Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe co-founder, reveals to WELA, Twitter negative comments get her attention

Anne Wojcicki stated, "I love a challenge; I believe that is why I became an entrepreneur." But even more so, she applies that challenge when someone posts a negative comment on social media; she stated, "I love to meet somebody who hates my product, and I love engaging with them."

"There is more growth in a company understanding their dislikes as much as their likes," Anne Wojcicki.

Anne stated that she will browse through a Twitter post and look for the negative comments. She continued, "If you get a negative comment, you first need to go find out more about them and the basis of their thoughts and opinions. If a true honest comment of feedback, I want to take it in with respect. I believe in transparency, and you must be transparent with the good and the bad. Anne continued to say she is less interested in accolades and more interested in the people who don't like something and try to understand why. "That is where true growth of your company can happen, understanding the why of a dislike," Anne Wojcicki explained.

