Centerspace Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Increases Financial Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Per Share

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Income - diluted

$ (0.81)



$ 1.38



$ 0.12



$ 0.33

FFO - diluted

$ 0.60



$ 0.90



$ 2.44



$ 2.49

Core FFO - diluted

$ 0.98



$ 0.94



$ 2.91



$ 2.76



































Year-Over-Year Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020

Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021

2021 vs. 2020 Revenues

6.2 %

3.7 %

3.3 % Expenses

4.4 %

3.6 %

2.9 % NOI

7.5 %

3.8 %

3.6 %













































Three months ended Same-Store Results

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.3 %

94.9 %

94.3 %

























(1) NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

Net Loss was $(0.81) per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021, compared to Net Income of $1.38 per diluted share for the same period of 2020;

Core FFO increased 4.3% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , compared to $0.94 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 5.4% to $2.91 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , compared to $2.76 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 ;

Same-store revenues increased by 6.2% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020;

Same-store new lease over lease rates were 10.8% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.0% in the same period of the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 7.2% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.6% for the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 9.0% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 0.4% for the same period the prior year;

Full year earnings per share mid-point outlook of $(0.30) resulting in a 3% increase in Core FFO from our prior outlook;

Continued to grow the portfolio through the strategic portfolio acquisition comprised of 14 communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota and three communities in St. Cloud, Minnesota totaling 2,696 apartment homes for an aggregate acquisition cost of $359.9 million ;

Issued $125.0 million of unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.6% and weighted average maturity of 10.5 years with tranches of $35.0 million in 2030, $50.0 million in 2031, $25.0 million in 2032 and $15.0 million in 2034;

Improved and extended $250.0 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature for up to $400.0 million which matures in September 2025 ; and

Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 199,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $19.6 million .

Acquisitions and Dispositions

On September 1, 2021, Centerspace closed on its strategic portfolio acquisition in Minneapolis and St. Cloud, Minnesota for an aggregate acquisition cost of $359.9 million. The portfolio is comprised of 14 communities in Minneapolis, Minnesota and three communities in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The acquisition added 2,696 apartments homes to the portfolio. Centerspace fully funded the acquisition with the issuance of $181.4 million of Convertible Preferred Operating Partnership Units at $100.0 dollar par value that pay a 3.875% dividend rate and are convertible into common units at an exchange rate of 1.2048 common units per Convertible Preferred Operating Partnership Units representing a conversion price of $83.00 per unit. The acquired assets were subject to $126.5 million in mortgage liabilities of which $20.0 million was assumed at a rate of 4.31% with the remaining $106.5 million refinanced through a $198.9 million Fannie Mae Credit Facility. The Fannie Mae Credit facility includes tranches in 7, 10 and 12-year increments with a weighted average interest rate of 2.78%. The additional proceeds from the refinancing were used to reduce the outstanding balance under our bank credit facility.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Centerspace sold its sole remaining commercial property Minot IPS located in Minot, North Dakota on October 18th for an aggregate sale price of $2.3 million.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, Centerspace had $219.8 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $199.0 million available under the line of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $20.8 million.

In the three months ended September 30, 2021, Centerspace issued $125.0 million of unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 2.6% and weighted average maturity of 10.5 years.

During the quarter, Centerspace amended and extended our existing $250.0 million revolving credit facility. The new facility includes an accordion feature for up to $400.0 million and matures in September 2025 with two optional six-month extensions.

Revised 2021 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2021 financial outlook, which includes the acquisition of KMS on September 1, 2021. For additional information, see S-16 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:



Previous Outlook for 2021 Updated Outlook for 2021

Low High Low High Earnings per Share – diluted $ 0.58

$ 0.76

$ (0.36)

$ (0.24)

Same-Store Revenue 2.0 % 3.5 % 3.5 % 4.0 % Same-Store Expenses 4.0 % 6.0 % 4.5 % 5.0 % Same-Store NOI 0.5 % 2.0 % 3.0 % 3.5 % FFO per Share – diluted $ 3.64

$ 3.83

$ 3.40

$ 3.52

Core FFO per Share – diluted $ 3.78

$ 3.94

$ 3.92

$ 4.02



COVID-19 Developments

The COVID-19 pandemic, including the associated economic disruptions, has continued to impact business and operations since March 2020. The company continues to prioritize the health and well-being of its residents, team members, and the communities it serves.

A discussion of the ongoing and potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" presented in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting business, see the risk factors presented in Item 1A in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2021.

Upcoming Events

Centerspace is scheduled to participate in the upcoming National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") REITworld 2021 Annual Conference, which will be held virtually November 9-11.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay: https://ir.centerspacehomes.com





Live Conference Call

Conference Call Replay Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET

Replay available until November 16, 2021 USA Toll Free Number 1-877-509-9785

USA Toll Free Number 1-877-344-7529 International Toll Free Number 1-412-902-4132

International Toll Free Number 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9657

Canada Toll Free Number 1-855-669-9658





Conference Number 10160003

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 79 apartment communities consisting of 14,275 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Emily Miller

Phone: 701-837-7104

IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media

Kelly Weber

Phone: 701-837-7104

kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Supplemental Financial and Operating Data Table of Contents September 30, 2021

Page



Common Share Data S- 1



Key Financial Data

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations S- 2 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets S- 3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Net Operating Income S- 4 Same-Store Controllable Expenses S-5 Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations S- 6 Adjusted EBITDA S- 9



Debt and Capital Analysis

Debt Analysis S- 10 Capital Analysis S- 11



Portfolio Analysis

Same-Store Comparison S- 12 Portfolio Summary S- 15 Capital Expenditures S- 16



2021 Financial Outlook S- 17

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)





3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020 High closing price

$ 105.42



$ 79.71



$ 73.42



$ 74.55



$ 73.53

Low closing price

$ 78.42



$ 67.28



$ 68.00



$ 65.79



$ 61.87

Average closing price

$ 94.10



$ 71.99



$ 71.37



$ 70.30



$ 70.15

Closing price at end of quarter

$ 94.50



$ 78.90



$ 68.00



$ 70.64



$ 65.17

Common share distributions – annualized

$ 2.88



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80



$ 2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized

3.1 %

3.6 %

4.1 %

4.0 %

4.3 % Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)

14,281



14,045



13,220



13,027



12,976

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)

845



881



950



977



1,018

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)

2,186



—



—



—



—

Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)

$ 1,635,984



$ 1,177,661



$ 963,560



$ 989,243



$ 911,989



CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020



9/30/2021

9/30/2020 REVENUE

$ 50,413



$ 46,656



$ 46,648



$ 45,540



$ 44,138





$ 143,717



$ 132,454

EXPENSES





























Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes

14,434



13,018



13,449



12,668



13,129





40,901



38,957

Real estate taxes

5,916



5,742



5,792



5,256



5,402





17,450



16,277

Property management expense

2,203



2,085



1,767



1,460



1,442





6,055



4,341

Casualty (gain) loss

(10)



(27)



101



331



91





64



1,331

Depreciation/amortization

22,447



19,308



19,992



20,282



18,995





61,747



55,311

General and administrative expenses

4,279



3,797



3,906



3,733



3,077





11,982



9,707

TOTAL EXPENSES

$ 49,269



$ 43,923



$ 45,007



$ 43,730



$ 42,136





$ 138,199



$ 125,924

Operating income

1,144



2,733



1,641



1,810



2,002





5,518



6,530

Interest expense

(7,302)



(7,089)



(7,231)



(6,903)



(6,771)





(21,622)



(20,622)

Interest and other income (loss)

(5,082)



619



431



404



277





(4,032)



(1,979)

Income (loss) before gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

(11,240)



(3,737)



(5,159)



(4,689)



(4,492)





(20,136)



(16,071)

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments

—



26,840



—



17



25,676





26,840



25,486

Net income (loss)

$ (11,240)



$ 23,103



$ (5,159)



$ (4,672)



$ 21,184





$ 6,704



$ 9,415

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders

(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)



(160)





(480)



(480)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

1,930



(1,386)



469



460



(1,387)





1,013



(248)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

(22)



(19)



(17)



(6)



(8)





(58)



132

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests

(9,492)



21,538



(4,867)



(4,378)



19,629





7,179



8,819

Dividends to preferred shareholders

(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,607)



(1,607)





(4,821)



(4,921)

Discount (premium) on redemption of preferred shares

—



—



—



—



(1)





—



297

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$ (11,099)



$ 19,931



$ (6,474)



$ (5,985)



$ 18,021





$ 2,358



$ 4,195

































Per Share Data - Basic





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$ (0.79)



$ 1.49



$ (0.49)



$ (0.46)



$ 1.40





$ 0.17



$ 0.33

































Per Share Data - Diluted





























Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$ (0.81)



$ 1.48



$ (0.49)



$ (0.46)



$ 1.38





$ 0.12



$ 0.33



CENTERSPACE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands)

























9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020 ASSETS



















Real estate investments



















Property owned

$ 2,203,606



$ 1,838,837



$ 1,883,407



$ 1,812,557



$ 1,805,390

Less accumulated depreciation

(426,926)



(407,400)



(408,014)



(399,249)



(380,392)





1,776,680



1,431,437



1,475,393



1,413,308



1,424,998

Mortgage loans receivable

42,160



37,457



30,107



24,661



17,986

Total real estate investments

1,818,840



1,468,894



1,505,500



1,437,969



1,442,984

Cash and cash equivalents

20,816



5,194



10,816



392



16,804

Restricted cash

2,376



8,444



1,610



6,918



2,199

Other assets

34,919



17,218



18,427



18,904



16,947

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,876,951



$ 1,499,750



$ 1,536,353



$ 1,464,183



$ 1,478,934























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 58,092



$ 52,413



$ 53,852



$ 55,609



$ 58,596

Revolving line of credit

57,000



87,000



181,544



152,871



135,000

Notes payable, net of loan costs

299,454



319,286



319,236



269,246



269,202

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs

489,140



287,143



293,709



297,074



313,065

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 903,686



$ 745,842



$ 848,341



$ 774,800



$ 775,863























SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS

$ 21,585



$ 18,022



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560

EQUITY



















Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest

93,530



93,530



93,530



93,530



93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

1,092,130



1,033,940



980,453



968,263



968,436

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income

(454,691)



(433,310)



(443,409)



(427,681)



(412,577)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,784)



(12,064)



(12,798)



(15,905)



(17,256)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 725,185



$ 682,096



$ 617,776



$ 618,207



$ 632,133

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

225,850



53,133



53,007



53,930



53,669

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities

645



657



669



686



709

Total equity

$ 951,680



$ 735,886



$ 671,452



$ 672,823



$ 686,511

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY

$ 1,876,951



$ 1,499,750



$ 1,536,353



$ 1,464,183



$ 1,478,934



CENTERSPACE

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended



Sequential

Year-Over-Year

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

9/30/2020



$ Change

% Change

$ Change

% Change Operating income $ 1,144



$ 2,733



$ 2,002





$ (1,589)



(58.1) %

$ (858)



(42.9) % Adjustments:



























Property management expenses 2,203



2,085



1,442





118



5.7 %

761



52.8 % Casualty (gain) loss (10)



(27)



91





17



(63.0) %

(101)



(111.0) % Depreciation and amortization 22,447



19,308



18,995





3,139



16.3 %

3,452



18.2 % General and administrative expenses 4,279



3,797



3,077





482



12.7 %

1,202



39.1 % Net operating income $ 30,063



$ 27,896



$ 25,607





$ 2,167



7.8 %

$ 4,456



17.4 %





























Revenue



























Same-store $ 42,034



$ 40,521



$ 39,571





$ 1,513



3.7 %

$ 2,463



6.2 % Non-same-store 7,214



4,436



1,117





2,778



62.6 %

6,097



545.8 % Other properties 1,120



646



833





474



73.4 %

287



34.5 % Dispositions 45



1,053



2,617





(1,008)



(95.7) %

(2,572)



(98.3) % Total 50,413



46,656



44,138





3,757



8.1 %

6,275



14.2 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes



























Same-store 17,126



16,528



16,409





598



3.6 %

717



4.4 % Non-same-store 2,940



1,439



491





1,501



104.3 %

2,449



498.8 % Other properties 317



268



229





49



18.3 %

88



38.4 % Dispositions (33)



525



1,402





(558)



(106.3) %

(1,435)



(102.4) % Total 20,350



18,760



18,531





1,590



8.5 %

1,819



9.8 % Net operating income



























Same-store 24,908



23,993



23,162





915



3.8 %

1,746



7.5 % Non-same-store 4,274



2,997



626





1,277



42.6 %

3,648



582.7 % Other properties 803



378



604





425



112.4 %

199



32.9 % Dispositions 78



528



1,215





(450)



(100.0) %

(1,137)



(93.6) % Total $ 30,063



$ 27,896



$ 25,607





$ 2,167



7.8 %

$ 4,456



17.4 %







(in thousands, except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change Operating income $ 5,518



$ 6,530



$ (1,012)



(15.5) % Adjustments:













Property management expenses 6,055



4,341



1,714



39.5 % Casualty (gain) loss 64



1,331



(1,267)



(95.2) % Depreciation and amortization 61,747



55,311



6,436



11.6 % General and administrative expenses 11,982



9,707



2,275



23.4 % Net operating income $ 85,366



$ 77,220



$ 8,146



10.5 %















Revenue













Same-store $ 122,555



$ 118,627



$ 3,928



3.3 % Non-same-store 15,892



2,319



13,573



585.3 % Other properties 2,415



2,208



207



9.4 % Dispositions 2,855



9,300



(6,445)



(69.3) % Total 143,717



132,454



11,263



8.5 %















Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes













Same-store 50,032



48,631



1,401



2.9 % Non-same-store 5,875



995



4,880



490.5 % Other properties 873



759



114



15.0 % Dispositions 1,571



4,849



(3,278)



(67.6) % Total 58,351



55,234



3,117



5.6 %















Net operating income













Same-store 72,523



69,996



2,527



3.6 % Non-same-store 10,017



1,324



8,693



656.6 % Other properties 1,542



1,449



93



6.4 % Dispositions 1,284



4,451



(3,167)



(71.2) % Total $ 85,366



$ 77,220



$ 8,146



10.5 %

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.



(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

$ Change

% Change



2021

2020

$ Change

% Change

































Controllable expenses































On-site compensation(1) $ 4,488



$ 4,362



$ 126



2.9 %



$ 13,182



$ 12,908



$ 274



2.1 % Repairs and maintenance 2,562



2,804



(242)



(8.6) %



7,060



7,469



(409)



(5.5) % Utilities 2,941



2,609



332



12.7 %



8,239



7,689



550



7.2 % Administrative and marketing 956



853



103



12.1 %



2,701



2,595



106



4.1 % Total $ 10,947



$ 10,628



$ 319



3.0 %



$ 31,182



$ 30,661



$ 521



1.7 %

































Non-controllable expenses































Real estate taxes $ 4,812



$ 4,795



$ 17



0.4 %



$ 14,665



$ 14,513



$ 152



1.0 % Insurance 1,367



986



381



38.6 %



4,185



3,457



728



21.1 % Total $ 6,179



$ 5,781



$ 398



6.9 %



$ 18,850



$ 17,970



$ 880



4.9 %

































Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store $ 2,940



$ 491



$ 2,449



498.8 %



$ 5,875



$ 995



$ 4,880



490.5 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties 317



229



88



38.4 %



873



759



114



15.0 % Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions (33)



1,402



(1,435)



(102.4) %



1,571



4,849



(3,278)



(67.6) % Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes $ 20,350



$ 18,531



$ 1,819



9.8 %



$ 58,351



$ 55,234



$ 3,117



5.6 %

_________________ (1) On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

depreciation and amortization related to real estate;

gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and

impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020



9/30/2021

9/30/2020 Funds From Operations





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (11,099)



$ 19,931



$ (6,474)



$ (5,985)



$ 18,021





$ 2,358



$ 4,195

Adjustments:





























Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(1,930)



1,386



(469)



(460)



1,387





(1,013)



248

Depreciation and amortization

22,447



19,308



19,992



20,282



18,995





61,747



55,311

Less depreciation – non real estate

(80)



(87)



(98)



(87)



(85)





(265)



(266)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities

(24)



(24)



(24)



(33)



(31)





(72)



(346)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate

—



(26,840)



—



(17)



(25,676)





(26,840)



(25,486)

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 9,314



$ 13,674



$ 12,927



$ 13,700



$ 12,611





$ 35,915



$ 33,656

































Adjustments to Core FFO:





























Casualty (gain) loss

—



—



—



204



545





—



545

Loss on extinguishment of debt

530



3



—



2



4





533



21

Rebranding costs

—



—



—



402



—





—



—

Technology implementation costs

625



447



413



—



—





1,485



—

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

—



—



—



—



—





—



3,378

(Discount) premium on redemption of preferred shares

—



—



—



—



1





—



(297)

Commercial lease termination proceeds

(450)



—



—



—



—





(450)



—

Acquisition related costs

140



—



—



—



—





140



—

Interest rate swap termination and amortization

5,353



—



—



—



—





5,353



—

Amortization of assumed debt

(27)



—



—



—



—





(27)



—

Other miscellaneous items

(3)



—



—



—



—





(3)



—

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$ 15,482



$ 14,124



$ 13,340



$ 14,308



$ 13,161





$ 42,946



$ 37,303

































Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 9,314



$ 13,674



$ 12,927



$ 13,700



$ 12,611





$ 35,915



$ 33,656

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





480



480

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 9,474



$ 13,834



$ 13,087



$ 13,860



$ 12,771





$ 36,395



$ 34,136

































Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units

$ 15,482



$ 14,124



$ 13,340



$ 14,308



$ 13,161





$ 42,946



$ 37,303

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





480



480

Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted

$ 15,642



$ 14,284



$ 13,500



$ 14,468



$ 13,321





$ 43,426



$ 37,783

































Per Share Data





























Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted

$ (0.81)



$ 1.48



$ (0.49)



$ (0.46)



$ 1.38





$ 0.12



$ 0.33

FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.60



$ 0.95



$ 0.92



$ 0.97



$ 0.90





$ 2.44



$ 2.49

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted

$ 0.98



$ 0.98



$ 0.95



$ 1.02



$ 0.94





$ 2.91



$ 2.76

































Weighted average shares and Units - diluted

15,922



14,514



14,282



14,222



14,143





14,917



13,704



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.





(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020



9/30/2021

9/30/2020 Adjusted EBITDA





























Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (9,492)



$ 21,538



$ (4,867)



$ (4,378)



$ 19,629





$ 7,179



$ 8,819

Adjustments:





























Dividends to preferred unitholders

160



160



160



160



160





480



480

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

(1,930)



1,386



(469)



(460)



1,387





(1,013)



248

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership

$ (11,262)



$ 23,084



$ (5,176)



$ (4,678)



$ 21,176





$ 6,646



$ 9,547

Adjustments:





























Interest expense

7,287



7,075



7,216



6,888



6,756





21,578



20,446

Loss on extinguishment of debt

530



3



—



2



4





533



21

Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments

22,423



19,284



19,969



20,250



18,964





61,676



54,965

Casualty (gain) loss

—



—



—



204



545





—



545

Interest income

(769)



(583)



(407)



(328)



(256)





(1,759)



(1,184)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments

—



(26,840)



—



(17)



(25,676)





(26,840)



(25,486)

Technology implementation costs

625



447



413



—



—





1,486



—

(Gain) loss on marketable securities

—



—



—



—



—





—



3,378

Commercial lease termination proceeds

(450)



—



—



—



—





(450)



—

Acquisition related costs

140



—



—



—



—





140



—

Interest rate swap termination

5,361



—



—



—



—





5,361



—

Other miscellaneous items

(3)



—



—



—



—





(3)



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 23,882



$ 22,470



$ 22,015



$ 22,321



$ 21,513





$ 68,368



$ 62,232



CENTERSPACE DEBT ANALYSIS (in thousands)

Debt Maturity Schedule Annual Expirations





Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed Debt

Unsecured Fixed Debt(1)

Total Debt

% of Total Debt

Weighted Average Interest

Rate(2)

2021 (remainder)

$ —



$ —



$ —



—



—



2022

29,822



—



29,822



3.5 %

4.07 %

2023

42,875



—



42,875



5.1 %

4.02 %

2024

—



—



—



—



—



2025

32,316



57,000



89,316



10.5 %

2.83 %

Thereafter

387,384



300,000



687,384



80.9 %

3.20 % Total debt

$ 492,397



$ 357,000



$ 849,397



100.0 %

3.23 %

__________________ (1) The line of credit is fixed with an interest rate swap. (2) Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year, including the effect of interest rate swaps on the term loans and line of credit.













9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020 Debt Balances Outstanding



















Secured fixed rate - other mortgages

$ 293,547



$ 288,363



$ 295,001



$ 298,445



$ 314,511

Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility

198,850



—



—



—



—

Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)

57,000



50,000



50,000



50,000



50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit

—



37,000



131,544



102,871



85,000

Unsecured term loans

—



145,000



145,000



145,000



145,000

Unsecured senior notes

300,000



175,000



175,000



125,000



125,000

Debt total

$ 849,397



$ 695,363



$ 796,545



$ 721,316



$ 719,511























Other mortgages rate

3.83 %

3.90 %

3.92 %

3.93 %

3.99 % Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate

2.78 %

—



—



—



—

Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)

2.79 %

2.24 %

2.18 %

2.35 %

3.35 % Term loan rate (rate with swap)

—



4.19 %

4.11 %

4.18 %

4.18 % Senior notes rate

3.12 %

3.47 %

3.47 %

3.78 %

3.78 % Total debt

3.23 %

3.70 %

3.37 %

3.62 %

3.68 %

__________________ (1) A portion of the primary line of credit is fixed through an interest rate swap.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL ANALYSIS (in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020 Equity Capitalization



















Common shares outstanding

14,281



14,045



13,220



13,027



12,976

Operating partnership units outstanding

845



881



950



977



1,018

Series E preferred units (as converted)

2,186



—



—



—



—

Total common shares and units outstanding

17,312



14,926



14,170



14,004



13,994

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)

$ 94.50



$ 78.90



$ 68.00



$ 70.64



$ 65.17

Equity capitalization-common shares and units

$ 1,635,984



$ 1,177,661



$ 963,560



$ 989,243



$ 911,989

Recorded book value of preferred shares

$ 93,530



$ 93,530



$ 93,530



$ 93,530



$ 93,530

Total equity capitalization

$ 1,729,514



$ 1,271,191



$ 1,057,090



$ 1,082,773



$ 1,005,519























Series D Preferred Units

$ 21,585



$ 18,022



$ 16,560



$ 16,560



$ 16,560























Debt Capitalization



















Total debt

$ 849,397



$ 695,363



$ 796,545



$ 721,317



$ 719,511

Total capitalization

$ 2,600,496



$ 1,984,576



$ 1,870,195



$ 1,820,650



$ 1,741,590























Total debt to total capitalization(1)

33.1 %

35.0 %

43.1 %

39.6 %

41.3 %

________________________ (1) Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.













Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020



9/30/2021

9/30/2020 Debt service coverage ratio(1)

2.75 x

2.62 x

2.53 x

2.73 x

2.65 x



2.63 x

2.52 x Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization

2.32 x

2.21 x

2.14 x

2.28 x

2.21 x



2.22 x

2.08 x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

8.67 x

7.68 x

8.92 x

8.07 x

8.17 x



9.09 x

8.47 x Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)

9.88 x

8.92 x

10.17 x

9.31 x

9.45 x



10.35 x

9.80 x































Distribution Data





























Common shares and Units outstanding at record date

15,126



14,926



14,171



14,004



13,994





15,126



13,994

Total common distribution declared

$ 10,890



$ 10,448



$ 9,919



$ 9,803



$ 9,796





$ 31,257



$ 28,735

Common distribution per share and Unit

$ 0.72



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70



$ 0.70





$ 2.12



$ 2.10

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)

73.5 %

71.4 %

73.7 %

68.6 %

74.5 %



72.9 %

76.1 %

_________________________________ (1) Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (2) Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section. (3) Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE THIRD QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change Denver, CO

992



$ 5,565



$ 5,372



3.6 %

$ 1,899



$ 1,916



(0.9) %

$ 3,666



$ 3,456



6.1 % Minneapolis, MN

2,355



11,361



10,547



7.7 %

4,548



4,462



1.9 %

6,813



6,085



12.0 % North Dakota

2,422



8,183



7,852



4.2 %

3,378



3,146



7.4 %

4,805



4,706



2.1 % Omaha, NE

1,370



4,166



3,884



7.3 %

1,933



1,790



8.0 %

2,233



2,094



6.6 % Rochester, MN

1,122



4,874



4,577



6.5 %

1,924



2,064



(6.8) %

2,950



2,513



17.4 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192



3,683



3,548



3.8 %

1,750



1,603



9.2 %

1,933



1,945



(0.6) % Other Mountain West

1,223



4,202



3,791



10.8 %

1,694



1,428



18.6 %

2,508



2,363



6.1 % Same-Store Total

10,676



$ 42,034



$ 39,571



6.2 %

$ 17,126



$ 16,409



4.4 %

$ 24,908



$ 23,162



7.5 %









% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy (1)

Average Monthly

Rental Rate (2)

Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home (3) Regions



Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Growth

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

% Change Denver, CO

14.7 %

94.5 %

93.4 %

1.1 %

$ 1,779



$ 1,750



1.7 %

$ 1,978



$ 1,932



2.5 % Minneapolis, MN

27.3 %

94.6 %

93.1 %

1.5 %

1,558



1,504



3.6 %

1,699



1,603



6.2 % North Dakota

19.3 %

94.2 %

95.5 %

(1.3) %

1,107



1,054



5.0 %

1,195



1,131



5.5 % Omaha, NE

9.0 %

94.6 %

93.8 %

0.8 %

962



913



5.4 %

1,072



1,008



6.5 % Rochester, MN

11.8 %

93.2 %

93.8 %

(0.6) %

1,462



1,385



5.6 %

1,554



1,450



7.1 % St. Cloud, MN

7.8 %

91.5 %

94.4 %

(2.9) %

1,063



963



10.4 %

1,125



1,051



6.7 % Other Mountain West

10.1 %

96.6 %

97.1 %

(0.5) %

1,080



970



11.3 %

1,185



1,064



11.3 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.3 %

94.3 %

—



$ 1,279



$ 1,215



5.3 %

$ 1,392



$ 1,311



6.2 %

______________________ (1) Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change Denver, CO

992



$ 5,565



$ 5,486



1.4 %

$ 1,899



$ 1,837



3.4 %

$ 3,666



$ 3,649



0.4 % Minneapolis, MN

2,355



11,361



10,538



7.8 %

4,548



4,649



(2.2) %

6,813



5,889



15.7 % North Dakota

2,422



8,183



8,078



1.3 %

3,378



3,199



5.6 %

4,805



4,879



(1.5) % Omaha, NE

1,370



4,166



4,037



3.2 %

1,933



1,885



2.5 %

2,233



2,152



3.8 % Rochester, MN

1,122



4,874



4,709



3.5 %

1,924



1,937



(0.7) %

2,950



2,772



6.4 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192



3,683



3,634



1.3 %

1,750



1,582



10.6 %

1,933



2,052



(5.8) % Other Mountain West

1,223



4,202



4,039



4.0 %

1,694



1,439



17.7 %

2,508



2,600



(3.5) % Same-Store Total

10,676



$ 42,034



$ 40,521



3.7 %

$ 17,126



$ 16,528



3.6 %

$ 24,908



$ 23,993



3.8 %









% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Growth

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

% Change Denver, CO

14.7 %

94.5 %

94.2 %

0.3 %

$ 1,779



$ 1,727



3.0 %

$ 1,978



$ 1,957



1.1 % Minneapolis, MN

27.3 %

94.6 %

94.2 %

0.4 %

1,558



1,510



3.2 %

1,699



1,584



7.4 % North Dakota

19.3 %

94.2 %

95.9 %

(1.7) %

1,107



1,078



2.7 %

1,195



1,159



3.0 % Omaha, NE

9.0 %

94.6 %

95.5 %

(0.9) %

962



927



3.8 %

1,072



1,029



4.1 % Rochester, MN

11.8 %

93.2 %

94.5 %

(1.3) %

1,462



1,403



4.2 %

1,554



1,480



4.8 % St. Cloud, MN

7.8 %

91.5 %

92.7 %

(1.2) %

1,063



1,005



5.8 %

1,125



1,097



2.5 % Other Mountain West

10.1 %

96.6 %

98.1 %

(1.5) %

1,080



1,014



6.5 %

1,185



1,122



5.5 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.3 %

94.9 %

(0.6) %

$ 1,279



$ 1,233



3.7 %

$ 1,392



$ 1,333



4.4 %

CENTERSPACE SAME-STORE YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARISONS (in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)





Apartment

Homes

Included

Revenues

Expenses

NOI Regions



2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Denver, CO

992



$ 16,459



$ 16,170



1.8 %

$ 5,604



$ 5,332



5.1 %

$ 10,855



$ 10,838



0.2 % Minneapolis, MN

2,355



32,365



32,024



1.1 %

13,627



13,125



3.8 %

18,738



18,899



(0.9) % North Dakota

2,422



24,209



23,331



3.8 %

9,848



9,791



0.6 %

14,361



13,540



6.1 % Omaha, NE

1,370



12,229



11,536



6.0 %

5,580



5,199



7.3 %

6,649



6,337



4.9 % Rochester, MN

1,122



14,227



13,910



2.3 %

5,847



5,922



(1.3) %

8,380



7,988



4.9 % St. Cloud, MN

1,192



10,972



10,705



2.5 %

4,967



4,883



1.7 %

6,005



5,822



3.1 % Other Mountain West

1,223



12,094



10,951



10.4 %

4,559



4,379



4.1 %

7,535



6,572



14.7 % Same-Store Total

10,676



$ 122,555



$ 118,627



3.3 %

$ 50,032



$ 48,631



2.9 %

$ 72,523



$ 69,996



3.6 %









% of NOI

Contribution

Weighted Average Occupancy

Average Monthly Rental Rate

Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Home Regions



2021

2020

Growth

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Denver, CO

15.0 %

94.4 %

93.6 %

0.8 %

$ 1,741



$ 1,772



(1.7) %

$ 1,953



$ 1,935



1.0 % Minneapolis, MN

25.7 %

93.9 %

93.8 %

0.1 %

1,521



1,495



1.7 %

1,626



1,611



1.0 % North Dakota

19.8 %

95.4 %

95.9 %

(0.5) %

1,082



1,045



3.5 %

1,164



1,116



4.3 % Omaha, NE

9.2 %

95.0 %

94.3 %

0.7 %

934



903



3.4 %

1,044



992



5.3 % Rochester, MN

11.6 %

94.4 %

95.5 %

(1.1) %

1,413



1,383



2.2 %

1,493



1,443



3.4 % St. Cloud, MN

8.3 %

92.9 %

94.3 %

(1.4) %

1,013



953



6.3 %

1,101



1,058



3.9 % Other Mountain West

10.4 %

97.5 %

95.9 %

1.6 %

1,026



954



7.5 %

1,127



1,037



8.8 % Same-Store Total

100.0 %

94.7 %

94.7 %

—



$ 1,242



$ 1,208



2.8 %

$ 1,347



$ 1,304



3.3 %

CENTERSPACE PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)





Three Months Ended



9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020

9/30/2020 Number of Apartment Homes at Period End



















Same-Store

10,676



10,676



11,265



10,567



10,567

Non-Same-Store

3,599



903



903



1,343



1,343

All Communities

14,275



11,579



12,168



11,910



11,910























Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)



















Same-Store

$ 1,279



$ 1,233



$ 1,200



$ 1,177



$ 1,178

Non-Same-Store

1,506



1,617



1,584



1,599



1,597

All Communities

$ 1,293



$ 1,263



$ 1,229



$ 1,225



$ 1,210























Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)



















Same-Store

$ 1,392



$ 1,333



$ 1,302



$ 1,282



$ 1,271

Non-Same-Store

1,606



1,739



1,705



1,708



1,729

All Communities

$ 1,397



$ 1,365



$ 1,332



$ 1,330



$ 1,307























Weighted Average Occupancy(4)



















Same-Store

94.3 %

94.9 %

94.9 %

95.0 %

94.4 % Non-Same-Store

95.1 %

94.2 %

91.8 %

92.3 %

93.9 % All Communities

94.4 %

94.8 %

94.6 %

94.6 %

94.3 %





















Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent



















Same-Store

41.8 %

41.9 %

42.9 %

41.2 %

43.4 % Non-Same-Store

39.9 %

32.9 %

34.9 %

35.3 %

39.7 % All Communities

41.6 %

41.0 %

42.1 %

40.3 %

43.0 %





















Capital Expenditures



















Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store

$ 255



$ 159



$ 131



$ 326



$ 293



___________________ (1) Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool. (2) Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes. (3) Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period. (4) Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ($ in thousands, except per home amounts)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2021

9/30/2020



9/30/2021

9/30/2020 Total Same-Store Apartment Homes

10,676



10,676





10,676



10,676









































Building - Exterior

$ 1,236



$ 707





$ 2,013



$ 2,796

Building - Interior

128



154





431



370

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing

145



—





476



—

Furniture & Equipment

13



19





76



237

Landscaping & Grounds

211



727











Turnover

989



1,071





2,371



2,553

Capital Expenditures - Same-Store

$ 2,722



$ 2,678





$ 5,737



$ 7,136

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 255



$ 251





$ 537



$ 668





















Value Add

$ 7,209



$ 4,118





$ 14,384



$ 10,267

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store

$ 9,931



$ 6,796





$ 20,121



$ 17,403

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store

$ 930



$ 637





$ 1,885



$ 1,630





















All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes

12,475



11,600





12,140



11,456





















Capital Expenditures

$ 2,827



$ 2,761





$ 5,939



$ 7,755

Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home

$ 227



$ 238





$ 489



$ 677





















Value Add

7,209



4,118





14,396



10,267

Acquisition Capital

336



730





1,297



1,265

Total Capital Spend

10,372



7,609





21,632



19,287

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home

$ 831



$ 656





$ 1,782



$ 1,684





















Value Add Capital Expenditures

















Interior - Units

















Same-Store

$ 4,823



$ 2,228





$ 9,622



$ 4,581

Non-Same-Store

—



—





8



—

Total Interior Units

$ 4,823



$ 2,228





$ 9,630



$ 4,581

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

16.0 %

17.3 %



16.3 %

17.0 %



















Common Areas and Exteriors

















Same-Store

$ 2,386



$ 1,890





$ 4,762



$ 5,686

Non-Same-Store

—



—





4



—

Total Common Areas and Exteriors

$ 2,386



$ 1,890





$ 4,766



$ 5,686

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

8.6 %

11.7 %



8.4 %

11.8 %



















Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures

















Same-Store

$ 7,209



$ 4,118





$ 14,384



$ 10,267

Non-Same-Store

—



—





12



—

Total Portfolio Value-Add

$ 7,209



$ 4,118





$ 14,396



$ 10,267

Expected Year 1 Annual ROI

13.6 %

14.7 %



13.7 %

14.1 %

CENTERSPACE 2021 Financial Outlook (in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)

Centerspace revised its outlook for 2021 in the table below.

Nine Months Ended

2021 Previous Outlook Range

2021 Revised Outlook Range

September 30, 2021

Low

High

Low

High

YTD Actual

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount Same-store growth

















Revenue $ 122,555



2.0 %

3.5 %

3.5 %

4.0 % Controllable expenses $ 31,182



3.0 %

5.0 %

3.8 %

4.3 % Non-controllable expenses $ 18,850



5.5 %

7.5 %

6.3 %

6.8 % Total Expenses $ 50,032



4.0 %

6.0 %

4.5 %

5.0 % Same-store NOI $ 72,523



0.5 %

2.0 %

3.0 %

3.5 %



















Components of NOI

















Same-store NOI $ 72,523



$ 95,100



$ 96,300



$ 97,300



$ 97,800

Non-same-store NOI $ 10,017



$ 11,800



$ 12,000



$ 17,200



$ 17,800

Other Commercial NOI $ 1,542



$ 1,800



$ 1,900



$ 2,100



$ 2,200

Other Sold NOI $ 1,284



$ 1,200



$ 1,200



$ 1,200



$ 1,200

Total NOI $ 85,366



$ 109,900



$ 111,400



$ 117,800



$ 119,000





















Accretion (dilution) from investments and capital market activity, excluding impact from change in share count $ —



4,350



4,500



30



40

Interest expense $ (21,622)



(28,700)



(28,500)



(29,100)



(28,900)

Preferred dividends $ (4,821)



(6,430)



(6,430)



(6,430)



(6,430)





















Recurring income and expenses

















Interest and other income $ (4,104)



2,580



2,580



(3,330)



(3,330)

General and administrative and property management $ (18,037)



(23,500)



(23,000)



(25,100)



(24,800)

Casualty losses $ (64)



(1,245)



(755)



(600)



(400)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization $ (265)



(280)



(280)



(320)



(330)

Non-controlling interest $ (58)



(70)



(65)



(70)



(65)

Total recurring income and expenses $ (22,528)



(22,515)



$ (21,520)



(29,420)



$ (28,925)

FFO $ 36,395



$ 56,605



$ 59,450



$ 52,880



$ 54,785





















Non-core income and expenses

















Casualty loss $ —



$ 280



$ 120



$ 280



$ 120

Technology implementation costs 1,485



1,800



1,600



2,000



1,900

Interest rate swap termination and amortization 5,353



—



—



5,400



5,400

Other miscellaneous items 193



—



—



400



400

Total non-core income and expenses $ 7,031



$ 2,080



$ 1,720



$ 8,080



$ 7,820

Core FFO $ 43,426



$ 58,685



$ 61,170



$ 60,960



$ 62,605





















EPS - Diluted $ 0.12



$ 0.58



$ 0.76



$ (0.36)



$ (0.24)

FFO per diluted share $ 2.44



$ 3.64



$ 3.83



$ 3.40



$ 3.52

Core FFO per diluted share $ 2.91



$ 3.78



$ 3.94



$ 3.92



$ 4.02

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 14,917



15,541



15,541



15,562



15,570





















Additional Assumptions

















Same-store capital expenditures (per home) $ 537



$ 875



$ 925



$ 885



915

Value-add expenditures $ 14,396



$ 15,000



$ 20,000



$ 22,000



$ 23,000

Investments $ 400,000



$ 400,000



$ 400,000



$ 401,000



$ 401,000

Dispositions $ 60,000



$ 60,000



$ 60,000



$ 62,300



$ 62,300

Equity issuance proceeds $ 86,127



$ 66,500



$ 66,500



$ 101,100



$ 111,100



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Nine Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,358



$ 10,479



$ 13,324



$ (4,180)



$ (2,270)

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units (1,013)



(1,456)



(1,456)



(6,518)



(6,518)

Depreciation and amortization 61,747



74,157



74,157



90,452



90,452

Less depreciation - non real estate (265)



(280)



(280)



(320)



(330)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities (72)



(95)



(95)



(70)



(65)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate (26,840)



(26,840)



(26,840)



(27,124)



(27,124)

Dividends to preferred unitholders 480



640



640



640



640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 36,395



$ 56,605



$ 59,450



$ 52,880



$ 54,785





















Adjustments to Core FFO:

















Casualty loss write off —



280



120



280



120

Technology implementation costs 1,485



1,800



1,600



2,000



1,900

Interest rate swap termination and amortization 5,353



—



—



5,400



5,400

Other miscellaneous items 193



—



—



400



400

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units $ 43,426



$ 58,685



$ 61,170



$ 60,960



$ 62,605





















Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.12



$ 0.58



$ 0.76



$ (0.36)



$ (0.24)

FFO per share - diluted $ 2.44



$ 3.64



$ 3.83



$ 3.40



$ 3.52

Core FFO per share - diluted $ 2.91



$ 3.78



$ 3.94



$ 3.92



$ 4.02



Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.







Previous Outlook

Revised Outlook

Nine Months Ended

12 Months Ended

12 Months Ended

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

Actual

Low

High

Low

High Operating income $ 5,518



$ 10,998



$ 13,488



$ 1,648



$ 3,348

Adjustments:

















General and administrative and property management expenses 18,037



23,500



23,000



25,100



24,800

Casualty loss 64



1,245



755



600



400

Depreciation and amortization 61,747



74,157



74,157



90,452



90,452

Net operating income $ 85,366



$ 109,900



$ 111,400



$ 117,800



$ 119,000



(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centerspace