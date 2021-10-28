VNUE Announces Exclusive Livestream Concert With Rob Thomas On Stageit.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Rob Thomas' new Christmas album, "Something About Christmas Time", VNUE, Inc. (OTC: "VNUE") announced today that the company will be presenting an exclusive Livestream concert event with the global superstar and an intimate trio on the StageIt platform (www.stageit.com), on Monday, November 8th at 8pm, from Daryl's House in Pawling, NY. Additionally, VNUE will be offering "instant" digital downloads via the company's set.fm mobile and web-based platform, as well as a limited edition commemorative t-shirt. Proceeds benefit Sidewalk Angels Foundation, an organization founded by Rob and his wife, Marisol, that provides much needed funding to no-kill animal shelters in the USA and around the world.

There are several ticketing options available, with additional rewards like an exclusive ZOOM with Rob and a signed guitar, and tickets are on sale now via the StageIt website.

VNUE is in the process of acquiring StageIt, one of the earliest and most well-known ticketed streaming platforms.

"This is an awesome opportunity to showcase how VNUE will fuse our multiple technologies to offer meaningful products to fans, including interactive experiences via StageIt, while at the same time, create additional revenue streams to the artist and/or their causes – like in this case Sidewalk Angels Foundation, an organization very close to my heart," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE. "Fans will be able to buy tickets and enjoy the show via StageIt, and also can purchase an "immediate" download of the show's audio via VNUE's set.fm platform. We are excited again to be working with Rob Thomas on such an awesome project, and to be bringing such an inspirational and amazing performer to the StageIt platform."

"The vision of Stageit has always been to utilize live streaming as an additional revenue stream for artists while giving the fans an experience they couldn't get anywhere else," said StageIt founder Evan Lowenstein. "But like every artist can appreciate, it took us ten years of hard work to become an 'overnight' sensation. I'm optimistic about this first event that we're doing together with VNUE and look forward to many more!"

To buy tickets to this exclusive event or to find out more about the show, visit https://bit.ly/RobThomasStageIt.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally, with new locations recently opened in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

ABOUT ROB THOMAS:

Rob Thomas is one of the most distinctive artists of this or any other era – a gifted vocalist, spellbinding performer, and acclaimed songwriter known worldwide as lead singer and primary composer with Matchbox Twenty as well as for his multi-platinum certified solo work and chart-topping collaborations with other artists. Among his countless hits are solo classics like "Lonely No More," "Little Wonders," "This Is How A Heart Breaks," and "Streetcorner Symphony," Matchbox Twenty favorites including "Push," "3AM," "If You're Gone," "Bent" and "How Far We've Come," and of course the Billboard number 2 song of all time "Smooth," his 3x RIAA platinum certified and 3x GRAMMY Award winning worldwide hit collaboration with Santana. The first artist to be honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" and recipient of numerous BMI and ASCAP Awards, Thomas has contributed to sales of more than 80 million records.

A charismatic, engaging, and indefatigable live performer, Thomas has spent much of the past two decades on the road, fronting massive world treks with Matchbox Twenty and on his own as well as a series of intimate acoustic shows. Thomas is also a dedicated philanthropist, establishing Sidewalk Angels Foundation with his wife Marisol Thomas in 2003 and having raised millions for no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the US.

ABOUT SIDEWALK ANGELS:

Sidewalk Angels Foundation is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice. Organizations doing amazing work, that desperately need our help to continue with animal rescues, adoptions, building proper shelter facilities, getting proper medical care, low cost spay and neuter programs, helping to teach children kindness and compassion through animals, and advocacy programs such as fighting against cruelty and working to fight against breed discrimination. The foundation also works with homeless shelters that provide for the displaced by meeting the physical needs of people and their pets in crisis; so that families in need are not forced to give up their pets.

About StageIt (www.stageit.com)

StageIt, the premier online experience connecting artists and their fans, is a web-based live streaming platform and vibrant community. Founded in 2009 for artists, by artists, StageIt is on a mission to help performers navigate the intricacies of the online live streaming space, providing a stage for every creator and a front row seat for every fan. As an early industry leader StageIt offers a platform for artists to perform live, interact with fans, and monetize shows, while creating unique experiences for fans.

