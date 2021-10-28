Providence Therapeutics Announces New Board Appointment

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ("Providence"), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) biotechnology company currently focused on a COVID19 vaccine and vaccine therapies, announces Donna T. Ward, Ph.D., J.D. appointment to Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to have Donna join our Board. Her work advising Providence on IP over the past five years has been exemplary, and as Providence enters a new phase of growth, having her input at a governance and strategic level is wonderful," says Brad Sorenson, CEO of Providence.

Dr. Ward is the founder and senior partner at DT Ward, PC, a boutique IP law firm specializing in the field of nucleic acid-based therapeutics, including antisense, RNAi, gene therapy, gene editing and mRNA technology. She has been practicing patent law for over 20 years and counsels clients in a broad range of life science technologies. Prior to starting the firm, Donna served as Chief Patent Counsel at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and prior to, she was Executive Director of IP at Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Ward holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, a J.D. from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, and a B.S. in biology from Cumberland University. She is admitted to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and licensed to practice law in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

"Providence represents a new kind of corporate leadership which takes responsibility and ownership of its role in addressing healthcare challenges worldwide," said Dr. Ward. "I am honored to join the board of directors and look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to support the organization in any way I can."

About Providence Therapeutics

Providence is a leading Canadian clinical stage private biotechnology company pioneering mRNA therapeutics and vaccines with operations in Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario. In response to a worldwide need for a COVID-19 vaccine, Providence expanded its focus beyond oncology therapies and devoted its energy and resources to develop a World-Class mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, which is currently under Clinical Trial. Providence is focused on serving the needs of Canada, and other countries that may be underserved by large pharmaceutical programs. For more information, please visit: www.providencetherapeutics.com

