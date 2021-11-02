Cerca Elevates The Standard Of The Backyard Shed With Custom-built Designs, Premium Materials, And Solutions For At-home Work And Play

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to shed preconceptions about the humble shed.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, Cerca has launched as a quantum leap beyond the traditional backyard shed, building fully customizable luxury studios to enhance the way that people live, work and play. The ultimate in the category – a practical mini-home that's also a work of art -- Cerca provides an affordable solution while offering stunning designs and high-end materials, from light-gauge steel framing to solid European oak flooring. With substantial orders coming in across California since its soft launch last spring, Cerca is already resonating with consumers demanding flexible home environments.

"Life has changed since early 2020, and we've seen the trend of people working, playing, and exercising from home, and otherwise taking advantage of unused land," said Cerca Co-Founder and CEO Ohad Einbinder, a serial entrepreneur with success in consumer electronics and manufacturing. "Demand is high for separate, flex-use spaces. Cerca fills a niche in the prefab housing sector, transforming the traditional shed into a better-built luxury studio."

Adaptable for a variety of uses, Cerca products are ingeniously designed and easy to assemble: no heavy equipment needed. Its models span from compact 120-sq. ft. units to more spacious 480-sq. ft. studios and even larger, which could potentially serve as living spaces (ADUs) and accommodate water and gas lines. With built-in outlets for electrical hookup, Cerca allows a breadth of customization while incorporating durable, high-quality materials that are resistant to weather, mold, termites and other natural forces.

Aesthetic splendor goes hand-in-hand with quality craftsmanship. Along with lofty 12-foot ceilings, premium finishes bring beauty and luster to surfaces inside and out. From exteriors, such as thermal wood and sustainable bamboo siding, to solid French oak flooring, to German-made knobs, hinges, and other hardware. In addition, dimmable LEDs, window/door glass can digitally morph between clear and frosted with the touch of a dimmer switch, based on the desired level of view/natural light or privacy. Cerca also offers motorized skylights and windows with rain sensors that automatically close when it rains and large oversized customized doors.

