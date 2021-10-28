Borrego's EPC Team Partners with Greenbacker on Two Utility-Scale Solar Projects in Montana and South Dakota

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borrego, a leading developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects throughout the United States, announced today that it has been selected by Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (GREC or Greenbacker), a leading owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure and energy efficiency projects, to engineer and construct two utility-scale solar projects in Montana and South Dakota. The projects are the largest to date for GREC as well as Borrego's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) group and are the first for Borrego in the two states.

The 80 MW-AC Montana Sun (MTSun) Solar project is located on a 489-acre site in Yellowstone County, Montana. The 80 MW-AC Fall River Solar project is sited on a 500-acre parcel in Fall River County, South Dakota. Both projects will begin construction in Q4 2021 and are scheduled to be operational in December 2022. When completed, the two solar plants will be among the largest in their respective states.

Montana Sun will generate 183,301 megawatt-hours of power annually, enough to power 17,107 Montana homes, while offsetting 143,193 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Fall River Solar will generate 190,156 megawatt-hours, enough to power 17,747 South Dakota homes, while offsetting 148,548 tons of CO2 emissions.

Both projects have long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in place with local investment-grade utilities: Montana Sun with Northwestern Energy and Fall River with Black Hills Power. GREC acquired both projects from Broad Reach Power (BRP) as part of its strategy to own and operate large-scale utility solar plants.

"We've worked with Borrego on a number of distributed generation solar projects and consider them a valued EPC partner," said Charles Wheeler, CEO of GREC. "These utility-scale projects mark the latest step in each companies' gigawatt ambitions, and we look forward to bringing clean energy, and the jobs that come with it, to the emerging Montana and South Dakota solar markets."

"These projects represent the latest—and biggest—additions to Borrego's quickly growing utility-scale solar resume," said Brian Barker, who was recently promoted to executive vice president of Borrego's EPC unit. "Our success comes from having the confidence of partners like Greenbacker to help them make better decisions through project risk mitigation, module procurement and project optimization, ultimately increasing project financial returns."

About Borrego

Borrego, a leading developer, EPC, and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery of large commercial, community solar, and utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the United States. Borrego offers a broad range of renewable energy services and has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built and maintains throughout the United States. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint. Borrego creates value by helping partners make better decisions at critical points in every project's life. Its team brings deep technical expertise to its mission of solving the world's energy problems. For more information, visit www.borregoenergy.com .

About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability energy company that acquires and manages income-generating renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and other energy-related businesses. The projects in which Greenbacker invests—including solar and wind facilities—sell power under long-term contracts to high creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. For more information, please visit www.greenbackercapital.com .

