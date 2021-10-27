Taylor Morrison Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Including a 400 Basis Point Year-Over-Year Increase in Home Closings Gross Margin to 21.2 Percent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), the nation's fifth largest homebuilder, announced results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. Reported net income of $168 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $115 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
The Company's third quarter included the following results, as compared to the prior-year quarter:
- Home closings gross margin increased 400 basis points to 21.2 percent.
- Backlog increased 32 percent to 10,273 sold homes with a sales value of $6.1 billion, up 63 percent.
- Controlled lots as a percentage of total lot supply increased approximately 700 basis points to 36 percent.
- Homebuilding lot supply increased 15 percent to approximately 78,000 total lots owned and controlled.
- The Company repurchased 3.3 million shares outstanding for $92 million.
"In the third quarter, our teams delivered a strong quarter that met or exceeded our expectations across each of our key operating metrics as we successfully navigated the intense supply-side challenges facing our industry to close 3,327 homes, which was within our prior guidance range, at a significantly better-than-anticipated home closings gross margin of 21.2 percent. This strong performance reflects the acquisition synergies and production efficiencies that we have indicated would begin to materialize at this stage of our strategic journey," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO.
"Looking ahead, we expect the positive momentum to continue based on our confidence in further synergy realization, operational enhancements and the strength of our sold backlog. As a result, we now expect home closings gross margins in the low-20 percent range this year and in excess of 22 percent in 2022. However, due to the unprecedented industry-wide material and labor bottlenecks that have intensified in recent months and are unlikely to abate in the foreseeable future, we are adjusting our full-year home closings guidance to around 14,000 homes to reflect timing delays that have pushed some closings into early 2022," said Palmer.
"Despite these delays, our conviction in our fundamental outlook has only strengthened as we execute on our strategic priorities, including product refinement, process streamlining and asset-lighter land investments. Combined with broad-based market tailwinds, this focus on operational excellence and capital efficiency is expected to drive our return on equity to new Company records in the high-teens range this year, followed by additional improvement to over 20 percent in 2022."
"From a demand perspective, the market remained favorable with solid activity across our consumer groups and geographies that drove a healthy monthly absorption pace of 3.3 net sales orders per community. In addition, I am pleased that we continued to lead the digitization of homebuying and recently expanded our industry-leading suite of virtual sales capabilities with the launch of a first-of-its-kind digital community. In lieu of a traditional on-site sales team, this community empowers our homebuyers to complete their home shopping experience exclusively with our end-to-end virtual homebuying tools, including technology-guided model home tours and online home reservations. With an overwhelmingly positive customer response since the community's launch, we are looking forward to continuing to expand this next chapter of our virtual evolution to leverage our consumer-centric technologies, which drive higher conversions and lower broker participation rates than our company average, for a more cost-effective sales strategy," said Palmer.
"Complementing our strong operational performance, we made further progress in enhancing our capital efficiency to improve our balance sheet and cash flow optimization, including meaningful utilization of the new land financing vehicles announced last quarter that expanded our ability to cost-effectively invest in our core business for profitable growth. We remain on track to drive our net debt-to-capital ratio to the low-30 percent range by year end followed by a further reduction to below 30 percent in 2022 while also continuing to opportunistically return excess capital to our shareholders through share repurchases," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Business Highlights (All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless otherwise indicated.)
Homebuilding
- Net sales orders totaled 3,372 while monthly absorption pace was 3.3 net sales orders per community per month as the Company continued to align sales releases with production capacity.
- Average sales order price increased 31 percent to $641,000, driven by a continuation of broad-based healthy demand and a favorable mix impact from a 700 basis point increase in the share of sales in the 55-plus active lifestyle segment, which typically generates higher lot premiums and design center spend compared to entry-level and move-up consumer groups.
- Home closings of 3,327 were within the prior guidance range despite intensified supply-side delays.
- Home closings revenue increased eight percent to $1.8 billion, driven by a 13 percent increase in average sales price to approximately $533,000.
- Home closings gross margin increased 400 basis points year over year and 210 basis points sequentially to 21.2 percent, reflecting the realization of acquisition synergies, operational enhancements and pricing power that more than offset inflationary cost pressures. This was ahead of prior guidance due primarily to stronger-than-expected pricing and volume of inventory homes sold and closed during the quarter.
- SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue was 9.5 percent, down 70 basis points sequentially.
- Backlog at quarter end was 10,273 sold homes, up 32 percent, with a sales value of $6.1 billion, up 63 percent.
Land Portfolio
- The Company invested $478 million in land acquisition and development.
- Total homebuilding lot supply equaled approximately 78,000 owned and controlled homesites, up 15 percent.
- Controlled lots as a percentage of total supply was 36 percent, up from 29 percent in the prior-year quarter.
- Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, the lot position represented 4.0 years of owned supply and 6.2 years of total supply.
Financial Services
- Mortgage capture was stable year over year at 83 percent.
Balance Sheet
- At quarter end, total available liquidity equaled approximately $1.1 billion, including $373 million of unrestricted cash and $722 million of undrawn capacity on the Company's corporate revolving credit facilities.
- Net homebuilding debt-to-capital equaled 41.1 percent. The Company continues to anticipate its net debt-to-capital ratio to decline to the low-30 percent range by the end of 2021 followed by further deleveraging in 2022.
- The Company repurchased 3.3 million of its outstanding shares for $92 million, bringing the year-to-date total to 8.6 million outstanding shares, or approximately seven percent, for $237 million. At quarter end, the Company had $100 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.
Business Outlook
Fourth Quarter 2021
- Average active community count is expected to be in line with the third quarter
- Home closings are expected to be approximately 4,600
- GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be approximately 21 percent
- Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent
- Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 125 million
Full Year 2021
- Average active community count is expected to be approximately 335 to 340
- Home closings are expected to be approximately 14,000
- GAAP home closings gross margin is expected to be in the low-20 percent range
- SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue is expected to be in the mid-nine percent range
- Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 23.0 percent
- Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 128 million
- Land and development spend is expected to be approximately $2.0 billion
Quarterly Financial Comparison
($ in thousands)
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020
Total Revenue
$1,858,751
$1,699,434
9.4%
Home Closings Revenue
$1,772,495
$1,640,584
8.0%
Home Closings Gross Margin
$375,176
$282,388
32.9%
21.2%
17.2%
400 bps increase
SG&A
$167,610
$147,167
13.9%
% of Home Closings Revenue
9.5%
9.0%
50 bps deleverage
Earnings Webcast
A public webcast to discuss the third quarter 2021 earnings will be held later today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The participant dial-in is 1 (855) 470-8731 and the passcode is 5489466. More information can be found on the Company's investor relations website at investors.taylormorrison.com. A webcast replay will also be available on the site later today and will be available for one year from the date of the original earnings call.
About Taylor Morrison
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is the nation's fifth largest homebuilder and developer. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and 55-plus active lifestyle homebuyers under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Christopher Todd Communities built by Taylor Morrison. From 2016-2021, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.
For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "may," "can," "could," "might," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected financial, operating and performance results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.
Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: the scale and scope of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and resulting pandemic; changes in general and local economic conditions; slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; inflation or deflation; the seasonality of our business; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our financial services and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial lender relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to our substantial debt and the agreements governing such debt, including restrictive covenants contained in such agreements; our ability to access the capital markets; the risks associated with maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; provisions in our charter and bylaws that may delay or prevent an acquisition by a third party; and our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations.
In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Home closings revenue, net
$
1,772,495
$
1,640,584
$
4,780,304
$
4,376,218
Land closings revenue
42,228
6,756
79,174
40,241
Financial services revenue
38,046
47,451
119,503
115,787
Amenity and other revenue
5,982
4,643
16,862
39,572
Total revenues
1,858,751
1,699,434
4,995,843
4,571,818
Cost of home closings
1,397,319
1,358,196
3,838,602
3,672,923
Cost of land closings
36,439
5,217
68,604
42,636
Financial services expenses
26,202
22,207
76,136
65,650
Amenity and other expense
6,341
4,125
16,907
38,986
Total cost of revenues
1,466,301
1,389,745
4,000,249
3,820,195
Gross margin
392,450
309,689
995,594
751,623
Sales, commissions and other marketing costs
97,185
102,015
280,697
282,380
General and administrative expenses
70,425
45,152
201,975
146,790
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
(1,482)
(2,957)
(9,269)
(8,878)
Interest expense/(income), net
710
(347)
594
(1,244)
Other expense, net
47
1,830
1,067
7,424
Transaction expenses
—
4,791
—
109,877
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
—
10,247
—
10,247
Income before income taxes
225,565
148,958
520,530
205,027
Income tax provision
53,098
33,759
120,865
52,162
Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests
172,467
115,199
399,665
152,865
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - joint ventures
(4,333)
(422)
(9,363)
(3,845)
Net income available to Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
$
168,134
$
114,777
$
390,302
$
149,020
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
1.35
$
0.88
$
3.07
$
1.17
Diluted
$
1.34
$
0.87
$
3.02
$
1.16
Weighted average number of shares of common stock:
Basic
124,378
129,775
127,217
127,113
Diluted
125,770
131,433
129,043
128,081
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
373,407
$
532,843
Restricted cash
1,578
1,266
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
374,985
534,109
Owned inventory
5,845,767
5,209,653
Consolidated real estate not owned
58,429
122,773
Total real estate inventory
5,904,196
5,332,426
Land deposits
163,730
125,625
Mortgage loans held for sale
286,006
201,177
Derivative assets
3,638
5,294
Lease right of use assets
71,261
73,222
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
277,768
242,744
Other receivables, net
127,947
96,241
Investments in unconsolidated entities
145,780
127,955
Deferred tax assets, net
238,078
238,078
Property and equipment, net
146,463
97,927
Goodwill
663,197
663,197
Total assets
$
8,403,049
$
7,737,995
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
210,920
$
215,047
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
488,516
430,067
Lease liabilities
81,642
83,240
Income taxes payable
36,395
12,841
Customer deposits
520,547
311,257
Estimated development liability
39,135
40,625
Senior notes, net
2,452,333
2,452,365
Loans payable and other borrowings
406,859
348,741
Revolving credit facility borrowings
126,692
—
Mortgage warehouse borrowings
235,685
127,289
Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned
58,429
122,773
Total liabilities
$
4,657,153
$
4,144,245
Stockholders' Equity
Total stockholders' equity
3,745,896
3,593,750
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
8,403,049
$
7,737,995
Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Homes Closed
Home Closings Revenue, Net
Average Selling Price
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
1,167
1,216
(4.0)
%
$
554,995
$
499,212
11.2
%
$
476
$
411
15.8
%
Central
764
913
(16.3)
398,762
423,642
(5.9)
522
464
12.5
West
1,396
1,340
4.2
818,738
717,730
14.1
586
536
9.3
Total
3,327
3,469
(4.1)
%
$
1,772,495
$
1,640,584
8.0
%
$
533
$
473
12.7
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Homes Closed
Home Closings Revenue, Net
Average Selling Price
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
3,464
3,298
5.0
%
$
1,564,206
$
1,362,082
14.8
%
$
452
$
413
9.4
%
Central
2,246
2,791
(19.5)
1,101,681
1,270,215
(13.3)
491
455
7.9
West
3,706
3,353
10.5
2,114,417
1,743,921
21.2
571
520
9.8
Total
9,416
9,442
(0.3)
%
$
4,780,304
$
4,376,218
9.2
%
$
508
$
463
9.7
%
Net Sales Orders:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Net Sales Orders
Sales Value
Average Selling Price
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
1,279
1,548
(17.4)
%
$
742,449
$
682,744
8.7
%
$
580
$
441
31.5
%
Central
921
1,133
(18.7)
577,477
537,265
7.5
627
474
32.3
West
1,172
1,744
(32.8)
840,963
946,439
(11.1)
718
543
32.2
Total
3,372
4,425
(23.8)
%
$
2,160,889
$
2,166,448
(0.3)
%
$
641
$
490
30.8
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Net Sales Orders
Sales Value
Average Selling Price
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
4,358
4,085
6.7
%
$
2,334,431
$
1,728,989
35.0
%
$
536
$
423
26.7
%
Central
2,843
3,042
(6.5)
1,661,934
1,398,896
18.8
585
460
27.2
West
4,085
4,217
(3.1)
2,680,460
2,221,838
20.6
656
527
24.5
Total
11,286
11,344
(0.5)
%
$
6,676,825
$
5,349,723
24.8
%
$
592
$
472
25.4
%
Sales Order Backlog:
As of September 30,
Sold Homes in Backlog
Sales Value
Average Selling Price
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
3,729
2,603
43.3
%
$
2,090,661
$
1,158,391
80.5
%
$
561
$
445
26.1
%
Central
2,995
2,331
28.5
1,760,401
1,119,626
57.2
588
480
22.5
West
3,549
2,827
25.5
2,272,904
1,474,011
54.2
640
521
22.8
Total
10,273
7,761
32.4
%
$
6,123,966
$
3,752,028
63.2
%
$
596
$
483
23.4
%
Average Active Selling Communities:
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
East
136
145
(6.2)
%
131
146
(10.3)
%
Central
98
122
(19.7)
100
130
(23.1)
West
104
126
(17.5)
106
116
(8.6)
Total
338
393
(14.0)
%
337
392
(14.0)
%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we have provided information in this press release relating to: (i) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (ii) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, (iii) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share and (iv) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio.
Adjusted income before income taxes (and related margin) is a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects our income before income taxes excluding the impact of transaction expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude interest expense/(income), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, transaction expenses and loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income available to the Company excluding the impact of transaction expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt and the tax impact due to such items. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net, and mortgage warehouse borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity). Beginning with the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we are no longer excluding purchase accounting adjustments from these non-GAAP financial measures, and prior period measures have been recast to exclude this adjustment.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our regions, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization as an indicator of overall leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. A reconciliation of our forward-looking net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.
We believe that adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the ratio of net homebuilding debt to total capitalization to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
Net income available to TMHC
$
168,134
$
114,777
Transaction expenses
—
4,791
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
—
10,247
Tax impact due to above non-GAAP reconciling items
—
(3,764)
Adjusted net income
$
168,134
$
126,051
Basic weighted average shares
124,378
129,775
Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic
$
1.35
$
0.97
Diluted weighted average shares
125,770
131,433
Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted
$
1.34
$
0.96
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Income before income taxes
$
225,565
$
148,958
Transaction expenses
—
4,791
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
—
10,247
Adjusted income before income taxes
$
225,565
$
163,996
Total revenues
$
1,858,751
$
1,699,434
Income before income taxes margin
12.1%
8.8%
Adjusted income before income taxes margin
12.1%
9.7%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2021
2020
Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests
$
172,467
$
115,199
Interest expense/(income), net
710
(347)
Amortization of capitalized interest
37,951
34,321
Income tax provision
53,098
33,759
Depreciation and amortization
2,164
1,714
EBITDA
$
266,390
$
184,646
Non-cash compensation expense
4,793
5,272
Transaction expenses
—
4,791
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
—
10,247
Adjusted EBITDA
$
271,183
$
204,956
Total revenues
$
1,858,751
$
1,699,434
Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests as a percentage of total revenues
9.3%
6.8%
EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues
14.3%
10.9%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues
14.6%
12.1%
Net Homebuilding Debt to Capitalization Ratio Reconciliation
($ in thousands)
As of
Sept. 30, 2021
As of
June 30, 2021
Total debt
$
3,221,569
$
3,082,648
Less unamortized debt issuance premiums, net
2,333
2,344
Less mortgage warehouse borrowings
235,685
215,230
Total homebuilding debt
$
2,983,551
$
2,865,074
Less cash and cash equivalents
373,407
366,267
Net homebuilding debt
$
2,610,144
$
2,498,807
Total equity
3,745,896
3,668,849
Total capitalization
$
6,356,040
$
6,167,656
Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio
41.1
%
40.5
%
CONTACT: Investor Relations
(480) 734-2060
investor@taylormorrison.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Taylor Morrison