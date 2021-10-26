Inaugural FII Institute for Humanity Award launched at 5th Anniversary FII

- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute for Humanity Award was launched today at the 5th Anniversary of FII

- International advocate for women's and children's rights, Dame Graça Machel, and award-wining singer and humanitarian Gloria Gaynor are the first two recipients of the inaugural award in recognition of their distinguished careers and exemplary commitment to progressing positive impacts on humanity.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has awarded the inaugural FII Institute for Humanity award to Dame Graça Machel, international women's and children's rights advocate, and Gloria Gaynor, award-winning singer and humanitarian, today. The FII Institute welcomed both to the opening session of FII where Ms. Gaynor performed her hit "I Will Survive" and Ms. Machel gave the opening remarks and a live interview with HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia Ambassador to the United States on the importance of investing in humanity.

Dame Graça Machel and HRH Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud (PRNewsfoto/FII Institute)

Dame Graça Machel is the former First Lady of Mozambique and South Africa; Chair, The Graça Machel Trust; humanitarian, and women and children's rights advocate. Dame Machel is the co-founder and Deputy Chair of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights.

Ms. Gaynor works tirelessly for several charities, with a special emphasis on helping individuals triumph over illness and grief, as well as those who are piecing their lives together after bearing witness to a national tragedy. "I Will Survive," has become an emotional anthem embraced by survivors and fans around the world.

The FII Institute for Humanity Award reflects the Institute's 'Impact on Humanity' agenda and how to make a brighter, more sustainable future for humanity. The FII Institute is a global non-profit foundation with an investment arm that helps turn good ideas into actions, enabling the brightest minds and transforming ideas into real-world solutions across five focus areas: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Education, Healthcare, and Sustainability.

FII Institute CEO Richard Attias said the award recognizes outstanding individuals who have made a positive impact on humanity.

"We want to celebrate their lifelong contributions and efforts in areas such as promoting women's and children's' rights, education, development, as well as art and culture. The FII Institute for Humanity Award is setting new standards for serving people around the world."

The first recipients were announced during the 5th Anniversary FII that is taking place under the theme "Invest in Humanity". Discussions and debates at the event are revolving around the investments that will create the greatest benefits for humanity, as multiple sectors witness a renaissance in the post- COVID era. The platform brings together world leaders, experts, innovators, and media in a global platform to explore pioneering solutions addressing society's challenges to have a substantial impact on humanity.

About FII Institute

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to ESG principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real- world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars – THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally.

Join us to own, co-create and actualize a brighter, more sustainable future for humanity. www.fii-institute.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670943/FII_Institute_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670944/FII_Institute_2.jpg

Richard Attias and Gloria Gaynor (PRNewsfoto/FII Institute)

