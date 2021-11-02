Forum Health Welcomes Tara Scott, MD and First Location in Ohio

FLINT, Mich., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, the first nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired Revitalize Medical Group, a functional medicine practice founded by Tara Scott, MD located in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Revitalize Medical Group focuses on women's health, treating hormonal imbalances, stress, thyroid issues, infertility, nutrition and more.

"We are proud to announce that Revitalize is our first Forum Health location in the state of Ohio," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "Dr. Scott is a leader in the field of women's health and specifically natural approaches to treating hormones. She brings a wealth of knowledge to our network."

Dr. Scott began as an OB/GYN and is nationally recognized for her work in hormone and wellness-related issues. She incorporates integrative medicine and evidence-based therapies to treat women's hormone-related and chronic health concerns.

"I am excited for our Revitalize team to join the Forum Health network," said Dr. Scott. "We'll be able to leverage leading integrative and functional medicine providers, as well as rely on a team of professionals to support the non-clinical side of our practice."

An expert speaker and educator, she's taught doctors her approach for the past 10 years across five continents. She's been featured in podcasts, The List, Authority Magazine, Thrive Global and a 2021 TEDx talk.

"Dr. Scott's dedication to education on integrative and evidence-based therapies aligns with Forum Health's philosophy," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. "Her expertise in anti-aging therapies and regenerative medicine will greatly contribute to our network."

Dr. Scott is certified in anti-aging, regenerative and functional medicine; board certified in Integrative Medicine, a North American Menopause Society Certified Menopause Practitioner, clinical assistant professor of OB/GYN at Northeast Ohio Medical University and current Medical Director for Integrative Medicine at Summa Health in Akron, OH.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

