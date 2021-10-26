AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

LOD, Israel, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 12.1% year-over-year to $63.4 million ; Quarterly service revenues increased by 26.7% year-over-year to $24.8 million .

GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 6 9 .6%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 15.8%; and

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $ 8.3 million, or $0 . 24 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results:

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 6 9 .9%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 21. 4 %; and

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $12.9 million , or $0.38 per diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million for the quarter.

AudioCodes repurchased 424,307 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $ 13.8 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $63.4 million compared to $60.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $56.6 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income was $8.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of $7.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $12.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $13.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to the acquisition of Active Communications Europe assets; (iii) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (iv) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were $184.9 million as of September 30, 2021 compared to $186.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term marketable securities were about the same as of the end of both periods as the use of cash for the repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of cash dividends during 2021 was basically offset by cash generated from operating activities.

"We are pleased to report strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"In the third quarter of 2021 we saw continued momentum in our enterprise operations related to the UCaaS and Contact Center/customer experience (CX) markets. Contributing close to 85% of our revenues in the third quarter, and generating growth of above 20% year-over-year, the enterprise business provides a solid base for continued growth. At the core of this success was our UCaaS business which grew about 18% year-over-year and our contact center business which grew more than 20% year-over-year."

"We experienced continued expansion in our services operations as revenues from services grew more than 25% year-over-year, representing close to 40% of our revenue in the third quarter of 2021 and becoming key to our continued business expansion. Growth in our services business was substantially related to the shift towards use of cloud communications and our focus on becoming a leading provider of Teams Voice as a Service. The increase in Services revenue was driven primarily by strength in our professional and managed services offerings. Key to this growth is our continued progress in generating recurring revenues with strong execution in our AudioCodes Live offering operations."

"We continue to enjoy success in expanding our Voice.ai operations where bookings grew more than 100% year-over-year for both the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021. We now forecast Voice.ai bookings for 2021 to reach a level of $5M for the full year. We continue to invest heavily in this growth engine and believe that it will grow to become a meaningful line of business for us in coming years. Voice.ai which is part of our AudioCodes Live offering provides strong foundation for growth in recurring revenues over time," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

In July 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through January 03, 2022.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company acquired 424,307 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $13.8 million.

Cash Dividend

On July 27, 2021, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.6 million, was paid on August 26, 2021 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 11, 2021.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,448

$ 40,934 Restricted cash 5,100

5,100 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 363

84,817 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 752

449 Trade receivables, net 40,270

34,518 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,102

8,631 Inventories 23,841

29,193 Total current assets 166,876

203,642







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 94

$ 94 Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest 90,133

54,895 Deferred tax assets 9,362

12,081 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,103

25,430 Severance pay funds 21,333

20,597 Total long-term assets 142,025

113,097







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,608

4,593







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 36,577

36,791







Total assets $ 350,086

$ 358,123







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ 300

$ 1,200 Trade payables 5,204

6,984 Other payables and accrued expenses 31,960

28,531 IIA settlement liability 11,860

11,684 Deferred revenues 40,268

37,182 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,987

9,178 Total current liabilities 98,579

94,759







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 21,858

$ 21,830 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 13,388

12,243 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,760

19,436 Total long-term liabilities 48,006

53,509







Total shareholders' equity 203,501

209,855 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 350,086

$ 358,123

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 113,423

$ 107,688

$ 38,610

$ 36,987 Services 69,398

54,420

24,798

19,577 Total Revenues 182,821

162,108

63,408

56,564 Cost of revenues:













Products 40,483

42,313

13,513

14,520 Services 15,884

11,839

5,772

4,065 Total Cost of revenues 56,367

54,152

19,285

18,585 Gross profit 126,454

107,956

44,123

37,979 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 38,944

33,544

14,172

10,738 Selling and marketing 45,460

38,107

15,781

12,521 General and administrative 11,797

10,073

4,172

3,495 Total operating expenses 96,201

81,724

34,125

26,754 Operating income 30,253

26,232

9,998

11,225 Financial income, net 1,099

958

103

504 Income before taxes on income 31,352

27,190

10,101

11,729 Taxes on income, net (4,856)

(8,323)

(1,838)

(4,765) Net income $ 26,496

$ 18,867

$ 8,263

$ 6,964 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.81

$ 0.61

$ 0.25

$ 0.21 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.78

$ 0.58

$ 0.24

$ 0.20 Weighted average number of shares used

in computing basic net earnings per share

(in thousands) 32,790

30,951

32,618

32,673 Weighted average number of shares used

in computing diluted net earnings per share

(in thousands) 34,005

32,484

33,843

34,198



AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data

Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 26,496

$ 18,867

$ 8,263

$ 6,964 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.78

$ 0.58

$ 0.24

$ 0.20 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 277

157

123

58 Amortization expenses (2) 204

204

68

68

481

361

191

126 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,018

764

776

274 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 4,246

2,668

1,401

1,045 Amortization expenses (2) 10

45

2

15

4,256

2,713

1,403

1,060 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 3,286

1,984

1,174

720

3,286

1,984

1,174

720 Financial expenses (income):













Exchange rate differences (3) (944)

(871)

38

(418)















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (4) 2,763

7,678

1,094

4,524 Non-GAAP net income $ 38,356

$ 31,496

$ 12,939

$ 13,250 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 1.11

$ 0.96

$ 0.38

$ 0.38 (1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets. (3) Financial expenses (income) related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. (4) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.



















Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended

Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income

$ 26,496

$ 18,867

$ 8,263

$ 6,964

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

1,746

1,681

588

562

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net

1,241

38

500

38

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(708)

423

284

(201)

Share-based compensation expenses

9,827

5,573

3,474

2,097

Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

2,729

7,637

1,082

4,510

Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of

loans, marketable securities and bank deposits

(31)

(19)

(54)

(20)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

5,705

5,720

1,843

1,822

Decrease in operating lease liabilities

(8,245)

(7,506)

(3,638)

(3,322)

Changes in IIA settlement liability, net

176

271

235

210

Increase in trade receivables, net

(5,752)

(3,653)

(3,267)

(1,010)

Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(960)

(1,749)

(1,757)

(1,732)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

4,748

(2,454)

794

(1,046)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,780)

(34)

2,588

1,983

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses

3,429

(304)

3,197

673))

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

4,470

3,898

(1,119)

692

Net cash provided by operating activities

43,091

28,389

13,013

10,874

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Investment in short-term deposits

-

(84,000)

-

(84,000)

Proceeds from short-term deposits

84,454

674

151

223

Proceeds from long-term deposits

-

225

-

75

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

1,053

-

-

-

Purchase of marketable securities

(41,094)

(27,664)

(23,569)

(27,664)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

2,571

-

2,061

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(943)

(1,112)

(527)

(471)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

46,041

(111,877)

(21,884)

(111,837)























AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(31,199)

-

(13,848)

- Repayment of bank loans

(900)

(1,865)

(300)

(627) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(10,865)

(7,587)

(5,563)

(3,721) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net

-

85,426

-

(228) Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants

1,346

1,376

609

325 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(41,618)

77,350

(19,102)

(4,251)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

47,514

(6,138)

(27,973)

(105,214) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

46,034

69,773

121,521

168,849 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 93,548

$ 63,635

$ 93,548

$ 63,635

