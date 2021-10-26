Firmament Backs Industry Veterans to Launch Nurses PRN

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firmament Group ("Firmament"), a leading provider of tailored equity and debt capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced today the formation and launch of PRN Health Services, LLC ("Nurses PRN" or the "Company"), a tech-enabled medical staffing services provider. Firmament backed seasoned executives with prior leadership experience from the staffing industry to launch the platform. Nurses PRN is headquartered in Appleton, WI and provides medical staffing services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, and various other sites of care across the United States.

Nurses PRN is led by Bill Brann, Chief Executive Officer, and Pete Hietpas, President & Chief Operating Officer. Brann and Hietpas collectively have over 50 years of experience founding and leading contingent staffing agencies. Brann stated, "We sought a capital partner that could back our team to grow into one of the largest medical staffing providers in the country, and we found a perfect fit in Firmament. Their team's expertise in scaling healthcare services companies and their flexible capital solutions separated them from other groups we spoke with. We couldn't be more excited to partner with them."

Hietpas added, "Nurses PRN and Firmament share the same values. At our core, we strive to support our team and our customers to provide excellent healthcare services. Firmament has been extremely supportive in providing us with the capital and strategic guidance we need to empower our team to provide the best care possible to our hundreds of hospital and long-term care facility clients across the country."

Firmament's Green Campbell commented, "Bill and Pete are serial entrepreneurs with a passion for growth, and we're thrilled to back them to launch this venture. The growing imbalance between patients and quality caregivers is a pressing issue in our country, and we look forward to supporting the entire team at Nurses PRN as they continue to play an important role as part of the solution."

About Nurses PRN

Nurses PRN (https://www.prnhealthservices.com) is a tech-enabled healthcare staffing company headquartered in Appleton, WI with offices in St. Louis, MO, Denver, CO, and Fort Collins, CO. Nurses PRN places healthcare professionals in temporary work assignments at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other sites of care across the United States.

About Firmament

Firmament ( www.thefirmamentgroup.com ) provides tailored equity and debt capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on software and services businesses with significant scaling potential in the healthcare, logistics, wellness and environmental sectors. With offices across the United States and in the United Kingdom, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

