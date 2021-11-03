Michelman & Robinson Announces National Chair of Its Powerhouse Litigation Unit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelman & Robinson, LLP has named award-winning trial attorney Mona Hanna as the firm's National Litigation Chair. The designation formalizes Hanna's role as head of M&R's powerhouse litigation team, which she has successfully steered for years.

Hanna has served as lead counsel in several headline grabbing lawsuits over the years, including Zumasys, Inc. v. U.S. Secretary of Treasury, et al., a first-of-its-kind federal court case filed in May 2020 against then-U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Treasury Department, as well as the U.S. Small Business Administration and its former administrator, Jovita Carranza, seeking to nullify guidance issued by the SBA in tandem with Treasury that ostensibly reimposed a so-called "credit elsewhere test" as a criteria for loans made pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program. The COVID-19-related litigation was extensively covered in the media by the New York Times, Washington Post, among others.

Another relatively recent marquee case in Hanna's litigation portfolio was Digital IRA.com LLC, et al. v. The Kingdom Trust Co., in which Hanna represented Bitcoin IRA, a company that innovated investment in cryptocurrencies using retirement savings. Hanna negotiated a favorable settlement in the dispute against Kingdom Trust that alleged the defendant attempted to use confidential trade secrets to steal Bitcoin IRA customers, among other things.

These are just two of several high-stakes cases entrusted to Hanna and her team at M&R within the past year or so.

In announcing Hanna's designation as the firm's National Litigation Chair, Sanford Michelman, M&R's Chairman and Co-Founder, said, "In my view, it takes an extraordinary litigator to lead an extraordinary litigation department, and there's no one better than Mona to do so. This year alone she's been recognized as 'Orange County Lawyer of the Year (Litigation and Insurance)' and included on a list of the 'Top 50 Women Lawyers in Southern California.' This recognition was based upon Mona's work defending newsworthy class action cases and "bet-the-company" litigation matters; her uncanny ability to secure early-stage dismissals and defeat high-exposure class certified cases; and a remarkable string of courtroom victories."

Michelman continued, "To me, Mona's the standard by which 'winning litigators' should be measured, and the firm is beyond fortunate to have as its National Litigation Chair one of the premier litigators in the nation."

Commenting on her Chair designation, Hanna says, "It's my honor to be leading a group of such talented litigators at M&R. Being the best trial lawyers we can possibly be—that's what's in our collective DNA—and to our good fortune, we've become the go-to law firm for companies across industries facing the most consequential court cases. That I've been entrusted to carry the flag as we protect and advance the interests of our clients is the ultimate compliment and confirmation that my work in the courtroom hasn't gone unnoticed."

Hanna adds, "As M&R's National Litigation Chair, I'll keep leading by example. I'll also continue to throw my energy into M&R's Trial Advocacy Program (TAP), an in-house learning platform that's developing our younger and less experienced attorneys into the next generation of remarkable trial lawyers by teaching them everything from motions in limine, voir dire and evidence to opening and closing statements, cross examination and expert testimony, all with an emphasis on storytelling, ethics, courtesy and professionalism."

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm with offices in Los Angeles, Irvine, San Francisco, Chicago and New York City. The firm represents clients in cross-border, complex and class action litigation; and employment, corporate transactional, regulatory, cybersecurity, privacy, real estate, white-collar and bankruptcy matters. It does so for entities across industries, including advertising & digital media, aviation, banking & financial services, energy, hospitality, insurance, music & entertainment, pharmaceuticals, retail & apparel, technology and telecommunications. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com.

