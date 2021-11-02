WEC Energy Group reports third-quarter results

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $290.0 million, or 92 cents per share, for the third quarter of 2021 — up from $266.8 million, or 84 cents per share, from last year's third quarter.

For the first nine months of 2021, the company recorded net income of $1.08 billion, or $3.40 per share — up from $960.9 million, or $3.04 per share, in the corresponding period a year ago.

Consolidated revenues totaled $6.1 billion for the first nine months of 2021, up $805.8 million from revenues for the first nine months of 2020.

"Our positive third-quarter results were driven by warmer than normal weather, solid economic recovery in our region, and continued efficiency gains across the enterprise," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "Our focus on the fundamentals — reliability, customer satisfaction, environmental progress and financial discipline — continues to create value for our customers and our stockholders."

Retail deliveries of electricity — excluding the iron ore mine in Michigan's Upper Peninsula — were up by 2.4 percent in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Electricity consumption by small commercial and industrial customers was 3.5 percent higher during the third quarter of 2021. Electricity use by large commercial and industrial customers — excluding the iron ore mine — rose by 3.8 percent.

Residential electricity use was up by 0.3 percent.

On a weather-normal basis, retail deliveries of electricity during the third quarter of this year — excluding the iron ore mine — increased by 2.5 percent.

At the end of September, the company was serving approximately 8,000 more electric customers and 15,000 more natural gas customers than at the same time a year ago.

In light of its strong performance, the company is raising its earnings guidance again for 2021, to a range of $4.05 to $4.07 per share, with an expectation of reaching the top end of the range. This assumes normal weather for the remainder of the year. The company previously raised its annual guidance to a range of $4.02 to $4.05 per share, from its original guidance of $3.99 to $4.03 per share.

Earnings per share listed in this news release are on a fully diluted basis.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources.

WEC Energy Group ( wecenergygroup.com ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 40,000 stockholders of record, 7,200 employees and more than $38 billion of assets.

WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30 (in millions, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating revenues

$ 1,746.5



$ 1,651.0



$ 6,114.1



$ 5,308.3



















Operating expenses















Cost of sales

560.7



482.8



2,352.2



1,662.0

Other operation and maintenance

473.7



498.7



1,417.4



1,427.5

Depreciation and amortization

271.6



245.0



799.2



726.6

Property and revenue taxes

50.5



54.3



157.2



156.6

Total operating expenses

1,356.5



1,280.8



4,726.0



3,972.7



















Operating income

390.0



370.2



1,388.1



1,335.6



















Equity in earnings of transmission affiliates

42.3



40.1



126.2



132.8

Other income, net

25.2



25.7



97.7



59.9

Interest expense

118.0



122.0



357.5



375.8

Other expense

(50.5)



(56.2)



(133.6)



(183.1)



















Income before income taxes

339.5



314.0



1,254.5



1,152.5

Income tax expense

50.8



46.9



179.8



190.7

Net income

288.7



267.1



1,074.7



961.8



















Preferred stock dividends of subsidiary

0.3



0.3



0.9



0.9

Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests

1.6



—



2.3



—

Net income attributed to common shareholders

$ 290.0



$ 266.8



$ 1,076.1



$ 960.9



















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.92



$ 0.85



$ 3.41



$ 3.05

Diluted

$ 0.92



$ 0.84



$ 3.40



$ 3.04



















Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

315.4



315.4



315.4



315.4

Diluted

316.3



316.5



316.3



316.6



















Dividends per share of common stock

$ 0.6775



$ 0.6325



$ 2.0325



$ 1.8975



WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26.0



$ 24.8

Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net of reserves of $199.7 and $220.1, respectively

1,103.8



1,202.8

Materials, supplies, and inventories

645.7



528.6

Prepayments

195.7



263.4

Amounts recoverable from customers

139.4



20.0

Derivative assets

247.1



17.0

Other

51.2



26.4

Current assets

2,408.9



2,083.0











Long-term assets







Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $9,799.3

and $9,364.7, respectively

26,622.7



25,707.4

Regulatory assets (September 30, 2021 includes $102.9 related to WEPCo Environmental Trust

Finance I, LLC)

3,488.7



3,524.1

Equity investment in transmission affiliates

1,791.3



1,764.3

Goodwill

3,052.8



3,052.8

Other

1,036.5



896.5

Long-term assets

35,992.0



34,945.1

Total assets

$ 38,400.9



$ 37,028.1











Liabilities and Equity

















Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 1,508.9



$ 1,776.9

Current portion of long-term debt (September 30, 2021 includes $8.5 related to WEPCo Environmental

Trust Finance I, LLC)

496.7



785.8

Accounts payable

872.8



880.7

Other

814.2



704.7

Current liabilities

3,692.6



4,148.1











Long-term liabilities







Long-term debt (September 30, 2021 includes $107.0 related to WEPCo Environmental Trust Finance I, LLC)

12,678.1



11,728.1

Deferred income taxes

4,295.8



4,059.8

Deferred revenue, net

394.9



412.2

Regulatory liabilities

4,131.2



3,928.1

Environmental remediation liabilities

510.3



532.9

Pension and OPEB obligations

307.8



327.0

Other

1,283.6



1,229.4

Long-term liabilities

23,601.7



22,217.5











Commitments and contingencies

















Common shareholders' equity







Common stock – $0.01 par value; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 315,434,531 shares outstanding

3.2



3.2

Additional paid in capital

4,144.4



4,143.7

Retained earnings

6,764.5



6,329.6

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3.6)



(6.8)

Common shareholders' equity

10,908.5



10,469.7











Preferred stock of subsidiary

30.4



30.4

Noncontrolling interests

167.7



162.4

Total liabilities and equity

$ 38,400.9



$ 37,028.1



WEC ENERGY GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended



September 30 (in millions)

2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income

$ 1,074.7



$ 961.8

Reconciliation to cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

799.2



726.6

Deferred income taxes and ITCs, net

158.0



152.5

Contributions and payments related to pension and OPEB plans

(11.3)



(10.1)

Equity income in transmission affiliates, net of distributions

(27.0)



(20.3)

Change in –







Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues, net

162.4



262.3

Materials, supplies, and inventories

(117.1)



(23.6)

Prepayments

67.7



92.3

Amounts recoverable from customers

(119.4)



(1.3)

Other current assets

13.8



38.5

Accounts payable

(15.1)



(178.9)

Other current liabilities

107.5



(23.3)

Other, net

(86.7)



(26.8)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,006.7



1,949.7











Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(1,627.9)



(1,618.7)

Acquisition of Jayhawk Wind, LLC

(119.8)



—

Capital contributions to transmission affiliates

—



(15.2)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

21.6



9.8

Proceeds from the sale of investments held in rabbi trust

12.7



17.1

Insurance proceeds received for property damage

—



22.2

Other, net

24.7



21.7

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,688.7)



(1,563.1)











Financing activities







Exercise of stock options

6.5



23.3

Purchase of common stock

(15.7)



(56.7)

Dividends paid on common stock

(641.2)



(598.5)

Issuance of long-term debt

1,018.8



810.0

Retirement of long-term debt

(356.2)



(482.6)

Issuance of short-term loan

0.5



340.0

Repayment of short-term loan

(340.0)



—

Change in other short-term debt

71.5



(399.8)

Purchase of additional ownership interest in Upstream Wind Energy LLC from noncontrolling interest

—



(31.0)

Other, net

(25.6)



(12.4)

Net cash used in financing activities

(281.4)



(407.7)











Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

36.6



(21.1)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

72.6



82.3

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 109.2



$ 61.2



