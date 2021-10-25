Widely Recognized Leader In Austin Joins Latham's New Office

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Mollie Duckworth has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate Department and member of the firm's Capital Markets, Public Company Representation and Mergers & Acquisitions Practices. Duckworth brings more than 15 years of experience representing companies in an array of complex corporate and securities matters, with a particular focus on advising public companies.

Mollie Duckworth, Latham & Watkins

An experienced and accomplished corporate lawyer, Duckworth has a stellar track record advising clients in connection with M&A transactions and she represents issuers and underwriters in public offerings and private placements of equity and debt securities. Duckworth has extensive experience advising companies and their boards of directors in a wide range of corporate governance matters. She also advises corporations and MLPs with respect to complex transactional matters, including compliance with federal securities laws, corporate governance, and day-to-day corporate counseling.

"Mollie is a well-known and highly regarded lawyer in the market and we are thrilled she has joined us as we start up the office here in Austin," said Sam Zabaneh, Latham & Watkins' Office Managing Partner in Austin. "Mollie's experience at the cutting-edge of the practice will further strengthen our transactional capability in Austin and nationally. She is an outstanding lawyer who is known for her excellent judgment and practical advice to clients, and her expertise will broaden the services and capabilities we can provide to our clients."

Ian Schuman, Global Chair of Latham's Capital Markets Practice, said: "Mollie has a formidable reputation and her skill and experience counseling companies — from startups to large corporates — will be a tremendous resource for our clients. Mollie is a true leader in her field, and she brings a fantastic range of capital markets experience advising clients across a spectrum of corporate needs. She is a perfect addition to our strong and growing team."

"We have a diverse and robust transactional platform and Mollie's practice, which spans myriad sectors, meshes well with our capabilities. Mollie's arrival is another significant step towards building one of the preeminent corporate practices in Austin, a dynamic and fast-growing business and innovation hub in the US," added Luke Bergstrom, Global Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins' Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. "We see significant opportunities to further grow and expand our practice and Mollie, together with Sam, Jen, and Scott, will be central to our growth and success in this vibrant market."

"I am thrilled to be joining Latham's new Austin office. The breadth and depth of Latham's practices offers unparalleled expertise, market knowledge, and resources for companies in Austin and beyond. I look forward to combining my deep relationships across the Texas market with Latham's world class platform to serve our clients across the technology, energy and infrastructure industries," said Duckworth.

The opening of Latham's new Austin office was announced on September 1, along with the addition of three new partners, Samer (Sam) Zabaneh, Jenifer Smith, and Scott Craig, in the Emerging Companies Practice. The group advises a broad array of public and private companies as well as sponsors in high-growth industries on a wide range of mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and other securities offerings, growth equity and debt transactions, and leveraged buyouts. Each partner has extensive experience and deep ties to Austin, and collectively the group brings a proven track record advising founders, companies across all stages of development, venture capital firms, and private equity sponsors. In addition, current partners with strong ties to Texas generally are expected to either permanently relocate to Austin or spend significant time there.

Duckworth received her JD from The University of Texas School of Law, and her BS, summa cum laude, from The University of Texas at Austin. She joins Latham from Baker Botts in Austin.

