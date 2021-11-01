Imagine Learning becomes new brand for K-12 digital education leader Weld North Education.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weld North Education, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., today announces that it is bringing together all the Company's products and solutions under a single unified brand, Imagine Learning. Existing product brands, including Edgenuity, LearnZillion, StudySync, Twig Education, Imagine Learning, and many others will now be united by a shared mission—to ignite learning breakthroughs—and together will enable Imagine Learning to create more forward-thinking education solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology. All existing products and solutions will continue to be available as part of a comprehensive portfolio designed to empower educators and improve student achievement.

"We are taking the next step on our journey to empower more educators, engage more students, and connect more families to learning," said Jonathan Grayer, Chairman and CEO of Imagine Learning. "Since our inception in 2010, our mission—to ignite learning breakthroughs, open and accessible to all—has been our overriding true north. Through the power of digital education, we are making learning more equitable, more collaborative and personalized, always advancing with students at the center. We are proud of our partnerships with more than 7,500 school districts and educators to help teachers teach, and our commitment to their more than 10 million students. Coming together under a single brand with a single purpose—will support dynamic student learning and meet students where they are to help them progress towards their full potential."

Imagine Learning is driven by passion, vision, and values to creatively transform what's possible for all educators, and every student. Our five pillars guide how we support students, educators, and families at every step of the learning journey:

Create Collaboratively

Design for Students

Drive Equity

Personalize Breakthroughs

Advance Learning

"Unifying under the Imagine Learning brand will make our products and services more accessible and simpler to access and understand for educators, families, and students—and we will continue to create new products and features that will propel each student's growth and save educators time," said Grayer. "Together, our capabilities—highly engaging content, assessment to drive actionable performance data and personalized lessons—meet students where they are while enabling teachers to make the most of every moment with their students."

The new brand identity will be launched with a new website: imaginethefutureoflearning.com. In the coming months it will be anything but business as usual for Imagine Learning. Through a new outreach channel currently in development, the company will extend their focus on Social-Emotional Learning, part of an effort that reflects Imagine Learning's foundational pillars and supports its mission, to ignite learning breakthroughs.

About Imagine Learning

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. Imagine Learning serves more than 10 million students and partners with more than 7,500 school districts nationwide. Imagine Learning's flagship brands include Imagine Edgenuity, provider of online courseware and intervention solutions; Imagine Learning, provider of digital supplemental and intervention solutions for literacy, language, and mathematics; and LearnZillion, StudySync, and Twig Education, providers of high-quality, digital-first core curriculum. Read more about Imagine Learning's new brand at http://www.imaginethefutureoflearning.com.

