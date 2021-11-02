Architects can deliver high-quality renderings in significantly less time thanks to the integration of Redshift by Maxon in Archicad 25

Archicad 25 Update 2 enhances powerful collaboration, design, documentation, and visualization capabilities Architects can deliver high-quality renderings in significantly less time thanks to the integration of Redshift by Maxon in Archicad 25

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphisoft, the leading Building Information Modeling (BIM) software solution for architecture, today released Archicad 25 Update 2, with significant enhancements to design, documentation, collaboration, and visualization capabilities — including the integration of Redshift by Maxon. Users get immediate access to the Archicad improvements when they upgrade and can apply those benefits to new and existing projects instantly.

Archicad 25 Update 2 which enhances powerful collaboration, design, documentation, and visualization capabilities is available for download.

Released in July, Archicad 25 is one of the most user-driven versions yet, with powerful enhancements to design, visualization, documentation, and collaboration capabilities that are a direct response to user feedback. With enhanced usability, navigation, and accurate quantity take-offs, Archicad empowers teams to create great architecture — by working in a single software from early concept designs through to construction documents.

What's new in Archicad 25 Update 2

Introducing Redshift by Maxon for Archicad 25 — The world's first fully GPU-accelerated biased rendering engine has been built to meet the specific demands of contemporary high-end production rendering. With Redshift, users get the flexibility and quality of CPU-based rendering with GPU-based speed thanks to a suite of powerful features tailored to support creative individuals and practices of every size.

Currently available as a Technology Preview for Archicad 25 users with a Software Service Agreement (SSA) or Forward Agreement, Redshift will be offered as an exclusive benefit for Graphisoft Forward subscribers starting with Archicad 25 Update 3.

Collaboration — To facilitate open collaboration, Archicad supports more than 40 export and import formats, including DWG, PDF, XLS, and SAF, as well as the manufacturer-independent and industry-standards IFC and BCF.

Native Survey Point delivers streamlined coordination workflows so that architects can set and lock the project's survey point and use it to coordinate with stakeholders — regardless of the software they're using.

Improved IFC export process means architects and engineers can exchange model geometry and data easily and be certain they're sharing the most accurate model.

Working with Hotlink modules is easier than ever because models can now be populated with information directly from Excel.

FRILO Connection — Integrate structural models between Archicad and — Integrate structural models between Archicad and FRILO with a simple click, without risk of sharing outdated information.

"It's exciting to see that Graphisoft continues to invest in Archicad and is pushing the boundaries of BIM software," said David Thompson, Director, THAA Architects. "It's reassuring to know that the software continues to be developed and improved."

Design — Archicad empowers architects to design with accuracy and efficiency, reducing design flaws and errors with a technology enhancement that conveniently allows for checking full and partial linear overlaps.

Available as a Technology Preview, the Overlap Check functionality has been boosted to detect partial linear overlaps, thus ensuring delivery of high-quality models. Archicad 25 already checks for duplicate and fully overlapping linear elements.

"At Graphisoft, we believe that the software must adapt to the architect and not the other way around," said Shesh Gorur, Vice President for Product Success, Graphisoft. "The tool must be flexible enough to accommodate creativity while complying with local standards and regulations. Graphisoft's focus is to provide precision tools that make our products more flexible and intuitive – you work on the design, and the process runs in the background," he added.

Visualization — Translate conceptual designs into compelling presentations that bring models to life and inspire the audience.

The enhanced Graphic Override, new Surface RGB, and transparency slider let architects and designers further personalize the look of their designs.

Documentation — Deliver error-free documentation that automatically follows your design and complies with regulations and local standards.

Fully customizable textual content and zone colors and upgraded quantity takeoffs ensure accurate information in the right formats.

For more information about Archicad 25, please visit graphisoft.com.

About Archicad

Design and deliver projects of any size with Archicad's powerful set of built-in tools and user-friendly interface that make it the most efficient and intuitive BIM software on the market. Featuring out-of-the-box design documentation, one-click publishing, photo-realistic rendering, and best-in-class analysis, Archicad lets you focus on what you do best: design great buildings. Discover what's new in Archicad 25.

About Graphisoft

Graphisoft® empowers teams to create great architecture, through award-winning software solutions, learning programs, and professional services for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction industry. Archicad®, the architects' BIM software of choice, offers a complete end-to-end design and documentation workflow for architectural and integrated architectural and engineering practices of any size. BIMx®, the most popular mobile and web BIM app, extends the BIM experience to include all stakeholders in the building design, delivery, and operations lifecycle. BIMcloud®, the AEC industry's first and most advanced cloud-based team collaboration solution, makes real-time collaboration possible across the globe regardless of the size of the project and the speed or quality of the team members' network connection. Graphisoft is part of the Nemetschek Group. To learn more visit www.graphisoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graphisoft