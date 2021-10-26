United Announces New Shuttle Schedule Between Newark Liberty and Reagan National Airports Starting on October 31 with Customer Favorite Dual-Class CRJ-550

United now making 32 trips per day between NYC-area and D.C., a 78% increase and the most flights of any airline

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines is making travel between New York City and Washington D.C. easier and more convenient, announcing today it will launch new nearly hourly shuttle service between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Reagan National Airport on Oct. 31, and is adding five new flights between LaGuardia Airport and Washington Dulles Airport. In total, United will operate about 32 flights each day between the NYC and D.C. areas, a 78% increase and the most flights of any other airline.

United Airlines is also giving all of its New York City customers an upgrade: starting October 31, all of the airline's departures from New York/Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport will include a first-class option, including the 737 MAX-8 and the CRJ-550 – the world's first 50-seat regional jet with first-class seats and amenities. United will now offer over 7,000 premium seats to customers in New York City, more than any other airline, and the most in the airline's history.

"By flying spacious, modern planes out of the New York City area, we're not only giving our customers more flexibility and choice but we're also delivering a reliable, premium experience overall," said Ankit Gupta, Senior Vice President of Domestic Planning and United Express. "Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C., and New York have told us they value convenience and comfort above all else, and United is committed to providing the high level of service they're asking for."

United's CRJ-550 is the world's first 50-seat regional aircraft designed to offer first class seats and amenities. Originally designed to seat 70 plus passengers, United's CRJ-550 configuration maximizes customer comfort and has revolutionized the regional flying experience with features like:

10 seats in United First SM , 20 seats in Economy Plus®, and 20 economy seats

Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.

A self-serve refreshment center for United First customers, featuring a wide assortment of pre-packaged snacks and beverages.

More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline.

The ability to stay connected while inflight with United Wi-Fi.

Complimentary personal device entertainment service, which enables passengers to view hundreds of movies and television shows in flight.

United is giving customers more choice than ever before when selecting their preferred onboard experience and providing MileagePlus® members more opportunity for upgrades. United will be flying its new 737-MAX-8 on 22 daily flights from the NYC-area. Featuring 16 United First seats and 54 Economy Plus seats – more than double the number of extra leg room seats offered by competing airlines on similar-sized aircraft. Customers have the opportunity to enjoy seatback entertainment in every seat, Bluetooth connectivity, larger overhead bins, and the industry's fastest available Wi-Fi elevating the flying experience to a new standard.

United's new shuttle service between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Reagan National Airport will operate seven days a week, with 18 flights offering nearly hourly service between 6AM and 10PM, more frequency than any other airline. The airline will also operate five daily flights between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport and Washington Dulles Airport. The new flights between LaGuardia Airport and Washington Dulles Airport will bring the daily flight count to nine and provide consistent service seven days a week between 6AM and 10PM.

Tickets for all of these flights are available for sale now at United.com.

Committed to Ensuring a Safe Journey

United is committed to putting health and safety at the forefront of every customer's journey, with the goal of delivering an industry-leading standard of cleanliness through its United CleanPlus℠ program. United has teamed up with Clorox and Cleveland Clinic to redefine cleaning and health safety procedures from check-in to landing and has implemented more than a dozen new policies, protocols and innovations designed with the safety of customers and employees in mind. Customers can review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel, all in United's Travel Ready Center. United was the first airline to integrate all these features into its mobile app and website.

United Next

United is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers and employees. In addition to today's announcement, United has recently:

Launched an ambitious plan to transform the United customer experience by adding and upgrading hundreds of aircraft as well as investing in features like larger overhead bins, seatback entertainment in every seat and the industry's fastest available Wi-Fi.

Announced a goal to create 25,000 unionized jobs by 2026 that includes careers as pilots, flight attendants, agents, technicians, and dispatchers.

Announced that United will train at least 5,000 pilots by 2030 through the United Aviate Academy , with the plan of at least half being women and people of color.

Required all U.S. employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

Became the first airline to offer customers the ability to check their destination's travel requirements, schedule COVID-19 tests and more on its mobile app and website.

Invested in emerging technologies that are designed to decarbonize air travel, like an agreement to work with urban air mobility company Archer , an investment in aircraft startup Heart Aerospace and a purchase agreement with Boom Supersonic

Committed to going 100% green by reducing 100% of our greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 without relying on traditional carbon offsets, and our carbon intensity by 50% compared to 2019 by 2035, including entering into a non-binding agreement to purchase one and a half times the amount of all of the rest of the world's airlines' publicly announced Sustainable Aviation Fuel commitments combined.

Eliminated change fees for all economy and premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." In 2019, United and United Express® carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United has the most comprehensive route network among North American carriers, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For more about how to join the United team, please visit united.com/careers and more information about the company is at united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

