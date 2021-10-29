Spiceware selected as the Finalist of the UK Ministry of International Trade's Global Fintech Competition Joining the UK Ministry Global Entrepreneur Program as this year's winner, Spiceware aspires to make a breakthrough into European markets in 2022

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceware, a cloud-based data security company and a member of Born2Global Centre, announced on October 29 that it was selected as the "Joint Winner" at the Global Fintech Competition 2021 hosted by the British Ministry of International Trade (DIT).

Spiceware, a Joint Winner of Global Fintech Competition 2021

The UK's Ministry of International Trade runs a Global Entrepreneur Program (GEP) for innovative technology companies wishing to enter the UK. In conjunction with the program, the annual Global Fintech Competition awards competitive global Fintech companies with innovative solutions such as AI technology, whose sales grew more than 20% compared to the previous year.

Spiceware, as the final winner of this year's competition, will be provided with opportunities for business growth, investment attraction through the UK's International Trade Ministry's network with deal makers and UK affiliated business leaders. The GEP will provide mentoring, promotional support, and access to sessions with venture capitalists, angel investors and corporate financial experts.

The namesake security solution Spiceware on Cloud, which has been verified for innovation through this competition, is a SaaS (software as a service) cloud data security management solution. Through a simple installation, it provides encryption services optimized for detecting and protecting personally identifiable information in cloud environments. Spiceware on Cloud automates the data security process so it can protect the entire personal information lifecycle, contributing to strengthened personal information protection and information security for financial institutions and companies.

"We are happy to be selected as the final winner of the Global Fintech Competition and prove Spiceware's technology and business potential", said Keunjin Kim, Founder and CEO of Spiceware. "Starting with this global competition, we will do our best to speed up our entry into the UK and other European markets."

Earlier this year, Spiceware gained global recognition, starting with the registration of 'Spiceware on Cloud' on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace in January. Spiceware participated in the RSA Conference 2021, one of the world's largest security events, and most recently in Tech Crunch Disrupt 2021, the largest startup conference in North America. In Korea, Spiceware was selected as Global Jump 300, a global startup development project conducted by KOTRA, and is a member of the Born2Global Center, an incubation agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT.

About Spiceware

Spiceware is a tech startup that provides a cloud-native PII protection service as SaaS for businesses in the category of Privacy Preserving Analytics. The company securely protects the complete lifecycle of personally identifiable data, also known as PII, of businesses in finance, public, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors by managing the entire flow of a PII lifecycle from the moment it is first collected to storage, use, and destruction via encryption, anonymization, access log management, and destruction. For more detailed information on Spiceware, visit https://www.spiceware.io.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

Media contact

