Progressive Insurance(SM) Publishes "Dr. Rick Will See You Now," the Ultimate Antidote to Holiday Headaches

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is fast approaching, and gift purchasing is happening sooner than ever before. As time spent with family and friends, the holidays also tend to trigger Parentamorphosis, a condition coined by Progressive in its popular marketing campaign, where individuals begin to mimic their parents' behaviors and habits. Mispronouncing the quinoa side dish (it's KEEN-wah) or taking the family holiday photos on a tablet are common symptoms of this condition.

But don't fear, the good doctor is here: Progressive Insurance's Parenta-Life Coach Dr. Rick is expanding his "practice" by bringing his advice to the masses with the release of his book, "Dr. Rick Will See You Now."

"This book is the culmination of my life's work," said Dr. Rick. "It's highly common to see Parentamorphosis this time of year, especially for new and first-time homeowners. There's something about the magic and mystery of gathering with family and friends during the holidays that brings out the parent in people. They lose themselves in the moment. One minute you're you, and the next, you're obsessing over how the holidays will affect trash and recycling pickup. The triggers are everywhere. If I can save just one person from sliding into full Parentamorphosis this holiday season … I've done my job."

Now in its third season, Progressive's creative campaign with the support of Arnold Worldwide, continues to grow well beyond TV "episodes" and digital and will soon be on coffee tables everywhere with a guide to help homeowners everywhere revert back from their parents to their own selves.

"The campaign's relevance and relatability is the driving force behind its extendibility. The insight that we all eventually become our parents is incredibly powerful and universally understood, which is why Dr. Rick's appeal spans so many demographics," said Jeff Charney, CMO of Progressive Insurance. "Extending the campaign to include a retail element is timely, knowing that one in four books are gifted during the holidays. This just-in-time release is a 'release' to those that find the 63 days between November 1 and the first Monday of the new year to be among the most challenging. We hope the book's humor disarms some of the stress of the holidays."

For those concerned, Progressive has outlined ten signs to help identify if you or someone you know might be experiencing Parentamorphosis:

You stand by holding a trash bag when someone opens a holiday gift. You ask everyone which way they drove to a gathering, then tell them the route they should have taken. You have difficulty resisting the urge to adjust the thermostat in someone else's home or asking about its owner's monthly electricity bill. You exclaim loudly which food items upset your stomach. You constantly clean up other people's cups and glasses, even though they aren't finished. While watching sports, you find yourself providing commentary aloud on every play as though you were the announcer. When preparing to host guests at your home, you put out the "nice soap," which just so happens to be shaped like a flower or shell. When you tell stories, they are filled with unnecessary and extraneous details. You utter grunts and odd noises when getting up from the couch or sipping coffee. Napping at inappropriate times, no matter what's happening or who is around.

The 119-page book published by Eleven Letter Press—the in-house publishing arm created by the team at Progressive Insurance—comes packed with advice, images, and illustrations to help individuals recognize and regress from exhibiting behaviors and habits of their parents. Progressive has published a limited number of copies, available for a nominal shipping and handling cost.

"Dr. Rick Will See You Now" is available for pre-order now at https://progressive.com/dr-rick/. For more advice from Progressive's Parenta-Life Coach, visit On Call with Dr. Rick.

"I wrote this book so you could pick it up and flip to a random page when you need a therapeutic dose of Dr. Rick, especially during the holiday season where parental behaviors are in full swing," continues Dr. Rick. "And this isn't just a book, it's a guide. If you were lost in the woods, you'd want a map. This is a map for escaping Parentamorphosis."

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient—online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

