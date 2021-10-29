ProCure physicians: Catching up on delayed mammograms is an 'act of love'

ProCure physicians: Catching up on delayed mammograms is an 'act of love'

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the number of COVID-19 infections has dropped from its peak this summer, other diseases impacted by the pandemic may take years to be felt.

Researchers estimate that the 80% drop in mammograms over the first 6 months of 2020 could lead to an additional 2,500 excess breast cancer deaths by 2030.

Early detection can save lives, says Brian H. Chon, M.D., medical director at ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, N.J.

However, there is still time to act. Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated every October, is the perfect time to recommit to catching up on preventive mammograms.

"Taking time to focus on your health can be an act of love for your family and friends," said Dr. Chon. "Many patients delayed their mammograms during the peak of COVID and others delay these vital screenings because of the fear of the unknown. But mammograms could enable you to detect cancer at its earliest, most treatable stage. Finding breast cancer early increases your survival rate and treatment options."

Detecting breast cancer in the early stages, before it spreads, could make women eligible for a non-invasive treatment option that significantly reduces the risk of side effects called proton therapy.

ProCure is New Jersey's most experienced proton therapy Center. It offers pencil beam scanning, which is the most advanced form of radiation with the most precise technology. With laser-like accuracy, this technology precisely targets breast cancer while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and vital organs, including the heart and lungs.

Learn more about proton therapy at ProCure: ProCure.com/what-makes-procure-different

About ProCure:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available ProCure has treated more than 5,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferrington, Marketing Manager

Phone: 732-357-2609

Email: sarah.ferrington@nj.procure.com

View original content:

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center