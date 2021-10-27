L.L. Bean Takes Next Step in Commerce Adventure with commercetools

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L.L. Bean has selected headless commerce pioneer commercetools to further modernize its commerce architecture and enhance the experiences consumers love about the brand. The multi-year agreement is foundational to L.L. Bean's ongoing digital commerce transformation initiative, which includes physical and digital B2C channels globally.

The pandemic highlighted the need for the 100-year-old iconic outdoor retailer to digitize its brand experience across channels and the need to move quickly to meet fast-evolving customer demand. L.L. Bean realized the need for a modern commerce architecture that would propel its digital experience into the future.

With the new solution from commercetools, L.L. Bean can enhance its instore and online experience, blending the lines of physical and digital retail including social commerce, point-of-sale systems, pop-up shops, clienteling, and transactional customer care that will set the brand up for the next hundred years.

"As our largest channel, our Ecommerce experience is critical to our business, and also bringing our brand to life," said Nick Wilkoff, Chief Marketing Officer of L.L. Bean. "We believe that the commercetools platform will allow us to further enhance our Ecommerce experience, while allowing us to leverage our current microservices architecture and best of breed solutions."

L.L. Bean opened its first digital store in 1995 when online shopping was in its infancy and an all-in-one commerce platform could do the job. With the rapid change in consumer buying habits and the need for greater flexibility, L.L. Bean embarked on a digital transformation journey that included breaking up its all-in-one monolithic commerce platform and developing its own custom microservices to differentiate from competitors and better serve its customers.

The commercetools MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless) architecture approach was a natural progression, allowing L.L. Bean to fulfill its vision of having a technology it can extend, and one which will naturally enhance the collaboration between business and IT stakeholders.

"We are excited to help L.L. Bean embrace its 'Be an Outsider' mantra in the digital commerce realm by helping them provide truly unique and differentiated shopping experiences," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO and co-founder of commercetools. "With the commercetools platform, L.L. Bean will gain the freedom to experiment, iterate and quickly roll out the best commerce experiences for their customers' needs."

About L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L. Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2020, L.L. Bean donated over $6 million to 100+ outdoor and community-enriching organizations, many of which focus on increasing access to outdoor spaces. L.L. Bean operates 54 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L. Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Pinterest , and Instagram .

About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software company that offers a true cloud-native, headless commerce platform that provides the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. The commercetools leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere – today and in the future.

Media Inquiries

Margaret Rea

VP of Marketing, commercetools

E: margaret.rea@commercetools.com

Tel: (949) 278-9149

View original content:

SOURCE commercetools