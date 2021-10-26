LA County Assessor's Office Looks to Oracle Cloud to Improve Operations Migration from on premise to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) improves user experience, reduces risks, and cuts data processing time in half

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor has successfully migrated its Assessor operations from a paper-based, legacy mainframe environment to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). By moving to Oracle Cloud, the Office is able to speed up data processing, reduce risk, and improve the user-experience. Using a series of OCI services including Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Oracle Analytics Cloud, Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, and Oracle Database Cloud Service, LA County is seeing dramatic improvements in performance and achieving significant cost savings by eliminating its on premise infrastructure.

As the largest local assessment agency in the country, the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor reviews more than 400,000 property documents and completes 500,000 physical property appraisals each year. This work was previously conducted with a paper-based process using 40-year-old mainframe technology that required manuals to interpret its code. With such a high volume of assessments, compounded by California's complex requirements, the Assessor's Office realized this model wasn't sustainable.

The Office began work on a five-phase Assessor Modernization Project (AMP) to develop an in-house custom application with Oracle Consulting. After three successful phases, the AMP application became the go-to production system for the Assessor. During the fourth phase of the project in February 2021, Oracle Consulting and the Assessor's Office extended AMP functionality and moved the application from on-premises to OCI with no disruptions, while eliminating 80 servers.

"The decision to move AMP to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure midway through the project had huge benefits, including cost savings, better performance, flexibility, and resource efficiencies," said Kevin Lechner, CIO, Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor. "We could now focus our attention on application development and increased productivity rather than infrastructure requirements and maintenance."

On OCI, data processing jobs that once took up to eight hours are now processed in four; built-in Disaster Recovery is helping mitigate risk; and end users are seeing faster page loads than ever before. Soon, the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor plans to open access to AMP for other counties in the state.

"The Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor's modernization project is one of the most forward-thinking government agency endeavors we've seen in recent years," said Jeff Kane, group vice president, Oracle Consulting, North America. "We're looking forward to seeing additional performance enhancements and cost savings they'll realize on OCI services, freeing up their IT staff to innovate with new features and functionality on the platform."

"One of my top goals coming into this Office was to make sure that we provide public service that is both effective and cost-efficient," said Jeff Prang, Los Angeles County Assessor. "This milestone of the project with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is our biggest success to date."

