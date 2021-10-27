Linear Systems Names Trendsetter Outstanding Distributor

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced it has named Trendsetter Electronics its Outstanding Distributor.

Trendsetter has been a great partner connecting us with world-class electronics design and manufacturing companies.

"Trendsetter has been a great partner working to connect us with world-class electronics design and manufacturing companies," Linear Systems President Timothy S. McCune said. "Trendsetter has brought a wealth of experience and energy to our efforts to find new customers, and we are very fortunate to be associated with President Carol Williams and her team.

"Linear Systems was a great find way back in 2004 for solving customers frustration from obsoleted FET's and Switches by the major Semiconductor players, IR, On-Semi and Fairchild to name a few," Williams said. "They quickly evolved into a very dynamic Analog company by continuing to improve their parts and part selection by specifications to solve the most challenging of Instrumentation, Energy and Audio customer needs."

From front-line military uses such as undersea listening to studio microphones, Linear Systems' components are used in a full-spectrum of high-end applications. The company's LSK389 dual monolithic JFET, for example, provides unmatched performance for front-end audio amplification.

Additionally, the company's line of Improved Standard Products® provide a reliable source of 2N and 3N parts that outperform those made by other companies, making them ideal for new designs as well as replacements for discontinued components.

About Linear Integrated Systems

Linear Systems is a designer, manufacturer and seller of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors. A Silicon Valley company founded in 1987, it produces ultra-low-noise, monolithic dual and single JFETs and bipolar transistors, along with high-speed DMOS switches, small-signal MOSFETs, ultra-low leakage diodes and BiFET amplifiers. These parts have been designed into world-class products in the areas of: Test & Measurement, Audio, Scientific Optical, Military Sensor; Industrial Controls; and Hybrids. For more information, visit www.linearsystems.com and Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Trendsetter

Trendsetter Electronics is a privately held franchised electronics distributor founded in 1995 and headquartered in Georgetown Texas. Additional information can be found by visiting www.trendsetter.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

