32
33
35
39
121
424
Total interest and dividend income
39,823
38,808
38,008
39,374
40,834
116,639
130,562
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,789
2,961
3,663
4,632
5,532
9,413
21,180
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
872
1,001
1,380
2,305
3,354
3,253
13,501
Junior subordinated debentures
92
92
94
122
135
278
519
Other interest expense
—
—
—
72
159
—
161
Total interest expense
3,753
4,054
5,137
7,131
9,180
12,944
35,361
Net interest income
36,070
34,754
32,871
32,243
31,654
103,695
95,201
Provision for credit losses
—
—
(2,000)
1,781
1,325
(2,000)
10,561
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
36,070
34,754
34,871
30,462
30,329
105,695
84,640
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
10,455
10,428
9,895
9,206
8,954
30,778
26,248
Mortgage banking revenues
6,373
5,994
11,927
14,077
12,353
24,294
33,300
Card interchange fees
1,265
1,316
1,133
1,148
1,161
3,714
3,139
Service charges on deposit accounts
673
635
609
767
598
1,917
1,975
Loan related derivative income
728
1,175
467
173
1,264
2,370
3,818
Income from bank-owned life insurance
618
607
556
569
567
1,781
1,922
Other income
408
438
1,387
1,787
571
2,233
1,313
Total noninterest income
20,520
20,593
25,974
27,727
25,468
67,087
71,715
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
22,162
22,082
21,527
22,075
21,892
65,771
60,824
Outsourced services
3,294
3,217
3,200
2,950
3,160
9,711
8,944
Net occupancy
2,134
2,042
2,128
2,083
2,012
6,304
5,940
Equipment
977
975
994
1,025
934
2,946
2,806
Legal, audit and professional fees
767
678
597
1,014
1,252
2,042
2,733
FDIC deposit insurance costs
482
374
345
330
392
1,201
1,488
Advertising and promotion
559
560
222
640
384
1,341
829
Amortization of intangibles
223
225
226
226
228
674
688
Debt prepayment penalties
—
895
3,335
1,413
—
4,230
—
Other expenses
1,922
1,964
2,139
2,353
2,090
6,025
7,023
Total noninterest expense
32,520
33,012
34,713
34,109
32,344
100,245
91,275
Income before income taxes
24,070
22,335
26,132
24,080
23,453
72,537
65,080
Income tax expense
5,319
4,875
5,661
5,514
5,131
15,855
13,817
Net income
$18,751
$17,460
$20,471
$18,566
$18,322
$56,682
$51,263
Net income available to common shareholders
$18,697
$17,408
$20,415
$18,524
$18,285
$56,520
$51,154
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,320
17,314
17,275
17,264
17,260
17,303
17,287
Diluted
17,444
17,436
17,431
17,360
17,317
17,451
17,369
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$1.08
$1.01
$1.18
$1.07
$1.06
$3.27
$2.96
Diluted
$1.07
$1.00
$1.17
$1.07
$1.06
$3.24
$2.95
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.52
$0.52
$0.52
$0.52
$0.51
$1.56
$1.53
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$32.06
$31.63
$30.83
$30.94
$30.57
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$28.05
$27.60
$26.79
$26.87
$26.49
Market value per share
$52.98
$51.35
$51.63
$44.80
$30.66
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,320
17,320
17,306
17,265
17,260
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.01
%
12.82
%
12.99
%
12.61
%
12.23
%
Total risk-based capital
13.83
%
13.65
%
13.85
%
13.51
%
13.09
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.12
%
9.07
%
9.11
%
8.95
%
8.77
%
Common equity tier 1
12.47
%
12.28
%
12.43
%
12.06
%
11.69
%
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
9.25
%
9.36
%
9.33
%
9.35
%
9.02
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
8.19
%
8.27
%
8.21
%
8.22
%
7.91
%
Loans to deposits (3)
84.9
%
90.8
%
93.0
%
96.2
%
100.5
%
For the Nine Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
2.58
%
2.55
%
2.51
%
2.39
%
2.31
%
2.55
%
2.41
%
Return on average assets (net income divided by
1.26
%
1.20
%
1.45
%
1.28
%
1.24
%
1.30
%
1.20
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.47
%
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.32
%
1.22
%
Return on average equity (net income available for
13.37
%
12.92
%
15.55
%
13.96
%
13.99
%
13.93
%
13.36
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
15.29
%
14.84
%
17.91
%
16.10
%
16.19
%
15.98
%
15.50
%
Efficiency ratio (6)
57.5
%
59.6
%
59.0
%
56.9
%
56.6
%
58.7
%
54.7
%
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for September 30, 2021 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$10,224
$9,991
$9,583
$9,066
$8,786
$29,798
$25,297
Transaction-based revenues
231
437
312
140
168
980
951
Total wealth management revenues
$10,455
$10,428
$9,895
$9,206
$8,954
$30,778
$26,248
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$7,441,519
$7,049,226
$6,866,737
$6,395,652
$6,138,845
$6,866,737
$6,235,801
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
(4,830)
368,383
208,953
540,189
335,209
572,506
234,076
Net client asset inflows (outflows)
6,707
23,910
(26,464)
(69,104)
(78,402)
4,153
(74,225)
Balance at end of period
$7,443,396
$7,441,519
$7,049,226
$6,866,737
$6,395,652
$7,443,396
$6,395,652
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91%
92%
91%
91%
90%
91%
90%
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$5,750
$8,562
$13,745
$13,394
$14,280
$28,057
$28,614
Changes in fair value, net (2)
467
(2,543)
(1,888)
813
(1,555)
(3,964)
5,185
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
156
(25)
70
(130)
(372)
201
(499)
Total mortgage banking revenues
$6,373
$5,994
$11,927
$14,077
$12,353
$24,294
$33,300
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$205,293
$244,821
$131,791
$134,002
$132,726
$581,905
$368,118
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
190,702
244,562
309,325
312,226
377,137
744,589
859,680
Total mortgage loan originations
$395,995
$489,383
$441,116
$446,228
$509,863
$1,326,494
$1,227,798
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$108,445
$235,280
$226,645
$240,104
$317,920
$570,370
$609,363
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
65,416
55,278
65,374
78,072
36,250
186,068
212,222
Total mortgage loans sold
$173,861
$290,558
$292,019
$318,176
$354,170
$756,438
$821,585
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$1,661,785
$1,669,624
$1,618,540
$1,633,024
$1,665,745
Commercial & industrial
682,774
764,509
840,585
817,408
822,269
Total commercial
2,344,559
2,434,133
2,459,125
2,450,432
2,488,014
Residential real estate (2)
1,672,364
1,590,389
1,457,490
1,467,312
1,506,726
Home equity
249,874
254,802
256,799
259,185
268,551
Other
19,607
20,476
21,252
19,061
18,756
Total consumer
269,481
275,278
278,051
278,246
287,307
Total loans
$4,286,404
$4,299,800
$4,194,666
$4,195,990
$4,282,047
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family dwelling
130
$488,500
29
%
137
$524,874
32
%
Retail
127
353,103
21
136
339,569
21
Office
62
229,846
14
73
290,756
18
Hospitality
39
199,379
12
40
157,720
10
Industrial and warehouse
37
143,597
9
28
97,055
6
Healthcare
15
136,615
8
15
109,321
7
Commercial mixed use
20
39,293
2
22
42,405
3
Other
36
71,452
5
38
71,324
3
Commercial real estate loans
466
$1,661,785
100
%
489
$1,633,024
100
%
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
138
$184,906
27
%
253
$200,217
24
%
Owner occupied and other real estate
193
76,104
11
268
74,309
9
Manufacturing
78
64,447
9
146
88,802
11
Accommodation and food services
162
57,513
8
271
47,020
6
Retail
92
49,741
7
192
63,895
8
Educational services
33
49,566
7
53
64,969
8
Entertainment and recreation
54
33,756
5
91
29,415
4
Finance and insurance
65
33,129
5
106
26,244
3
Information
18
25,536
4
32
28,394
3
Transportation and warehousing
32
20,637
3
42
24,061
3
Professional, scientific and technical
93
12,073
2
265
39,295
5
Public administration
19
6,308
1
26
23,319
3
Other
394
69,058
11
772
107,468
13
Commercial & industrial loans
1,371
$682,774
100
%
2,517
$817,408
100
%
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Count
Balance
% of Total
Count
Balance
% of Total
PPP Loans By Industry:
Accommodation and food services
111
$24,560
32
%
209
$23,678
12
%
Healthcare and social assistance
71
15,684
20
173
47,354
24
Professional, scientific and technical
61
6,078
8
220
20,031
10
Manufacturing
25
5,662
7
89
23,321
12
Entertainment and recreation
27
2,597
3
61
3,386
2
Educational services
15
2,512
3
32
9,681
5
Retail
37
2,222
3
134
12,107
6
Information
8
2,130
3
20
2,478
1
Owner occupied and other real estate
33
1,412
2
115
9,241
5
Public administration
3
417
1
4
483
—
Finance and insurance
11
405
1
55
2,000
1
Transportation and warehousing
10
360
—
21
2,059
1
Other
218
13,344
17
573
43,961
21
Total PPP loans (included in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio)
630
$77,383
100
%
1,706
$199,780
100
%
Average PPP loan size
$123
$117
Net unamortized fees on PPP loans
$2,618
$3,893
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Count
Balance
% of Outstanding Balance, excl PPP loans (1)
Count
Balance
% of Outstanding Balance, excl PPP loans (1)
Loan Deferments by Portfolio:
Commercial real estate deferments
5
$37,955
2
%
14
$87,363
5
%
Commercial & industrial deferments
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial deferments
5
37,955
2
14
87,363
5
Residential real estate deferments
—
—
—
8
6,027
—
Total consumer deferments
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total loan deferments
5
$37,955
1
%
22
$93,390
2
%
(1)
Percent of respective outstanding portfolio segment balance excluding balance of PPP loans for each respective period.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN AND DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$632,339
38
%
$649,919
40
%
Rhode Island
467,182
28
431,133
26
Massachusetts
462,456
28
468,947
29
Subtotal
1,561,977
94
1,549,999
95
All other states
99,808
6
83,025
5
Total commercial real estate loans
$1,661,785
100
%
$1,633,024
100
%
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,161,977
69
%
$994,800
68
%
Rhode Island
357,445
21
331,713
23
Connecticut
131,832
8
122,102
8
Subtotal
1,651,254
99
1,448,615
99
All other states
21,110
1
18,697
1
Total residential real estate loans
$1,672,364
100
%
$1,467,312
100
%
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$950,974
$901,801
$932,999
$832,287
$840,444
Interest-bearing demand deposits
238,317
174,165
171,571
174,290
170,198
NOW accounts
817,937
774,693
745,376
698,706
644,909
Money market accounts
1,046,324
941,511
950,413
910,167
877,536
Savings accounts
540,306
524,155
511,759
466,507
439,383
Time deposits (in-market)
709,288
677,061
701,524
704,855
729,058
In-market deposits
4,303,146
3,993,386
4,013,642
3,786,812
3,701,528
Wholesale brokered time deposits
754,996
732,273
535,500
591,541
584,165
Total deposits
$5,058,142
$4,725,659
$4,549,142
$4,378,353
$4,285,693
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.18
%
0.18
%
0.23
%
0.23
%
0.25
%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.26
%
0.24
%
0.31
%
0.31
%
0.34
%
Total past due loans to total loans
0.22
%
0.20
%
0.26
%
0.30
%
0.24
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
380.02
%
399.57
%
324.56
%
334.21
%
289.31
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.97
%
0.97
%
1.00
%
1.05
%
1.00
%
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$—
$431
Commercial & industrial
—
539
—
—
—
Total commercial
—
539
—
—
431
Residential real estate
10,321
8,926
11,748
11,981
12,792
Home equity
655
1,016
1,147
1,128
1,429
Other consumer
—
—
88
88
88
Total consumer
655
1,016
1,235
1,216
1,517
Total nonaccrual loans
10,976
10,481
12,983
13,197
14,740
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
$13,197
$14,740
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$265
$431
Commercial & industrial
2
540
1
3
21
Total commercial
2
540
1
268
452
Residential real estate
8,698
6,656
9,661
10,339
8,081
Home equity
824
1,231
1,131
1,667
1,753
Other consumer
24
28
119
118
108
Total consumer
848
1,259
1,250
1,785
1,861
Total past due loans
$9,548
$8,455
$10,912
$12,392
$10,394
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$—
$—
$—
$—
$—
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$6,930
$5,773
$8,356
$8,521
$8,799
Troubled Debt Restructurings:
Accruing TDRs
$7,979
$8,541
$12,358
$13,340
$5,709
Nonaccrual TDRs
1,732
2,278
1,935
2,345
2,894
Total TDRs
$9,711
$10,819
$14,293
$15,685
$8,603
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$10,481
$12,983
$13,197
$14,740
$16,017
$13,197
$17,408
Additions to nonaccrual status
2,583
537
734
707
971
3,854
2,937
Loans returned to accruing status
—
(874)
(3)
(1,112)
(1,623)
(877)
(2,170)
Loans charged-off
(249)
(317)
(64)
(246)
(111)
(630)
(1,071)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
—
—
—
(285)
—
—
(28)
Payments, payoffs and other changes
(1,839)
(1,848)
(881)
(607)
(514)
(4,568)
(2,336)
Balance at end of period
$10,976
$10,481
$12,983
$13,197
$14,740
$10,976
$14,740
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$41,879
$42,137
$44,106
$42,645
$41,441
$44,106
$27,014
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
—
—
—
—
—
—
6,501
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
—
—
(1,951)
1,579
1,300
(1,951)
10,157
Charge-offs
(249)
(317)
(64)
(245)
(111)
(630)
(1,072)
Recoveries
81
59
46
127
15
186
45
Balance at end of period
$41,711
$41,879
$42,137
$44,106
$42,645
$41,711
$42,645
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$2,333
$2,333
$2,382
$2,180
$2,155
$2,382
$293
Adoption of CECL accounting standard (Topic 326)
—
—
—
—
—
—
1,483
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
—
—
(49)
202
25
(49)
404
Balance at end of period (2)
$2,333
$2,333
$2,333
$2,382
$2,180
$2,333
$2,180
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$—
$—
$—
$133
$—
$—
$172
Commercial & industrial
(2)
302
1
(12)
—
301
574
Total commercial
(2)
302
1
121
—
301
746
Residential real estate
52
(47)
17
(20)
99
22
99
Home equity
110
(4)
(2)
9
(4)
104
163
Other consumer
8
7
2
8
1
17
19
Total consumer
118
3
—
17
(3)
121
182
Total
$168
$258
$18
$118
$96
$444
$1,027
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.02
%
0.02
%
—
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.03
%
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$179,574
$56
0.12
%
$146,313
$32
0.09
%
$33,261
$24
0.03
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
41,261
298
2.87
57,473
405
2.83
(16,212)
(107)
0.04
Taxable debt securities
1,045,997
3,683
1.40
1,029,933
3,441
1.34
16,064
242
0.06
FHLB stock
18,909
95
1.99
25,128
110
1.76
(6,219)
(15)
0.23
Commercial real estate
1,648,972
12,209
2.94
1,639,515
11,701
2.86
9,457
508
0.08
Commercial & industrial
736,073
7,886
4.25
807,598
8,113
4.03
(71,525)
(227)
0.22
Total commercial
2,385,045
20,095
3.34
2,447,113
19,814
3.25
(62,068)
281
0.09
Residential real estate
1,623,913
13,511
3.30
1,514,487
12,920
3.42
109,426
591
(0.12)
Home equity
252,938
2,043
3.20
257,257
2,056
3.21
(4,319)
(13)
(0.01)
Other
19,822
247
4.94
20,979
253
4.84
(1,157)
(6)
0.10
Total consumer
272,760
2,290
3.33
278,236
2,309
3.33
(5,476)
(19)
—
Total loans
4,281,718
35,896
3.33
4,239,836
35,043
3.32
41,882
853
0.01
Total interest-earning assets
5,567,459
40,028
2.85
5,498,683
39,031
2.85
68,776
997
—
Noninterest-earning assets
351,678
334,742
16,936
Total assets
$5,919,137
$5,833,425
$85,712
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$206,237
$51
0.10
%
$182,465
$49
0.11
%
$23,772
$2
(0.01)
%
NOW accounts
782,963
129
0.07
760,294
119
0.06
22,669
10
0.01
Money market accounts
1,014,204
586
0.23
951,194
552
0.23
63,010
34
—
Savings accounts
530,956
70
0.05
518,072
72
0.06
12,884
(2)
(0.01)
Time deposits (in-market)
672,012
1,695
1.00
686,590
1,889
1.10
(14,578)
(194)
(0.10)
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,206,372
2,531
0.31
3,098,615
2,681
0.35
107,757
(150)
(0.04)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
722,233
258
0.14
662,541
280
0.17
59,692
(22)
(0.03)
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,928,605
2,789
0.28
3,761,156
2,961
0.32
167,449
(172)
(0.04)
FHLB advances
317,766
872
1.09
456,661
1,001
0.88
(138,895)
(129)
0.21
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
92
1.61
22,681
92
1.63
—
—
(0.02)
PPPLF borrowings
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,269,052
3,753
0.35
4,240,498
4,054
0.38
28,554
(301)
(0.03)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
952,676
912,295
40,381
Other liabilities
142,562
140,108
2,454
Shareholders' equity
554,847
540,524
14,323
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,919,137
$5,833,425
$85,712
Net interest income (FTE)
$36,275
$34,977
$1,298
Interest rate spread
2.50
%
2.47
%
0.03
%
Net interest margin
2.58
%
2.55
%
0.03
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$205
$223
($18)
Total
$205
$223
($18)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
$160,350
$121
0.10
%
$156,296
$424
0.36
%
$4,054
($303)
(0.26)
%
Mortgage loans for sale
53,307
1,144
2.87
48,570
1,193
3.28
4,737
(49)
(0.41)
Taxable debt securities
997,741
10,366
1.39
905,692
16,181
2.39
92,049
(5,815)
(1.00)
FHLB stock
24,265
338
1.86
49,236
1,826
4.95
(24,971)
(1,488)
(3.09)
Commercial real estate
1,638,200
35,269
2.88
1,623,612
40,326
3.32
14,588
(5,057)
(0.44)
Commercial & industrial
794,091
23,865
4.02
749,905
20,214
3.60
44,186
3,651
0.42
Total commercial
2,432,291
59,134
3.25
2,373,517
60,540
3.41
58,774
(1,406)
(0.16)
Residential real estate
1,531,529
39,248
3.43
1,492,589
42,660
3.82
38,940
(3,412)
(0.39)
Home equity
255,959
6,220
3.25
281,488
7,802
3.70
(25,529)
(1,582)
(0.45)
Other
20,301
742
4.89
19,171
716
4.99
1,130
26
(0.10)
Total consumer
276,260
6,962
3.37
300,659
8,518
3.78
(24,399)
(1,556)
(0.41)
Total loans
4,240,080
105,344
3.32
4,166,765
111,718
3.58
73,315
(6,374)
(0.26)
Total interest-earning assets
5,475,743
117,313
2.86
5,326,559
131,342
3.29
149,184
(14,029)
(0.43)
Noninterest-earning assets
346,514
357,133
(10,619)
Total assets
$5,822,257
$5,683,692
$138,565
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$190,979
$196
0.14
%
$158,594
$725
0.61
%
$32,385
($529)
(0.47)
%
NOW accounts
747,385
350
0.06
569,283
253
0.06
178,102
97
—
Money market accounts
958,812
1,852
0.26
818,530
4,439
0.72
140,282
(2,587)
(0.46)
Savings accounts
513,110
211
0.05
402,243
195
0.06
110,867
16
(0.01)
Time deposits (in-market)
687,278
5,822
1.13
752,443
10,571
1.88
(65,165)
(4,749)
(0.75)
Total interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,097,564
8,431
0.36
2,701,093
16,183
0.80
396,471
(7,752)
(0.44)
Wholesale brokered time deposits
655,165
982
0.20
471,771
4,997
1.41
183,394
(4,015)
(1.21)
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,752,729
9,413
0.34
3,172,864
21,180
0.89
579,865
(11,767)
(0.55)
FHLB advances
438,213
3,253
0.99
1,016,943
13,501
1.77
(578,730)
(10,248)
(0.78)
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
278
1.64
22,681
519
3.06
—
(241)
(1.42)
PPPLF borrowings
—
—
—
61,333
161
0.35
(61,333)
(161)
(0.35)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,213,623
12,944
0.41
4,273,821
35,361
1.11
(60,198)
(22,417)
(0.70)
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
918,760
733,359
185,401
Other liabilities
147,244
164,928
(17,684)
Shareholders' equity
542,630
511,584
31,046
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$5,822,257
$5,683,692
$138,565
Net interest income (FTE)
$104,369
$95,981
$8,388
Interest rate spread
2.45
%
2.18
%
0.27
%
Net interest margin
2.55
%
2.41
%
0.14
%
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Change
Commercial loans
$674
$780
($106)
Total
$674
$780
($106)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$555,318
$547,856
$533,599
$534,195
$527,693
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,631
5,853
6,079
6,305
6,530
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$485,778
$478,094
$463,611
$463,981
$457,254
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,320
17,320
17,306
17,265
17,260
Book value per share - GAAP
$32.06
$31.63
$30.83
$30.94
$30.57
Tangible book value per share - Non-
$28.05
$27.60
$26.79
$26.87
$26.49
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$485,778
$478,094
$463,611
$463,981
$457,254
Total assets, as reported
$6,002,643
$5,851,980
$5,719,389
$5,713,169
$5,849,792
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,631
5,853
6,079
6,305
6,530
Total tangible assets
$5,933,103
$5,782,218
$5,649,401
$5,642,955
$5,779,353
Equity to assets - GAAP
9.25
%
9.36
%
9.33
%
9.35
%
9.02
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-
8.19
%
8.27
%
8.21
%
8.22
%
7.91
%
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2021
Jun 30,
2021
Mar 31,
2021
Dec 31,
2020
Sep 30,
2020
Sep 30,
2021
Sep 30,
2020
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$18,751
$17,460
$20,471
$18,566
$18,322
$56,682
$51,263
Total average assets, as reported
$5,919,137
$5,833,425
$5,711,931
$5,768,263
$5,864,449
$5,822,257
$5,683,692
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,739
5,963
6,189
6,414
6,641
5,962
6,870
Total average tangible assets
$5,849,489
$5,763,553
$5,641,833
$5,697,940
$5,793,899
$5,752,386
$5,612,913
Return on average assets - GAAP
1.26
%
1.20
%
1.45
%
1.28
%
1.24
%
1.30
%
1.20
%
Return on average tangible assets - Non-
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.47
%
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.32
%
1.22
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common
$18,697
$17,408
$20,415
$18,524
$18,285
$56,520
$51,154
Total average equity, as reported
$554,847
$540,524
$532,271
$527,969
$519,785
$542,630
$511,584
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
5,739
5,963
6,189
6,414
6,641
5,962
6,870
Total average tangible equity
$485,199
$470,652
$462,173
$457,646
$449,235
$472,759
$440,805
Return on average equity - GAAP
13.37
%
12.92
%
15.55
%
13.96
%
13.99
%
13.93
%
13.36
%
Return on average tangible equity - Non-
15.29
%
14.84
%
17.91
%
16.10
%
16.19
%
15.98
%
15.50
%
