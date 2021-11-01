Jay Modi Awarded Nomination for the 30 Most Inspiring Leaders In 2021 by Silicon Review

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Calgary based businessman, Jay Modi has been awarded a nomination for the 30 most inspiring leaders of 2021, by Silicon Review. This year's nomination list includes the countries smartest and most resilient business professionals, inspiring hundreds of entrepreneurs alike in their own journeys as they strive to build their business. This list of achievers spans a variety of industries, with professionals being recognized for their tenacity, salesmanship, experience, and yearly achievements.



"I would like to thank the Silicon Review for awarding me this nomination. To be listed as the 30 most inspiring leaders in 2021 is something that I have worked hard for and am happy to accept such an accolade" says Jay. "Business and sales are not easy, especially in the current environment, so to be awarded this nomination is even more rewarding" says Jay Modi, recipient of the nomination.



Jay Modi has been involved in many aspects of the business world during the past few years, and like many entrepreneurs has experienced the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows through his business journey. However what sets Jay apart is his never quit attitude and positive outlook on all situations. As an entrepreneur, these core traits are crucial to succeed in an ever-challenging business environment that becomes tougher everyday for startups and founders. Jay has continued to stick to his commitments to all the people that have supported him in the past and has a bright future ahead of him in the Technology and Fintech sector, having helped build the sales and revenue division for some of Canada's top Fintech platforms.

The Silicon Review is an established and highly trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Community members include thought-provoking Founders, owners, entrepreneurs, sales heads and managers. The Silicon Review encompasses nine technology and vertical communities: Software, IT Services, Cloud, Mobile, Big Data, Security, Telecommunications, Hot Start-ups and The Best Companies to work for. Each community leader is a proven subject matter expert who collaborates with industry gurus, technology managers, researchers, top technology journalists, consultants and industry analysts. The Silicon Review team strictly focuses on accurate and timely delivery of informative articles that enhances spirited discussions in the future.

Steve Rogers, spokesperson for the magazine says "We are excited to award Jay a nomination for this year's 30 most inspiring leaders. If you have followed Jay's story its one of success, failure, tenacity, strength and resilience. Like some of the world's most successful founders and entrepreneurs, Jay has experienced all sides of the coin when it comes to the business world, and to see what Jay has helped build today is nothing short of astounding" Says Steve.

About Jay Modi

Born in London, United Kingdom, Jay Modi moved to Canada in 1998. He attended Western Canada High School in Calgary, Canada, and subsequently went onto the University of Calgary. Jay started his first business, an Organic Pasta Company, while attending the University of Calgary, which subsequently took off and was very successful. Jay made the decision to focus on that business, and not to complete his degree, which he sites as one of the best decisions he ever made. That decision blazed a path forward and led to Jay now having more than 20 years of business experience under his belt within multiple business sectors. Jay has been involved in the Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate and now focuses heavily on the FinTech and Technology Industries.

About Silicon Review

The Silicon Review is an established and highly trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Community members include thought-provoking Founders, owners, entrepreneurs, sales heads and managers. The Silicon Review encompasses nine technology and vertical communities: Software, IT Services, Cloud, Mobile, Big Data, Security, Telecommunications, Hot Start-ups and The Best Companies to work for. Each community leader is a proven subject matter expert who collaborates with industry gurus, technology managers, researchers, top technology journalists, consultants and industry analysts. The Silicon Review team strictly focuses on accurate and timely delivery of informative articles that enhances spirited discussions in the future.

View original content:

SOURCE BFC Media Corp.