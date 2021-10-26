Metallic Accelerates Data Management-as-a-Service Momentum with New MSP Partners and MSP Portal

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, today announced three new Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners are joining the Metallic MSP ecosystem, growing the number of MSPs offering Metallic Data Management-as-a-Service (DMaaS) solutions, while increasing the reach by bringing access to the industry's leading data protection solutions to more organizations in more geographies. New partners Veristor, GM Sectec, and Data Management Professionals South Africa (DMP SA) join global design partner SoftwareONE in delivering Metallic-powered solutions to customers through the new, easy-to-use Metallic MSP partner portal.

The need for cloud-based managed services continues to rise, with many MSPs moving to a SaaS model for their offerings. Building on Commvault's already strong commitment to MSPs as well as its recent MSP design partnership with SoftwareONE, today's news amplifies the company's focus on helping customers drive their digital transformation. Metallic for MSPs helps customers solve for resource constraints and simplify management of data wherever that data lives – from hybrid cloud datacenter workloads like SAP HANA and Oracle, to SaaS apps like Office 365 or Dynamics 365, to endpoints. With Metallic for MSPs, Metallic is offering MSPs the unique opportunity to have a single solution of coverage across the broadest set of workloads to solve their customers' toughest data challenges – all while reducing infrastructure and management overhead costs and providing a quick time to value through accelerated services.

Metallic's SaaS offerings alongside its Metallic MSP Portal and Metallic Hub enables MSPs to deliver the gold standard in DMaaS. Metallic offers partners a globally available, scalable, always up-to-date, secure and monitored platform, so that partners can focus on what is most important – their customer's data needs. Built on Commvault industry-leading technology, Metallic offers data protection for a wide range of workloads, helping customers to avoid data loss and downtime, to safeguard against cyberthreats, and to meet growing data demands for data compliance and governance – with simple SaaS delivery and fast onboarding.

"We provide our clients with proven consultative processes, fully managed services, and the best-of-breed infrastructure and solutions that result in a best-in-class data protection experience that preserves and protects their data, no matter where it lives," said Matt Bynum, Director, Technology Services, Veristor Systems, Inc. "Commvault has made it easier through the new MSP Portal and Metallic Hub. Having infinite scale at our fingertips to seamlessly manage our clients' data, with decreased overhead, and industry-leading security – allows Veristor to go to market faster and more successfully than ever before."

"A top priority for our customers is keeping their data safe with data protection solutions that are secure, compliant, and cost-effective," said Iniel Dreyer, Managing Director, Data Management Professionals South Africa. "Through Metallic's data protection-as-a-service, we surpass our customers' expectations of what data management looks like and provide them with a scalable offering that protects their data, wherever it lives. Metallic's seamless portal and continuous support also addresses our business needs, increasing our breadth of coverage, time to value, and industry leadership."

About Metallic

Metallic®, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant, and safe from deletion, corruption, and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

