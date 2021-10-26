Haverford Trust Adds OCIO Services

Haverford Trust Increases Assets Under Management or consultation to Nearly $14 Billion with former Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers Clients

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haverford Trust Company, a private wealth management firm, today announced it has completed the transition of a majority of clients formerly associated with its sister company, Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers.

The combination broadens the client experience for former Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers clients, who will now have access to Haverford's financial planning, trust and banking services. Haverford Trust, which will now manage or consult on nearly $14 billion in assets, will now offer an OCIO solution for institutional investors and certain Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) individuals and families.

"Since inception, both Haverford Trust and Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers have focused intently on client service and have shared an investment goal of maximizing growth while minimizing risk for long-term investors, making this transition both seamless and highly beneficial for both companies and their clients.," said Joseph J. McLaughlin, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Haverford Trust. "Now, under the helm of Haverford Trust, we will amplify our strengths and augment our collective services, creating a whole that is greater than the sum of our parts. We look forward to continuing to provide Haverford Trust and former Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers' clients with the highest quality wealth and investment management services."

As part of this combination, three Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers employees have joined Haverford Trust:

Erich M. Hickey , CFA, becomes VP, Director of Manager Selection and OCIO Services. He will report directly to Haverford Trust CEO, Joe McLaughlin and will serve on the Global Allocation Committee.

Terrance Rebello , CFA, CIPM, joins as Senior Research Analyst, reporting to Haverford Trust CIO, Tim Hoyle . Rebello will also serve on the Global Allocation Committee.

Casey Dellaquila joins Haverford Trust as Investment Officer on client accounts working with Hickey.

In their new roles, Hickey and Rebello will continue to service client account relationships and help to develop new portfolio models for institutional and UHNW clients. James McCabe, Ph.D., founder of Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers, has joined Drexel Morgan & Co.

Previously, both Haverford Trust and Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers operated separately under parent company Drexel Morgan & Co, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser and bank holding company. Haverford Trust will remain operating under Drexel Morgan & Co.

To learn more, visit HaverfordQuality.com.

ABOUT HAVERFORD

The Haverford Trust Company was founded in 1979 on Philadelphia's landmark Rittenhouse Square. Since our founding, one thing has remained unchanged…our commitment to quality. Haverford has prospered for 40 years in a finance industry dominated by giants through our passion and adaptability. With 110+ employees and $13.65 billion* in assets, our size is our advantage. We focus on the essentials: the Quality Investing philosophy that provides our clients with the right mix of stability and growth across the market cycle. For more information, visit HaverfordQuality.com.

*Including assets under management or consultation for The Haverford Trust Company and Haverford Financial Services as of 8/31/2021.

