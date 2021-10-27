Onewheel® Maker Future Motion Introduces Two Next Generation Products, Onewheel GT And Onewheel Pint X, Advancing Urban Transportation And Digital Boardsports

New Onewheel GT and Pint X mark a quantum leap forward in performance and capability, setting a new standard for both on and off-road adventures. Both are now available at Onewheel.com

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today released Onewheel Pint X, an extended range cruiser, and Onewheel GT, their new flagship. Announced at Future Motion's Uncharted launch event in San Francisco, Pint X is available for purchase and shipping immediately for $1,400 and GT is now available for $2,200 at www.onewheel.com .

"People love Onewheels for all kinds of reasons," says Future Motion CEO and Onewheel inventor Kyle Doerksen. "Some want to move through the world in a way that makes them happy and feel alive and others want to push the limits and tap into a boardsport experience no matter where they are or what season it is. Today we're introducing dramatically upgraded products for both experienced riders and people joining the movement for the first time."

Onewheel GT is completely redesigned from the ground up to create the most advanced riding experience imagined. A new control system runs at higher voltage to allow Onewheel GT to produce more power, torque and dynamic performance at all speeds. GT uses new 21700 batteries to get up to 32 miles of range and provides peak performance across the state of charge. GT features numerous product improvements that create an unparalleled riding experience including front and rear concave footpads, a custom tire profile for carvability along with a treaded tire option, a built in Maghandle Pro and LED headlights over 300% brighter than previous models.

Onewheel GT has several new, key features and capabilities that improve performance including:

Increased Power : With higher voltage, 50% more torque, and increased performance across speeds. Onewheel GT is the first 3 horsepower Onewheel.

Expanded Range : State of the art 21700 batteries give Onewheel GT up to 32 miles per charge.

Concave Footpads : Concave front and rear footpads give riders more control and boardfeel.

Optional Treaded Tire: For the first time, a treaded tire is available from the factory, designed for maximum traction in off-road riding environments

"Onewheel is the fastest growing boardsport and the new GT is going to usher in a new era of possibilities,'' says Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "It's amazing to see how far our riders have progressed this budding sport, and with more power, more torque and 30+ miles of range, I cannot wait to see where they take it next. The amazing thing is that it's an unbelievable experience that anyone can tap into anywhere, no snow or surf required."

Pint X features an extended range of up to 18 miles per charge, two times more than the base model, the award winning Onewheel Pint. Pint X also boasts an increased speed of 18 miles per hour. It features a built-in Maghandle for carrying convenience, an LED Light bar display and compact size that riders came to love with the Onewheel Pint, now combined with increased capabilities. Using the Onewheel App, riders can choose between a wide range of modes, or Digital Shaping settings, to customize their ride.

Onewheel Pint X features include:

Double the Range : Increased range from Pint, up to 18 miles / charge.

Faster top speed: 18mph, up from 16mph on Pint.

Compact size: The small form factor of Pint X makes it convenient to take on the go.

"Pint X is what you want to take on the city," says Mudd. "It combines the speed and range of our former flagship product, the Onewheel+ XR, with the compact size of the Onewheel Pint to create this perfect blend of capability and portability. Plus, it's insanely fun to ride. Pint X is going to be on quite a few people's wish lists this holiday season."

Future Motion has doubled down on its commitment to manufacturing products in the USA, building an additional new state of the art manufacturing facility in San Jose, California to manufacture these new models. "Micromobility and electric vehicles are taking over the world," says Doerksen. "We make magical, high-quality small vehicles that people truly love, and we're proud to do it in the United States."

Special launch promotions are available for the first 48 hours including free fenders, bundle savings up to $275, in-app badges, an exclusive Neon launch colorway for Pint X, and free prioritized shipping (USA, lower 48).

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com and at select dealers across the U.S. and worldwide; Onewheel Pint X retails for $1,400 (monthly financing options available as low as $78/month) and Onewheel GT for $2,200 (monthly financing options available as low as $92/month)

About Future Motion, Inc

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products Onewheel Pint, Pint X and GT, exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel product line but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics and battery modules. Onewheel, which provides a riding experience similar to surfing but on paved or unpaved trails, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 89 issued patents in the US and worldwide.

About Kyle Doerksen

CEO of Future Motion and Onewheel inventor Kyle Doerksen spent eight years designing consumer and technical products at IDEO, a global design and innovation firm. He holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Neuroengineering from Stanford University. The concept for Onewheel evolved as he needed to walk a mile from the train station to his design studio and dreamed of a better way to get there. He grew up in the Canadian Rockies as an avid snowboarder and wanted to use modern breakthroughs in sensing and electric propulsion to bring the feeling of snowboarding to pavement.

