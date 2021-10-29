Compañía General de Combustibles S.A. Announces Expiration and Final Tender Results of its Exchange Offer for up to U.S.$40,000,000 principal amount of its Outstanding 9.500% Notes due 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Compañía General de Combustibles S.A.

Offer to Exchange up to U.S.$40,000,000 principal amount of its Outstanding 9.500% Notes due 2021 for 9.500% Senior Amortizing Notes due 2025

(CUSIP Nos. 20448Q AA8 and P3063D AA0; ISIN Nos. US20448QAA85 and USP3063DAA02)

On September 16, 2021, Compañía General de Combustibles S.A. (" we ", " CGC " or the " Company ") announced the commencement of its offer to exchange (the " Exchange Offer ") up to U.S.$40,000,000 principal amount (the " Maximum Tender Amount ") of its outstanding 9.500% Notes due 2021 (the " 2021 Notes ") for its 9.500% Senior Amortizing Notes due 2025 (the " 2025 Notes ") upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum (the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "), dated September 16, 2021, the related eligibility letter (the " Eligibility Letter ") and, where applicable, the related Letter of Transmittal, as defined below (together the " Offer Documents ") and the Press Release dated October 14, 2021 announcing the tender results and the extension of the expiration date of the Exchange Offer. Capitalized terms not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Offer Documents.

CGC hereby announces that, the Exchange Offer expired as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on October 28, 2021. As of the Expiration Date, US$8,179,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2021 Notes, representing 8.76% of the aggregate principal amount of 2021 Notes outstanding, have been tendered in the Exchange Offer.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the Company has accepted for exchange all validly tendered 2021 Notes and intends to pay the Exchange Consideration (as defined in the Exchange Offer Memorandum) for 2021 Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Expiration Date, together with accrued and unpaid interest, and additional amounts, if any, to, but not including, September 8, 2021. On November 2, 2021 (the " Final Settlement Date "), the Company expects to issue US$163,000 aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes and to pay US$5,204.68 in cash consideration corresponding to accrued and unpaid interest (subject to any tax withholdings applicable to Argentine Entity Offerees or to Non-Cooperating Jurisdictions Offerees), for the 2021 Notes validly tendered into the Exchange Offer.

The purpose of the Exchange Offer was to provide Eligible Holders with the opportunity to remain invested in the Company's notes by exchanging 2021 Notes for 2025 Notes and in turn increase the liquidity of the 2025 Notes. The 2021 Notes mature on November 7, 2021 at which time the Company fully expects to use cash on hand to repay any outstanding 2021 Notes not tendered in the Exchange Offer by accessing the Argentine Foreign Exchange Market.

If and when issued, the 2025 Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. Therefore, the 2025 Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Global Bondholder Services Corporation is acting as the Exchange and Information Agent for the Exchange Offer. Questions or requests for assistance related to the Exchange Offer or for additional copies of the Exchange Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 470-3800 (toll free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect). You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Exchange Offer. The Exchange Offer Documents are available for Eligible Holders at the following web address: https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/cgc.

Eligible Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold 2021 Notes as to when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from an Eligible Holder in order for that Eligible Holder to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, the Exchange Offer before the deadlines specified in the Exchange Offer Documents. The deadlines set by any such intermediary for the submission of instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified above.

Important Notice

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and none of the 2025 Notes has been or will be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities law (other than Argentina, in which the public offering of the 2025 Notes was authorized by the Comisión Nacional de Valores (" CNV ") in accordance with the Argentine Capital Markets Law No. 26,831 (as amended) and the regulation of the CNV. They may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer of the 2025 Notes for sale, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which any offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

None of the Company, the Exchange and Information Agent or their respective directors, employees and affiliates makes any recommendation whatsoever regarding the Exchange Offer or any recommendation as to whether Eligible Holders should tender or refrain from tendering their 2021 Notes for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer. Accordingly, any person considering participating in the Exchange Offer or making an investment decision relating to the 2025 Notes must inform itself independently based solely on the Exchange Offer Memorandum (and, to the extent applicable, the local offering documents in Argentina) to be provided to Eligible Holders in connection with the Exchange Offer before taking any such investment decision.

This announcement is directed only to Eligible Holders. No offer of any kind is being made to any beneficial owner of 2021 Notes who does not meet the above criteria or any other beneficial owner located in a jurisdiction where the Exchange Offer is not permitted by law.

The distribution of materials relating to the Exchange Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Exchange Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Exchange Offer come into your possession, you are required by the Company to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Exchange Offer, including this communication, do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, CGC cannot assure you that the proposed transactions described above will be consummated on the terms currently contemplated, if at all. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions on the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, and factors over which the Company has no control. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and does not intend to do so, unless otherwise required by law.

Notice to Eligible Holders of 2021 Notes in the European Economic Area

In any Member State, the Exchange Offer Memorandum is only addressed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors, as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. The Exchange Offer Memorandum has been prepared on the basis that any offer of 2025 Notes in any member state of the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of 2025 Notes. Accordingly any person making or intending to make an offer in that Member State of 2025 Notes which are the subject of the offering contemplated in the Exchange Offer Memorandum may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Company to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation in relation to such offer. The Company has not authorized, nor does it authorizes, the making of any offer of 2025 Notes in circumstances in which an obligation arises for the Company to publish a prospectus for such offer. The Company has not authorized, nor it authorizes, the making of any offer of 2025 Notes through any financial intermediary. For the purpose of the above provisions, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

Notice to Eligible Holders of 2021 Notes in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the Exchange Offer Memorandum is only addressed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors, as defined in the UK Prospectus Regulation. The Exchange Offer Memorandum has been prepared on the basis that any offer of 2025 Notes in the United Kingdom will be made pursuant to an exemption under the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of 2025 Notes. Accordingly any person making or intending to make an offer in the United Kingdom of 2025 Notes which are the subject of the offering contemplated in the Exchange Offer Memorandum may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Company to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the UK Prospectus Regulation in relation to such offer. The Company has not authorized, nor it authorizes, the making of any offer of 2025 Notes in circumstances in which an obligation arises for the Company to publish a prospectus for such offer. The Company has not authorized, nor does it authorizes, the making of any offer of 2025 Notes through any financial intermediary. For the purpose of the above provisions, the expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA").

The Exchange Offer shall be available online at https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/cgc until the consummation or termination of the Exchange Offer.

View original content:

SOURCE Compañía General de Combustibles S.A.