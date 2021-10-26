Sentinel Capital Partners Acquires Controlled Products

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced its acquisition of Controlled Products, a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of premium synthetic turf products for landscape, sports, commercial, and specialty applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Controlled Products develops and distributes a variety of premium synthetic turf solutions through a network of dealers and customers across an international network and to its company-owned and franchised Purchase Green® stores. Controlled Products serves a diverse group of residential, commercial, and field customers with leading name brands including GrassTex™, SporTurf™, and Synthetic Turf International™, as well as private label products.

"With its talented management team, exceptional product quality, and best-in-class marketing capabilities, Controlled Products is well-positioned to capitalize on the strong secular trends in the synthetic turf industry," said Eric Bommer, a Sentinel partner. "We are excited to partner with the Controlled Products team to continue driving acquisitive and organic growth."

"This is an exciting time for our company as we look to expand upon our proven success and bring our industry-leading turf solutions to new markets and customers," said Controlled Products President and CEO Scott Lowrie. "Sentinel is the perfect partner to help us achieve our goals."

Sentinel has significant prior investment experience with niche manufacturing and distribution businesses, including PlayCore (play, park and recreation products), Chase Doors (specialty doors), Chromalox (precision heating technology), Colson (casters and wheels), ECM Industries (electrical products), Engineered Controls International (pressure regulators and valves), LTI Boyd (rubber and plastic sealing systems), RotoMetrics (precision rotary tooling), and SONNY's Enterprises (car wash systems).

About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information about Sentinel, visit www.sentinelpartners.com.

