Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 29 October, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 30,503,933 shares of Series A and 424,847,135 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 72,988,646.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

This is information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 8:00 CET on 29 October 2021.

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Corporate Communication

tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3438013/1484576.pdf 20211029 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

View original content:

SOURCE SKF