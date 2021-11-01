Create, Connect and Capitalize: New NAB Show Experience Will Spotlight Innovation and Maximize Networking

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 NAB Show, April 23 – 27, will feature distinct destinations focused on three main pillars associated with the content lifecycle. Designated "Create," "Connect" and "Capitalize," and situated throughout the North Hall, Central Hall and new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, each area offers renewed opportunities for learning, discovery and engagement.

"We are reimagining NAB Show to more closely mirror today's media, entertainment and technology ecosystem in a way that is intuitive and makes it easier for attendees to navigate the event," said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events. "We are also thrilled to offer new curated experience zones designed to spotlight innovation, stimulate meaningful networking, inspire new ways of thinking and provide premium education, insights and a focus on real-world implementation."

Create - The Central and North Halls will focus on content creation from pre-production to post, including the latest tools and advanced workflow options to elevate storytelling.

Connect - The new West Hall will be a destination to explore content distribution and delivery, from cloud computing to new media infrastructure.

Capitalize - Content monetization solutions, also in North Hall, will feature next-generation technologies creating new revenue streams and fueling the content economy.

Within the three pillars, specially tailored exhibits, networking and education programming will comprise experience zones designed to drive innovation, provide inspiration and spur implementation. A fourth NAB Show content pillar in development will focus on critical components impacting all aspects of content creation and delivery.

NAB Show registration is now open at nabshow.com for access to the Show Floor and select education content. Registration for paid conferences and workshops will be available later this year.

Qualified members of the media may apply for press registration here.

