Gen II Fund Services Earns ISO 27001 Certification

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Luxembourg Services, SARL ("Gen II"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gen II Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent private equity fund administrator, today announced the firm's Information Security Management System has earned the ISO 27001 certification. This certification underscores Gen II's commitment to meeting clients' data security needs and operating with the highest cybersecurity standards.

(PRNewsfoto/Gen II Fund Services, LLC)

ISO 27001 is widely regarded as the international standard for information security management. Validated by PECB MS, a global provider of audit and certification services, this certification affirms that Gen II meets ISO requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continual improvement of an information security management system.

The Information Security Management System certification scope includes:

Processes and Services: Security Policy and technology environments (Access controls, Physical and environmental security, BCP Fund administration, accounting, and communication)

Organizational Units: Information Technology Department for Gen II Luxembourg Services SARL

Locations: Gen II Luxembourg Services SARL Office

Networks and IT infrastructure: Gen II Luxembourg Services SARL Office and technology systems

"This notable achievement affirms that our controls, processes, and protections align with the most well-respected international security standards," said Norman Leben, Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Gen II. "We are very proud to receive the ISO 27001 certification and we are thankful to our talented and experienced staff who have made this achievement possible."

"As cybersecurity becomes a greater focus for our clients, this certification demonstrates that Gen II has the necessary protections and controls in place to protect our clients' information," said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder, Gen II.

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving the alternative asset management space, including private equity, real estate, and credit funds. Since its inception in 2009, the company is one of the largest independent private equity fund administrators with more than $600 billion of private fund capital under administration. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

About ISO/IEC 27001:2013

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (also known as ISO 27001) is the international standard for information security. These standards outline the best practices to help organizations manage their information security by addressing people, processes, and technology. Certification to the ISO 27001 Standard is recognized worldwide as an indication that your ISMS is aligned with information security best practices.

Contact:

Philip Nunes

BackBay Communications

617.391.0792

Phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen II Fund Services, LLC