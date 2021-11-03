PTC Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2021.

"Our performance in 2021 reflects strong execution against the financial guidance we set at the beginning of our fiscal year. Capped by an outstanding fourth quarter, in fiscal 2021 we delivered our fourth consecutive year of double-digit organic ARR growth, while also delivering operating cash flow growth of 58% and free cash flow growth in excess of 60%," said James Heppelmann, President and CEO, PTC.

"In Q4 and throughout the year we saw growth across all product segments and geographies. Our Core CAD and PLM products continued to outpace market growth, and the strong performance of our Onshape and Arena businesses reflects the growing momentum for cloud-native SaaS technologies in the industrial software market," continued Heppelmann.

"Building on a track record of solid financial performance and market leading technology, we are accelerating our SaaS transition timeline by implementing key initiatives that better align us to SaaS best practices, including reorganizing our customer success organization and combining product development, delivery, and support under one umbrella. We are also incrementally investing in our Atlas platform, the SaaS transition of our Core CAD and PLM products, and product and go-to-market initiatives for our cloud-native Onshape and Arena businesses. These changes enable PTC to accelerate the transition to SaaS across our portfolio, begin moving our on-premise customers to SaaS offerings sooner than previously contemplated, and expand contribution margins. These moves enhance PTC's ability to support customers and deliver strong top-line growth coupled with strong free cash flow, expanding our opportunity to deliver shareholder value over the long-term," concluded Heppelmann.

Fourth quarter and full year 2021 highlights1

Key operating and financial highlights are set forth below. For additional details, please refer to the Q4'21 earnings presentation and financial data tables that have been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.ptc.com.

ARR was $1.47 billion at the end of Q4'21 and FY'21, representing growth of 16%, and 16% in constant currency, compared to Q4'20 and FY'20. Organic growth was 11% as of the end of Q4'21, or 12% in constant currency, compared to Q4'20.

Cash flow from operations was $45 million and free cash flow was $32 million in Q4'21, compared to Q4'20 cash flow from operations of $34 million and free cash flow of $29 million . For FY'21, cash flow from operations was $369 million and free cash flow was $344 million , compared to FY'20 cash flow from operations of $234 million and free cash flow of $214 million .

Revenue was $481 million in Q4'21 compared to $391 million in Q4'20, growth of 23%, or 21% in constant currency, and revenue for FY'21 was $1,807 million compared to $1,458 million in FY'20, growth of 24%, or 20% in constant currency, driven primarily by strong execution, as well as the impact of up-front license revenue recognition under ASC 606, and a modest contribution from Arena.

Operating margin was 24% in Q4'21, compared to 17% in Q4'20. Non-GAAP operating margin in Q4'21 was 37%, compared to 32% in Q4'20. For FY'21, operating margin was 21%, compared to 14% in FY'20, and non-GAAP operating margin was 35%, compared to 29% in FY'20.

Earnings per share was $2.46 in Q4'21, compared to $0.46 in Q4'20. Non-GAAP earnings per share in Q4'21 was $1.10 compared to $0.78 in Q4'20. For FY'21, earnings per share was $4.03 , compared to $1.12 in FY'20, and non-GAAP earnings per share was $3.97 compared to $2.57 in FY'20. The increase in EPS is due to solid execution, as well as a $69 million gain on our investment in Matterport, Inc. recorded in Q4'21 and a $137 million release in Q4'21 of our U.S. valuation allowance as we will be more likely than not to realize the majority of our deferred tax assets in the U.S.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of the end of Q4'21 was $327 million , In addition, we held a $78 million equity investment in Matterport, Inc., currently subject to trading restrictions; total debt, net of deferred issuance costs, was $1.4 billion as of the end of Q4'21. We repaid $40 million on our revolving credit facility in Q4'21.

Stock repurchases were $30 million in Q4'21.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

"PTC again delivered fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results in line with or exceeding the guidance we established at the beginning of the year," said Kristian Talvitie, EVP and CFO, PTC. "The accelerated reorganization and investments we are undertaking this year are designed to better align PTC to our SaaS future and are expected to de-risk our path towards delivering on our mid-term cash flow targets. Accordingly, we will record a $45 to $50 million restructuring charge in Q1. On a go-forward basis, our operating model will be more scalable, resulting in a sustained higher cash contribution margin. We expect to deliver ARR growth of 10% to 13%, approximately $430 million of cash from operations and approximately $400 million of Free Cash Flow, including approximately $50 million of restructuring payments in FY22."

In millions except per share amounts FY'21 FY'22 Guidance YoY ARR (1) $1,468 $1,615 - $1,660 10% - 13% Cash from Operations (2) $369 ~$430 ~17% Free Cash Flow (2) $344 ~$400 ~16% Revenue $1,807 $1,850 - $1,975 2% - 9%





(1) FY21 ARR recast at FY22 Plan Fx, and excludes certain Vuforia amounts. (2) FY'21 cash from operations and free cash flow include $14.5 million of restructuring payments, $15.0 million of acquisition-related payments, and $17.9 million in un-forecasted payments related to the prior period tax exposure from a non-U.S. tax dispute. The FY'22 cash from operations and free cash flow guidance include expected restructuring payments of approximately $50 million - $55 million.

Our FY'22 financial guidance includes the assumptions below:

We assume the current macro environment to remain consistent H1'22, beginning to moderate in H2'22.

ARR growth is expected to be approximately 15% in Q1'22, stronger than in the remainder of fiscal '22, since Q1'21 did not include ARR for Arena, which was acquired in Q2'21. From Q2 through Q4 of fiscal '22, we expect approximately linear performance, with consistent year-over-year growth rates.

We expect churn to improve by approximately 100 basis points over FY'21.

At the mid-point of ARR guidance, we expect GAAP operating expenses to increase approximately 4-5% and non-GAAP operating expense to increase approximately 2-3%.

Costs are expected to ramp throughout the year due to hiring and increased SaaS investments.

Total estimated pre-tax adjustments of $275 million - $280 million outlined below, as well as any additional tax effects and discrete tax items (which are not known or reflected).

Related to the restructuring, we expect:

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $30 million .

In FY'22, our GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 20% and our non-GAAP tax rate is expected to be approximately 19%.

We target to return approximately 25% of our free cash flow excluding restructuring payments to our shareholders through share repurchases, as we continue to rapidly de-lever. After de-levering, we would expect to resume returning 50% of our FCF to shareholders through share repurchases.

1 We include operating and non-GAAP financial measures in our operational highlights. The detailed definitions of these items and reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures are included below and in the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release.

PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)















































































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020





































Revenue:





























Recurring revenue $ 429,350



$ 350,097



$ 1,616,328



$ 1,281,949

Perpetual license

10,369





8,680





33,013





32,668

Professional services

40,937





32,204





157,818





143,798

Total revenue (1)

480,656





390,981





1,807,159





1,458,415





































Cost of revenue (2)

99,748





84,615





371,102





334,271





































Gross margin

380,908





306,366





1,436,057





1,124,144





































Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing (2)

129,464





115,815





517,779





435,451

Research and development (2)

78,403





69,884





299,917





256,575

General and administrative (2)

48,589





45,931





206,006





159,826

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,688





7,346





29,396





28,713

Restructuring and other charges, net

1,627





378





2,211





32,716

Total operating expenses

265,771





239,354





1,055,309





913,281





































Operating income

115,137





67,012





380,748





210,863

Other income (expense), net

54,385





(11,631)





11,007





(76,157)

Income before income taxes

169,522





55,381





391,755





134,706

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(123,421)





1,975





(85,168)





4,011

Net income $ 292,943



$ 53,406



$ 476,923



$ 130,695





































Earnings per share:





























Basic $ 2.50



$ 0.46



$ 4.08



$ 1.13

Weighted average shares outstanding

117,230





116,069





116,836





115,663





































Diluted $ 2.46



$ 0.46



$ 4.03



$ 1.12

Weighted average shares outstanding

118,921





117,097





118,367





116,267











































































(1) See supplemental financial data for revenue by license, support, and professional services.

(2) See supplemental financial data for additional information about stock-based compensation.















PTC Inc.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA FOR REVENUE AND STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

(in thousands, except per share data)









































































Revenue by license, support and services is as follows:























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

License revenue (1) $ 199,284



$ 140,507



$ 738,053



$ 509,792

Support and cloud services revenue

240,435





218,270





911,288





804,825

Professional services revenue

40,937





32,204





157,818





143,798

Total revenue $ 480,656



$ 390,981



$ 1,807,159



$ 1,458,415





































(1) License revenue includes the portion of subscription revenue allocated to license.





































The amounts in the income statement include stock-based compensation as follows:



























































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Cost of revenue $ 5,229



$ 4,761



$ 19,263



$ 13,969

Sales and marketing

11,179





13,346





53,712





37,351

Research and development

9,394





9,725





34,272





27,005

General and administrative

17,591





13,712





70,042





36,824

Total stock-based compensation $ 43,393



$ 41,544



$ 177,289



$ 115,149















PTC Inc.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020





































GAAP gross margin $ 380,908



$ 306,366



$ 1,436,057



$ 1,124,144

Stock-based compensation

5,229





4,761





19,263





13,969

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue

8,125





6,856





29,769





27,391

Non-GAAP gross margin $ 394,262



$ 317,983



$ 1,485,089



$ 1,165,504





































GAAP operating income $ 115,137



$ 67,012



$ 380,748



$ 210,863

Stock-based compensation

43,393





41,544





177,289





115,149

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue

8,125





6,856





29,769





27,391

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,688





7,346





29,396





28,713

Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general

and administrative costs

166





552





15,010





8,616

Restructuring and other charges, net

1,627





378





2,211





32,716

Non-GAAP operating income (1) $ 176,136



$ 123,688



$ 634,423



$ 423,448





































GAAP net income $ 292,943



$ 53,406



$ 476,923



$ 130,695

Stock-based compensation

43,393





41,544





177,289





115,149

Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of revenue

8,125





6,856





29,769





27,391

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,688





7,346





29,396





28,713

Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general

and administrative costs

166





552





15,010





8,616

Restructuring and other charges, net

1,627





378





2,211





32,716

Non-operating charges (credits) (2)

(68,829)





-





(68,829)





18,451

Income tax adjustments (3)

(154,546)





(18,295)





(191,611)





(63,283)

Non-GAAP net income $ 130,567



$ 91,787



$ 470,158



$ 298,448





































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.46



$ 0.46



$ 4.03



$ 1.12

Stock-based compensation

0.36





0.35





1.50





0.99

Amortization of acquired intangibles

0.13





0.12





0.50





0.48

Acquisition-related and other transactional charges

-





-





0.13





0.07

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.01





-





0.02





0.28

Non-operating charges (credits)

(0.58)





-





(0.58)





0.16

Income tax adjustments

(1.30)





(0.16)





(1.62)





(0.54)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.10



$ 0.78



$ 3.97



$ 2.57





































(1) Operating margin impact of non-GAAP adjustments:















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020



GAAP operating margin

24.0 %



17.1 %



21.1 %



14.5 %

Stock-based compensation

9.0 %



10.6 %



9.8 %



7.9 %

Amortization of acquired intangibles

3.3 %



3.6 %



3.3 %



3.8 %

Acquisition-related and other transactional charges

0.0 %



0.1 %



0.8 %



0.6 %

Restructuring and other charges, net

0.3 %



0.1 %



0.1 %



2.2 %

Non-GAAP operating margin

36.6 %



31.6 %



35.1 %



29.0 %





































(2) In the fourth quarter of 2021, we recorded a $69 million gain on our investment in Matterport, Inc. In fiscal 2020, we recognized $15 million of expense related to penalties for the early redemption of the 6.000% Senior Notes due in 2024 and wrote off approximately $3 million of related debt issuance costs.

(3) In the three months ended September 30, 2021 our GAAP results included a benefit of $137.4 million related to the release of the valuation allowance on the majority of our U.S. net deferred tax assets. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 our GAAP results included benefits of $179.7 million and $21.2 million, respectively. These results include the benefits of $42.3 million and $21.2 million, respectively, related to the release of a valuation allowance as a result of the Arena and Onshape acquisitions. As the non-GAAP tax provision is calculated assuming that there is no valuation allowance, these benefits have been excluded. Income tax adjustments reflect the tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments which are calculated by applying the applicable tax rate by jurisdiction to the non-GAAP adjustments listed above. Additionally, our non-GAAP results for the twelve months of FY'21 exclude tax expense of $34.8 million related to a non-U.S. prior period tax exposure, primarily related to foreign withholding taxes.















PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



































September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020

















ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 326,532



$ 275,458

Marketable securities

-





59,099

Accounts receivable, net

541,072





415,221

Property and equipment, net

100,237





101,499

Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net

2,570,854





1,863,356

Lease assets, net

152,337





149,933

Other assets

826,037





518,172

















Total assets $ 4,517,069



$ 3,382,738

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Deferred revenue $ 497,677



$ 426,465

Debt, net of deferred issuance costs

1,439,471





1,005,314

Lease obligations

208,799





215,023

Other liabilities

332,654





297,688

Stockholders' equity

2,038,468





1,438,248

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,517,069



$ 3,382,738















PTC Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



















































































































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended







September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2021



2020



2021



2020





































Cash flows from operating activities:





























Net income $ 292,943



$ 53,406



$ 476,923



$ 130,695

Stock-based compensation

43,393





41,544





177,289





115,149

Depreciation and amortization

22,569





20,140





85,239





80,817

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets

9,264





9,220





37,295





38,687

Gain on investment

(68,829)





-





(68,829)





-

Accounts receivable

(115,308)





(87,027)





(119,418)





(32,365)

Accounts payable and accruals

25,916





14





41,871





5,147

Deferred revenue

27,969





13,689





58,702





17,046

Income taxes

(130,602)





(6,812)





(144,126)





(51,257)

Other

(61,994)





(10,200)





(176,137)





(70,111)

Net cash provided by operating activities

45,321





33,974





368,809





233,808

































Capital expenditures

(13,051)





(4,784)





(24,713)





(20,196)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1)

(251)





(14,958)





(718,030)





(483,478)

Purchase of intangible assets

-





-





(550)





(11,050)

Purchase of investment

(2,000)





-





(4,000)





-

Borrowings (payments) on debt, net

(40,000)





(120,000)





432,000





344,875

Repurchases of common stock

(30,000)





-





(30,000)





-

Net proceeds associated with issuance of common stock

11,091





9,402





21,575





18,382

Payments of withholding taxes in connection with vesting

of stock-based awards

(10,742)





(508)





(52,957)





(33,740)

Debt issuance costs

-





(24)





-





(17,107)

Debt early redemption premium

-





-





-





(15,000)

Net proceeds from (purchases of) marketable securities (2)

-





(1,532)





58,469





(1,827)

Other financing & investing activities

2,181





(7,692)





611





(9,421)

Foreign exchange impact on cash

(1,773)





4,152





(127)





25

































Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(39,224)





(101,970)





51,087





5,271

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

366,271





377,930





275,960





270,689

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 327,047



$ 275,960



$ 327,047



$ 275,960



































































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Cash provided by operating activities (3) $ 45,321



$ 33,974



$ 368,809



$ 233,808

Capital expenditures

(13,051)





(4,784)





(24,713)





(20,196)

Free cash flow (3) $ 32,270



$ 29,190



$ 344,096



$ 213,612















(1) In the second quarter of 2021, we acquired Arena for approximately $715 million, net of cash acquired. In the first quarter of 2020, we acquired Onshape for $469 million, net of cash acquired.

(2) In the first quarter of 2021, we sold all of our available-for-sale securities.

(3) Operating and free cash flow includes $0.8 million and $14.5 million of restructuring payments in the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared with $7.2 million and $42.0 million in the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Operating and free cash flow includes $0.1 million and $15.0 million of acquisition-related payments for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared with $0.8 million and $9.6 million in the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020. Operating and free cash flow includes $17.9 million in un-forecasted payments related to the prior period tax exposure from a non-U.S. tax dispute in the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.



